Here We Go Again: The Best Cloth Face Masks for the Coronavirus, Wildfire Smoke & Flu Season

By Taylor Galla and Jonathan Zavaleta
SPY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSE2J_0OxRK5Z900

Well folks, whether you like it or not, it looks like cloth face masks and facial coverings are sticking around for a while.

The last few months have been a breath of fresh air as mask restrictions have lifted for vaccinated people and it looked like the pandemic was slowly easing into the rearview mirror. However, the more contagious and more deathly Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new recommendations for wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of high transmission, even if you’ve been vaccinated. That guidance is especially important now that COVID-19 cases are once again rising . You may be advised to wear coronavirus face masks in areas where it’s difficult to practice social distancing, such as the grocery store and pharmacy, and in regions where cases are spiking or on the rise.

In addition, poor air quality caused by wildfires has resulted in a renewed interest in N95 masks for totally unrelated reasons. (If you’re interested in learning more about N95 masks and air quality , we’ve got an FAQ to help you out.)

So where can you buy cloth face masks online? Tons of clothing manufacturers have stepped up to create stylish cloth face masks, and there are also lots of reusable cotton masks listed on Amazon (see below). Most of these masks are machine washable, which means they can be used repeatedly.

You can either make your own cloth face masks or find them for sale online. Even if you’re vaccinated, there are still situations in which you’re required to wear them — like on public transportation or inside certain businesses. The CDC has also recently issued new guidance that recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, students, staff and visitors to a school, whether or not they’ve been vaccinated. And since breakthrough cases are happening, and it’s unclear how easily a vaccinated person can spread this new Delta variant, wearing a mask could help curb the spread.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the best cloth face masks, with a focus on comfort, safety and style.

What Kind of Face Masks & PPE Do You Need?

If your sewing skills leave much to be desired and you want to buy coronavirus face masks online, not to worry — we’ve got you covered (literally). There are plenty of stylish face masks for sale online right now. Before placing an order, check to see when a particular product is due to be delivered.

There are many different styles of face masks to choose from including wrap-around neck gaiters, adjustable face masks and custom designs. We’ve laid out more than 30 great options below, but if you still can’t find what you’re looking for, check out one of our other articles on the best face masks:

This situation is tough, so we might as well find a little joy by choosing a coronavirus face mask we like wearing.

Also, while the CDC has clarified that cloth face masks won’t protect you from wildfire smoke, N95 and KN95 respirators could help mitigate the effects of bad air quality. We consulted some experts on the issue and had them answer all of our FAQs about protective face masks .

Here are some of the best places to buy cloth face masks online.

1. Buck Mason Anti-Microbial Prevention 5-Pack Face Mask

Buck Mason has started a one-for-one face mask donation program, and with each purchase of this five-pack of antimicrobial face masks, they’ll donate five masks to their community in California and beyond. These reusable cotton masks have an internal layer that’s been treated with an antimicrobial coating that lasts up to 30 washes. The masks are white, black and striped and the colors will vary depending on supply and demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlNJC_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Buck Mason Anti-Microbial Prevention Face Mask $20.00

2. Gap Adult Face Mask 3-Pack

Gap is also making adult face mask packs made of triple-layer cotton. There are mixed prints in each set, over-ear straps and an adjustable nose piece for comfort. The masks are available in blue tie-dye, a blue bandana print, daisy and leopard prints. You can also buy one pack and get a second one 50% off, a great discount for stocking up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYKQ3_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Adult Face Masks (3-pack) $15.00

3. Goodfellow Fabric Face Masks (2-Pack)

Budget Buy

Target offers affordable cloth face masks for the whole family. Made from two layers of soft cotton, these masks also have an empty space for an extra filter (not included). Each two-pack costs just $4, which means you can afford to protect the entire family. These masks are available in a bunch of neutral colors and prints. They can be a little on the warm side if you’re wearing them for an extended period of time, but the elastic loops won’t irritate your ears and there’s an adjustable nose piece for a secure fit. Target also has face masks designed for women and children .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUTDx_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Adult Face Masks (2-pack) $4.00

4. Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask

If you’re looking to protect yourself, protect others and benefit a larger cause all at once Casetify has you covered. They’re offering reusable cloth face masks complete with two filters and with each purchase of at least one mask they donate a mask to a first responder via Direct Relief. So far, they’ve donated about 35,000 masks and don’t plan on stopping.

