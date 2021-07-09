Newest BECU Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

BECU is a Seattle-based financial cooperative that offers the standard lineup of checking and savings accounts , credit cards, loans and investment services. It was once only available for Boeing employees but now accepts members residing in Washington and parts of Idaho and Oregon.

Like many financial institutions, BECU occasionally runs promotions that provide cash bonuses to new and existing members. Banks do this because they want your business, but you can benefit from the free cash by boosting your savings balance or covering an expense.

The BECU promotions included here highlight just some of the ways the credit union helps its members save money and improve their financial health. If you’re interested in earning some extra cash or getting a credit card with a great introductory rate, check out what BECU is offering this month.

BECU Refer-a-Friend: Up To $1,000 Bonus

BECU members and the person they refer can each get $100 when the new member begins using their account. The credit union allows for up to 10 referrals per year, so that’s a potential $1,000 bonus for your bank account.

Cash value: $100-$1,000

$100-$1,000 Minimum deposit to qualify: $0

$0 Expiration date: Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2021 How to get it: Head to the offer page to get your unique referral code, plus include the promo code 100REF21 in your invitation. Then, the new member must sign up using both codes and begin using their account, making 10 qualifying transactions (these include making debit card purchases, writing a check or making a payment through bill pay) in the month after they open it, keeping their account open 90 days. Once they complete these requirements, you’ll each get $100.

Head to the offer page to get your unique referral code, plus include the promo code 100REF21 in your invitation. Then, the new member must sign up using both codes and begin using their account, making 10 qualifying transactions (these include making debit card purchases, writing a check or making a payment through bill pay) in the month after they open it, keeping their account open 90 days. Once they complete these requirements, you’ll each get $100. When you’ll get it: Within 120 days of the new member completing the requirements

Within 120 days of the new member completing the requirements Terms and conditions: Must be the primary account holder to make a referral. The new member must not have a current membership with BECU or a previous one within the past six months, and they must meet the membership requirements.

Must be the primary account holder to make a referral. The new member must not have a current membership with BECU or a previous one within the past six months, and they must meet the membership requirements. Monthly fees: None

None Promotion page: BECU Refer-a-Friend bonus offer

BECU Home Rewards: Up To 20% of Commission in Cash Back

BECU members can enroll in the Home Rewards program if they’re ready to buy or sell a home. This program pairs members with real estate professionals who guide them through the entire homebuying — or selling — process. At closing, members receive up to 20% back of the agent’s commission for the sale. Here’s how it works:

Cash value: Up to 20% of real estate agent’s commission

Up to 20% of real estate agent’s commission Minimum spend to qualify: No minimum spend is specified, but you must buy a home in order to qualify.

No minimum spend is specified, but you must buy a home in order to qualify. Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Enroll in BECU Home Rewards. Use the program resources to buy a home.

Enroll in BECU Home Rewards. Use the program resources to buy a home. When you’ll get it: After the sale closes

After the sale closes Terms and conditions: To receive the bonus, you must use a real estate agent referred to you by the program. You may not be already under contract to purchase or sell another home.

To receive the bonus, you must use a real estate agent referred to you by the program. You may not be already under contract to purchase or sell another home. Promotion page: BECU Home Rewards bonus offer

BECU Visa Credit Card: 0% Introductory APR

The BECU Visa credit card is a fee-free card, which means you won’t pay a dime for an annual fee, balance transfer, foreign transaction or cash advance. Plus, it comes with additional perks like travel insurance, roadside assistance and more. Right now, new and current BECU members enjoy 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases for the first year. Here are the details:

Cash value: N/A

N/A Minimum spend to qualify: $0

$0 Expiration date: N/A

N/A How to get it: Open a new BECU Visa credit card account and keep it open for 12 months.

Open a new BECU Visa credit card account and keep it open for 12 months. When you’ll get it: Introductory APR starts the day you open the account.

Introductory APR starts the day you open the account. Terms and conditions: The introductory rate applies only to balance transfers made within 90 days of opening the account.

The introductory rate applies only to balance transfers made within 90 days of opening the account. Annual fee: None

None Promotion page: BECU Visa credit card bonus offer

How To Open a BECU Account

To open a BECU account, you need to join the credit union . Anyone who lives or works in Washington state or select counties in Idaho and Oregon may join. Individuals associated with the following organizations are also eligible for membership:

University of Washington Alumni Association

Washington State University Alumni Association

NW Credit Union Foundation

KEXP

You can make an appointment at a local branch or apply for an account online. Here’s what to provide to open an account:

Social Security number

Driver’s license, passport, state or military ID

Contact information, including a street address and phone number

The credit union does run a credit check on every person who applies for membership.

Are BECU Promotions Worth the Switch?

BECU offers a variety of promotions to fit your financial lifestyle and stacks up to some of the best credit unions in the country. And although no BECU checking or savings account bonuses are currently offered, GOBankingRates updates the credit union’s promotions regularly, so check back.

If BECU offers what you need and you meet membership requirements, it may be worth the switch. You’ll be able to take advantage of BECU bonuses and other programs that can save you money, so you reach your financial goals faster. Just don’t make free cash the only factor you use when considering BECU.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of June 29, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

This content is not provided by BECU. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by BECU.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest BECU Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021