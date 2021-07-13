Best New Bank Promotions in Florida: July 2021 Offers, Coupons and Bonuses

Florida has no shortage of regional and national banking choices for those who’ve recently moved to the Sunshine State or are looking to switch banks. These banks want your business and are willing to pay you for it.

You can make hundreds just by opening an account and completing qualifying activities. Best of all, the requirements are within reach for most people.

Best Checking Account Promotions in Florida

You can get more for your money with the right personal checking account promotions in Florida. Consider opening one of these accounts to earn bonus cash:

Florida Credit Union Checking Account: $300 Bonus

Anyone who lives or works in the 48 counties where Florida Credit Union operates is eligible for membership. Open a Value Checking or Interest-Bearing Checking account with the credit union and you can claim a bonus. Both feature no monthly maintenance fee, no minimum balance requirement, a free Visa chip debit card and free membership to the credit union and its services. Plus, the interest-bearing account pays 0.30% APY on balances of $50,000 or more and 0.40% APY on balances of $100,000 or more.

Cash value: $300

$300 Minimum deposit to qualify: $500

$500 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Open a new Value or Interest-Bearing Checking account through the offer page with the offer code 21CHK300. Receive direct deposits totaling at least $500 within 60 days of opening the account, and keep the account open for at least 90 days.

When you’ll get it: After meeting the requirements and keeping the account open and in good standing for 90 days

Open a new Value or Interest-Bearing Checking account through the offer page with the offer code 21CHK300. Receive direct deposits totaling at least $500 within 60 days of opening the account, and keep the account open for at least 90 days. After meeting the requirements and keeping the account open and in good standing for 90 days Terms and conditions: Must not have held an FCU checking account in the past year and be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the bonus

Must not have held an FCU checking account in the past year and be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the bonus Monthly fee: None

None Promotion page: Florida Credit Union checking account offer

TD Bank Beyond Checking: $300 Bonus

For those looking for an online checking account with a bonus, TD Bank’s Beyond Checking is worth a look. Beyond Checking has no minimum deposit to open, earns interest and features no ATM fees as long as you maintain a $2,500 daily minimum balance. Plus, if you overdraw your account, you can get two overdraft fees per year reversed.

Cash value: $300

$300 Minimum deposit to qualify: $2,500

$2,500 Expiration date: N/A

N/A How to get it: Open an account online and receive at least $2,500 in direct deposits during the first 60 days.

Open an account online and receive at least $2,500 in direct deposits during the first 60 days. When you’ll get it: Within 140 days of opening the account and meeting the terms

Within 140 days of opening the account and meeting the terms Terms and conditions: This offer is available to new checking customers only. No bank coupons are required.

This offer is available to new checking customers only. No bank coupons are required. Monthly fees: $25, but can be waived by keeping a $2,500 minimum daily balance, receiving at least $5,000 per month in direct deposits or maintaining a combined balance of $25,000 across TD Bank accounts

$25, but can be waived by keeping a $2,500 minimum daily balance, receiving at least $5,000 per month in direct deposits or maintaining a combined balance of $25,000 across TD Bank accounts Promotion page: TD Beyond Checking offer

BMO Harris Personal Checking Account: Up To $500 Bonus

BMO Harris currently has two checking accounts with opening bonuses. Smart Advantage, offering a $300 bonus, is its standard checking account featuring access to 40,000 fee-free ATMs via the Allpoint Network, no monthly fee with paperless statements and no minimum balance. Premier, offering a $500 bonus, is a relationship tier banking option that offers more rewards the more you bank with BMO.