Their masks are made of breathable cotton material that’s washable and fitted with a filter to keep you and others healthy. Each mask includes multiple layers of protection from pollen, dust, car exhaust and other gunk in the air you’d probably rather not breathe in. Use the filter for an increased effect and dispose of it afterwards. The masks include elastic ear straps for a comfortable fit and each one is sized to fit most adults.

Related: Most Comfortable Face Masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riyVf_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Casetify Reusable Cloth Face Mask $15.00

5. Banana Republic NEW Face Mask 5-Pack

Banana Republic is one of the many retailers dedicating manufacturing resources towards producing high-quality protective face masks for their consumers. Their latest five-pack of cloth face masks is also a great option for anyone returning to the office, as these colors and lightweight design are perfect for staying comfortable with formalwear. These masks are made from a washable cotton blend with a pleated, multi-layer design and elastic, adjustable ear straps that have a wire nose for a secure fit. They’re comfortable, easy to wear and will last you a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxniM_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Banana Republic Face Mask 5-Pack $9.99

6. Under Armour Sportsmask

ON SALE NOW

This is one of the best face masks for running and cycling available. Under Armour has refined their sports mask throughout the pandemic and this new release is lightweight, breathable and made of high-performance UA material that’s designed to be worn while playing sports. It has a comfortable structured design that sits on top of the nose and lips for breathing room, has a water-resistant outer shell and anti-microbial treatment on the inside to keep you healthy. It’s available in a wide range of colors, including red/silver chrome — pictured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43R1Dz_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: UA Sportsmask $30.00

7. Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit

This face mask is one of the most comfortable ones available because of its shape, that leaves plenty of room for your nose and mouth while still covering your face. It’s made with super high-efficiency filters that are designed to reduce the risk of transmission, and its ear loops and nose wire are fully customizable. This face mask is also machine washable, reusable and built to resist water and stains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJBvu_0OxRK5Z900

Buy: Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit $12.88

8. Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks

Nordstrom’s in-house label makes affordable multi-packs of face masks in plenty of stylish colors and prints. This set of four is made from cotton and cotton/linen, and the chambray and madras prints give these masks a distinctly summery look. They even come with a matching pouch to keep your masks safe when not in use. The elastic ear loops have sliding knobs that you can use to tighten or loosen the loops, and the built-in filter pocket allows you to add extra protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44J9ii_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Nordstrom 4-Pack Masks $25.00

9. Uniqlo Airism Face Mask

These multi-layered masks from Uniqlo are designed to be protective yet breathable. The first layer is designed to wick away moisture, keeping you dry in warm weather. The middle layer has a built-in washable filter, while the outer layer is made from a UV-blocking material, making it a great outdoor option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkG0r_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Uniqlo Face Mask $14.90

10. graf lanz Organic Cotton Face Mask

This Zenbu face mask from graf lanz is made with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and comes in a regular and petite size so you can find the fit that works for you. The ear straps on either side of the mask come with rubber adjusters for a customized fit, and the wide, lightweight metal noseband is made for maximum comfort and to keep its shape through many uses. The mask is also pre-shrunk, reusable and machine washable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUhix_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: graf lantz Regular Zenbu Organic Cotton Face Mask $22.00

11. Sunday Afternoons UV Shield Cool Face Mask

This face mask from Sunday Afternoons is made from a UV-protected material, meaning it’ll help guard against multiple kinds of health threats. The moisture-wicking material helps keep you cool, dry and comfortable. The outer fabric also means OEKO-TEX certification for environmental standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sk6zA_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Sunday Afternoons Face Mask $12.00

12. Baggu Fabric Mask Set

This face mask set from Baggu is available in either earloop or around-the-head varieties, each of which offers its own benefits (easy removability vs a secure hold). They come in a wide variety of eye-catching prints and colors, and the masks are made from organic cotton. The masks have nose and chin flaps that make for a more secure fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14h7mA_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Baggu Face Mask $32.00

