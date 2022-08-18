How to watch the Marvel movies in order (release and chronological)

Now that She-Hulk is out, you’re probably raring to get back on the MCU train. That, unfortunately, involves remembering how to watch the Marvel movies in order. If you’re keen on a rewatch, recap, or refresher then you'll need to untangle a web that brings in nearly 15 years of movies and, now, a whole host of shows on Disney Plus .

Where do you start? And where does it all end? That’s where we come in. Below, you’ll find our complete guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order. We’ll start off nice and simple with an MCU watch order by release date. From Iron Man through to She-Hulk, all bases are covered in the order they were released.

For the Marvel veterans looking to spice up their MCU marathon, we’ve also got the most complex chronological order for Marvel movies and shows. With the universe now stretching up to 2024, there’s a whole lot to be packed in.

Plus, we’ll even whizz through a Disney Plus list for those intent on watching Marvel movies in order on the streaming service. Be warned, however, there are some notable omissions.

How to watch the Marvel movies in order – release order

Best for: Newcomers to the Marvel movies.

First up, here's how to watch the Marvel movies in release order. Marvel films, we should note, are split into Phases, with the end of a Phase typically indicating a natural end to a story arc. The beginning of a Phase, therefore, signals the introduction of new, important characters. Below, we go through Phases 1 to 4 in release order. Yes, that includes WandaVision/Falcon and The Winter Soldier/Loki. No, they're not technically movies, but the MCU is changing so rapidly that the Disney Plus shows are now just as important.

Phase One:

Phase Two:

Phase Three:

Phase Four:

Want to dive in right now? The majority of the Marvel movies are available on Disney Plus . If you want to check out the best deals for the streaming service, head over to our Disney Plus bundles page.

We also know a fair amount of what's coming up in the future, with Marvel having laid out plans for Phase 4 and beyond. Here's a taste of the Marvel movies coming out over the next few years – and for a full deep-dive, check out our explainer on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way soon.

Phase Four continued (unreleased):

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Phase 5 (unreleased):

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023 (Disney Plus series)

The Marvels (AKA Captain Marvel 2) – July 28, 2023

Loki season 2 – Summer 2023 (Disney Plus series)

Ironheart – Fall 2023 (Disney Plus series)

Blade – November 3, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023/2024 (Disney Plus series)

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024 (Disney Plus series)

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

Phase 6 (unreleased):

Fantastic Four – November 8, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars – November 7, 2025

TBA (unreleased):

Deadpool 3 – TBA

Shang-Chi 2 – TBA

Nova – TBA

Armor Wars – TBA (Disney Plus series)

Wakanda/Okoye spin-off – TBA (Disney Plus series)

Wonder Man – TBA (Disney Plus series)

Werewolf By Night – TBA (Disney Plus special)

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special – TBA (Disney Plus special)

What If...? season 2 – TBA (Disney Plus series)

What If...? season 3 – TBA (Disney Plus series)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year – TBA (Disney Plus series)

Spider-Man: Sophomore Year – TBA (Disney Plus series)

Marvel Zombies – TBA (Disney Plus series)

How to watch the Marvel movies in order – chronological order

Best for: MCU veterans looking for a new way to watch.

Want to experience the MCU in a more complicated fashion? Then you'll perhaps want to know how to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order.

This one's a little less straightforward than the above list. Luckily, Marvel has revealed the official year in which each movie takes place. That goes right up to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which fits snugly in-between Endgame and Far From Home and the likes of Hawkeye, which takes place around No Way Home.

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (1942-1943)

2. Captain Marvel (1995)

3. Iron Man (2010)

4. Iron Man 2 (2011)

5. The Incredible Hulk (2011)

6. Thor (2011)

7. The Avengers (2012)

8. Iron Man 3 (2012)

9. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

12. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014)

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

14. Ant-Man (2015)

15. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)

17. Doctor Strange (2016-2017)

18. Black Widow (2017)

19. Black Panther (2017)

20. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

21. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017)

22. Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

23. Avengers: Endgame (2018-2023)

24. Loki (outside of our conception of time, but around here!)

25. What If...? (also outside of our conception of time!)

26. WandaVision (2023)

27. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (2023-2024)

28. She-Hulk (2023-2024)

29. Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2023-2024)

30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2024)

31. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2024)

33. Eternals (2024)

33. Hawkeye (Christmas 2024)

34. Moon Knight (2025)

35. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2025)

36. Ms. Marvel (2025)

37. Thor: Love and Thunder (2025)

Non-MCU Marvel movies and shows in the MCU

Best for: Anyone who wants to fully appreciate No Way Home

Now we're getting to the confusing bit: the multiverse. Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, we have had various Spider-Man villains from through the multiverse in the MCU, and to fully understand everyone's motives and intentions in No Way Home, you need to have watched a fair few older Spider-Man movies.

These take place on three alternative timelines: one where Tobey Maguire is Spider-Man, another where Andrew Garfield is Spidey, and a third where Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock becomes the villain Venom. For a full deep dive into watching these movies, then check out our guide to how to watch the Spider-Man movies in order .

Then there's The Defenders, which are sort-of part of the MCU, but also sort-of not. They start very much linked to the movies, and then gradually lose all connection – thanks mainly to originally being Netflix products. Now, though, they are all on Disney Plus, and if you want to tackle Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, then you're going to want to know the watch order. Luckily, we have exactly the piece you're after: how to watch The Defenders Saga in order .

How to watch the Marvel movies on Disney Plus?

Best for: People with a Disney Plus subscription

Disney Plus has changed the streaming game. A huge competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime, Disney's entry into the online content wars has made a huge impact, bringing all of the Mouse's classic movies into one place. There are also original series, plus the majority of the Marvel movies.

Below, find all the Marvel movies on and coming to Disney Plus. Note: You will not find The Incredible Hulk or most of the Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus. This is because the rights to Hulk belong to Universal, while the rights to Spider-Man are with Sony. Homecoming is available, however, in some regions, such as the UK. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available on Disney Plus from June 22. She-Hulk is also now streaming on the service.

Iron Man

Thor

Iron Man 2

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Captain Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

WandaVision

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Black Widow

What If...?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

She-Hulk

That's how to watch the Marvel movies in order. So, what are you waiting for? If you haven't got Disney Plus, then here are the latest Disney Plus sign-up deals around the world. Now that the Disney Plus free trial is no more, it's the best way of getting maximum value for money.