Cash value: Up to $500

Up to $500 Minimum deposit to qualify: $4,000 to qualify for the $300 bonus and $7,500 to qualify for the $500 bonus

$4,000 to qualify for the $300 bonus and $7,500 to qualify for the $500 bonus Expiration date: Sept. 30

Sept. 30 How to get it: Open a new Smart Advantage or Premier checking account online through the offer page or in-branch. If opening in-branch, make sure to enter your email and choose “send my promo code” on the offer page. You’ll need to present that promo code to the banker in order to enroll in the offer. Then, for Smart Advantage you’ll need to receive direct deposits of at least $4,000 within 90 days of account opening to receive the $300 bonus. For Premier, direct deposits of at least $7,500 received within 90 days of opening will qualify you for a $500 reward.

When you’ll get it: Approximately 100 days after account opening

Approximately 100 days after account opening Terms and conditions: Only for those who are not current BMO Harris personal checking customers and who have not closed a BMO Harris personal checking account within the past 12 months. One bonus per customer (you can’t open both accounts and claim both bonuses).

Only for those who are not current BMO Harris personal checking customers and who have not closed a BMO Harris personal checking account within the past 12 months. One bonus per customer (you can’t open both accounts and claim both bonuses). Monthly fee: Smart Advantage: $0 if you enroll in paperless statements, otherwise $2 per month for paper statements plus $3 each month you request check images Premier: $25, with multiple ways to waive it, including maintaining a daily ledger balance of $10,000 for the previous month or a monthly combined balance of $25,000 for the previous month

Promotion page: BMO Harris checking account bonus offer

Best Savings Account Promotions in Florida

You can get a nice financial boost to your savings account by signing up for the following savings account promotion in Florida.

Wintrust Checking and Savings Account: $500 Bonus

Opening a checking and savings account with Wintrust, which has a location in Naples, Florida, comes with a total bonus amount of $500 through the end of the year. Get $300 for opening a Total Access Checking account and $200 more for pairing it with a Statement Savings account.

Cash value: $500

$500 Minimum deposit to qualify: $1,000 for the checking bonus and $15,000 for the savings bonus

$1,000 for the checking bonus and $15,000 for the savings bonus Expiration date: Dec. 31

Dec. 31 How to get it: If you’re aiming for the full $500, open a new Total Access Checking account and Statement Savings account through the offer page. You can also claim these bonuses separately by just applying for one or the other. Once you have your new Total Access Checking account, enroll in online banking and e-statements and receive direct deposits totaling $500 or more for the two consecutive months following account opening to qualify. For the Statement Savings bonus, deposit $15,000 in new money (aka money not already held in a Wintrust account) and maintain at least a $15,000 balance on the final day of the month for three consecutive months after the month you opened the account.

When you’ll get it: Within 30 days of the end of the qualifying period

Within 30 days of the end of the qualifying period Terms and conditions: Not available to current or closed checking or savings account holders and limited to one bonus per customer

Not available to current or closed checking or savings account holders and limited to one bonus per customer Monthly fee: $0 for Total Access Checking and $5 for Statement Savings, but it can be avoided by maintaining a $200 minimum daily balance

$0 for Total Access Checking and $5 for Statement Savings, but it can be avoided by maintaining a $200 minimum daily balance Promotion page: Wintrust checking and savings offer

Best Business Account Promotions in Florida

If you need a business account, check out these business account promotions in Florida. You could get free cash by qualifying for one of these bonuses:

Chase Business Complete Checking: $300 Bonus

With Chase Business Complete Banking, merchants automatically have access to card acceptance through the Chase mobile app via QuickAccept, as well as free same-day deposits via QuickAccept. Additional pluses include customer service support, fraud protection and access to Chase’s national branch network.

Cash value: $300

$300 Minimum deposit to qualify: $2,000

$2,000 Expiration date: July 23

July 23 How to get it: Open a new Chase Business Complete Checking account and fund it with at least $2,000 in new-to-Chase funds within 30 days of coupon enrollment. Then, maintain a balance of at least $2,000 for the next 60 days. Additionally, you must make five qualifying transactions, which include debit card purchases, mobile deposits, ACH credits and wires (debits and credits).