13. Hedley & Bennett The Wake Up & Fight Mask

Best known for their stylish cooking aprons, Hedley & Bennett pivoted to face masks pretty early on, and they make a variety of simple, comfortable and good-looking face masks in heathered colors. The elastic ear loops have adjustment loops to help you make them fit more comfortably. They have a metal nose insert to help them fit snugly, while the filter pocket allows you to add extra protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Orp4h_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Hadley & Bennett Face Mask $22.00

14. Old Navy Variety Cloth Contoured Critter Kids Face Masks

This adorable face mask 3-pack is perfect for little kids going back to school, and comes with three reusable, cloth face masks each with a different critter graphic. Your child can choose between an alligator, polar bear and koala every day before they head out into the world, and you can rest assured knowing they’ve been designed per CDC’s recommendations for non-medical face masks. They’re 3-ply, woven with comfortable fabric and have elastic over-the-ear straps for a secure fit on even the most active of faces.

Related: The Best Face Masks for Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWHo1_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Old Navy Kids Face Mask Variety 3-Pack $9.50

15. ililily Stylish Cloth Face Masks

If you’re looking for the best cloth face masks for sale on Amazon, then check out the latest designs from ililily. The brand makes a popular solid black cloth face mask and masks with fun floral patterns, like the style pictured below. These one-size, double-layered face masks are made from 100% cotton. That means they’re great for everyday usage, but might not work as well for athletic activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NY5V4_0OxRK5Z900

Buy: ililily Cotton Double Layer Patterned Face Mask Washable Filter Lining Shield , White $14.99

16. Daniel Patrick Face Mask — Camo

This face mask is comfortable, protective and stylish. It’s made with Daniel Patrick’s signature fabric and two comfortable elastic bands. The mask is made with 100% cotton and comes in a variety of colors and prints including camouflage, purple haze, smog grey and sea foam. In addition to the camo print pictured below, we also love the black-and-white White Acid mask . If you’re looking for the most stylish face masks you can buy online, Daniel Patrick has some of the best options you’ll find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHD0x_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Daniel Patrick Camo Face Mask $25.00

17. Vista Print Breathable Filter Face Mask

This face mask from Vista Print has advanced protection and the layered filtration system you’re looking for in these daunting times. When we’re all trying to protect each other and ourselves, this mask gets the job done and includes everything you want out of a comfortable, everyday, non-medical mask. The lightweight material wicks away moisture and includes extra stitching that’s built to last. The mask has a lightweight inner layer that won’t sit too heavily on your face and the mask has adjustable latex-free straps so you can find the most comfortable position for you. The mask is also machine washable and designed to be worn again and again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zW3Dj_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Vista Print Breathable Filter Face Mask $18.00

18. Brave New Look Filtered Face Mask

Brave New Look has a ton of stylish and comfortable face masks that come in a variety of patterns including the Artist Hall of Fame printed mask pictured below. They offer both adult and child sizes in all of their masks and also sell family packs that include a variety so everyone can stay safe. Each mask is made of a soft cotton fabric and comes with a filter pocket for a PM2.5 filter that blocks airborne contaminants. Their masks are also reusable and washing machine friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XedR_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Brave New Look Face Masks $14.00

19. Fruit of the Loom Reusable Cotton Face Mask

Everyone’s favorite staple garment brand has gotten into the face mask game as well with this 100% knitted cotton reusable mask that’s one size fits most and comes with ear loops designed to firmly stay in place. It’s machine-washable for up to 15 washes and is made with three-ply cotton. They come in white and black color options and right now you can get two five-packs for $20 — quite the bargain!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPzig_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Fruit of the Loom Reusable Cotton Face Mask 5-Pack $15.00

20. Los Angeles Apparel Mask 3-Pack

Los Angeles Apparel is basically American Apparel 2.0, and the company makes stylish basics with a broad spectrum of colors. Like American Apparel, they still make their clothing in Los Angeles and strive to pay all of their manufacturing workers a living wage. Their face masks come in sizes for adults and kids, and you can choose from dozens of colors and prints. The masks are 100% cotton and are a little thin compared to multi-layer face masks, but they provide a secure and comfortable fit for everyday wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHvdh_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Los Angeles Apparel Mask 3-Pack $30.00

21. Avocado Organic Cotton Face Mask

The same company that makes cozy organic mattresses, furniture, bed frames and other home accessories is shipping washable, organic protective face masks from their Southern California factory. Avocado is all about surrounding individuals with fabrics and materials that look good and feel good, and they’re responding to the current crisis by making and shipping these masks at-cost, not for profit, and giving access to four-packs to as many families as possible. Plus, they come in sizes for both adults and kids.

