Save 41% on the Alienware 25 gaming monitor, and more great monitor deals

LG has an interesting promotion going on right now at Amazon. You can get one of LG's amazing OLED TVs and get a free XBoom speaker to go with it. There's also a direct discount on several versions of the CX Series TV, so you get a lot of savings here. For example, the LG OLED55CXPUA CX Series 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV is down to a price of $1,349.99 on Amazon. That's $130 off its regular cost of $1,480 and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. If you include the value of the XBoom speaker, it's the best deal yet.