Open a new Chase Business Complete Checking account and fund it with at least $2,000 in new-to-Chase funds within 30 days of coupon enrollment. Then, maintain a balance of at least $2,000 for the next 60 days. Additionally, you must make five qualifying transactions, which include debit card purchases, mobile deposits, ACH credits and wires (debits and credits). When you’ll get it: Within 15 days of completing the qualifying requirements

Within 15 days of completing the qualifying requirements Terms and conditions: Must not currently be a Chase business checking customer or have closed an account within the last 90 days or with a negative balance in the past three years. Not for government entities, nonprofits, political action committees or campaign accounts.

Must not currently be a Chase business checking customer or have closed an account within the last 90 days or with a negative balance in the past three years. Not for government entities, nonprofits, political action committees or campaign accounts. Monthly fee: The Chase Business Complete Checking account has a monthly fee of $15, but it can be waived in a variety of ways, including maintaining an average beginning daily balance of $2,000 or spending at least $2,000 on your linked Chase Ink Business card. For full details on waiving the fee, refer to the offer page.

The Chase Business Complete Checking account has a monthly fee of $15, but it can be waived in a variety of ways, including maintaining an average beginning daily balance of $2,000 or spending at least $2,000 on your linked Chase Ink Business card. For full details on waiving the fee, refer to the offer page. Promotion page: Chase Business Complete Checking offer

Midflorida Credit Union Free Personal and Business Checking Account: $500 Bonus

Want to do all your banking in one place? At Midflorida Credit Union, you’ll earn $500 when you open a free personal checking account and a free business account at the same time. Here’s more:

Cash value: $500

$500 Minimum deposit to qualify: $5,000

$5,000 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Make deposits of at least $5,000 per month for two of the first six months after opening the business account and then make five transactions within the first 45 days. For the personal account, sign up for direct deposit and deposit $500 or more within 45 days of opening, plus activate online banking and bill payment , e-statements and e-notices and your debit card.

Make deposits of at least $5,000 per month for two of the first six months after opening the business account and then make five transactions within the first 45 days. For the personal account, sign up for direct deposit and deposit $500 or more within 45 days of opening, plus activate online banking and bill payment , e-statements and e-notices and your debit card. When you’ll get it: After meeting all requirements

After meeting all requirements Terms and conditions: All owners of the business account must open $5 membership accounts.

All owners of the business account must open $5 membership accounts. Monthly fees: $0 to $25, but they can be waived by meeting minimum balance or direct deposit requirements.

$0 to $25, but they can be waived by meeting minimum balance or direct deposit requirements. Promotion page: Midflorida Credit Union personal and business checking offer

How To Find the Best Florida Bank Promotions

Finding the best Florida bank promotions takes a little effort, but it can pay off in the end. In addition to checking out the deals on this list, visit or call local Florida bank branches and ask about new account offers. However, the promise of free money shouldn’t be the only factor you consider when choosing a bank. What’s more important is to make sure the bank meets your financial needs.

Cynthia Bowman contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of June 24, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

GOBankingRates is a personal finance and consumer interest rate website owned by ConsumerTrack Inc. , an online marketing company serving top-tier banks, credit unions and other financial services organizations. Some companies mentioned in this article might be clients of ConsumerTrack Inc., which serves more than 100 national, local and online financial institutions. Rankings and roundups are completely objective, and no institution, client or otherwise, paid for inclusion or specific placement. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the companies included in the article. All fees and rates are subject to change at the issuers’ discretion. Some interest rates might be short-term or promotional offers only, and it is possible additional terms and conditions must be met to obtain the interest rates listed. Rates and availability might vary by region. Verify terms and conditions before opening an account.

GOBankingRates bases its assessment of “best” and “top” products on the above-stated parameters to create a baseline for comparison. This assessment is an approximation of “best” and “top” designed to help consumers find products that might be appropriate for them. There could be other options available as well. Consumers should consider various options appropriate for their circumstances.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