You can find the masks here , they’re double-layered with organic cotton canvas and come with two tie straps for easy application. They’re not N95 particulate filtering masks but will protect you and others from COVID-19 transmission in crowded places. They do not contain any elastic or plastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdZL6_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Avocado Organic Cotton Face Mask – 4 Pack $30.00

22. Look HUMAN Face Mask — Skull Face

Wearing a lot of black lately? This mask will go with your outfit and help you sport that darker, more punk rock vibe. It’s designed to hold a medical face mask if you’ve got one to wear underneath or you can wear it by itself to protect others from infection. Express yourself and make your vibe clear while doing the responsible thing for public health. It’s made with 100% polyester, and like the best coronavirus cloth masks, it is completely machine washable and reusable. This same mask comes in a variety of colors and patterns from Look HUMAN. Check out the entire collection here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idAMx_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Look HUMAN Face Mask — Skull Face $18.99

23. Simlu 4 Pack Reusable Double Layer Facial Cover

This adult face mask is made with high-quality cotton so it’s soft and comfortable to wear for long periods of time. It can protect you from dust and other allergens in the air and can be worn while doing a wide range of activities including exercising, grocery shopping, driving and walking. It’s machine washable and reusable so you’ll get a lot of value out of the purchase, each pack comes with four cloth face masks so you’ll have a few for family members or quarantine buddies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tzSO_0OxRK5Z900

Buy: Simlu Reusable Face Mask 4 Pack $14.89

24. Universal 4521 Cloth Face Masks

A lot of the best cloth face masks for sale online are made from two layers of cotton. These Universal 4521 cloth face masks are also made from double layers of cotton, but each layer has a different density to provide more sophisticated protection. These affordable and reusable face masks come in packs of four, 40 or 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXtOZ_0OxRK5Z900

Buy: Universal 4521 Cloth Face Masks – Reusable Nose & Mouth Mask – 100% Cotton, 2 Layer, Washable, for Teens & Adults – Protects from Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander & More (Black, Medium) $12.95

25. INTO THE AM Seamless Face Cover

This neck gaiter and bandana style face covering is ideal for exercising, as it’s easy to pull the mask up and down as needed. Practice safe social distancing whlie wearing one of the brand’s stylish designs. This one-size adult face mask is made from 100% Microfiber Polyester that’s soft on the skin and wicks moisture away from your face.

Related: Best Neck Gaiters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfcVU_0OxRK5Z900

Buy: I Used to Sleep Breathable Neck Gaiter Masks Half Face Cover Wrap Cool Mask Bandana Festival Rave Balaclava Scarf INTO THE AM $9.95

26. Look HUMAN Face Mask — Tiger King

Doesn’t it feel like Tiger King was released years ago? This tiger print face mask is a responsible and fun face covering with a fun and regal pattern. This face mask is 100% polyester, reusable and machine washable so you can keep yourself and others healthy by using it over and over again. It’s got two comfortable ear loops and can be used with a medical face mask underneath or by itself. If you don’t feel like a Tiger King, Look HUMAN has amost 1,000 stylish face masks to choose from .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7n3E_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Look HUMAN Face Mask — Tiger King $13.99

27. Achiou Neck Gaiter Face Mask

Why not cover your whole face and neck while you’re at it? This product will help you do just that. This comfortable and protective gaiter from Achiou is made to be worn in colder weather to ward off windburn, but it will also protect yourself and others in the age of COVID-19. Like the best athletic face masks , the fabric features four-way stretch and wicks sweat away from your face to keep you cool despite the extra protection. It’s made of high-quality sand-proof, dust-proof and windproof material that’ll protect you from the sun and the health crisis while out running, shopping or walking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372aqI_0OxRK5Z900

Buy: Achiou Neck Gaiter Face Mask $6.99

28. Geyoga Protection Face Clothing

These stylish, scarf-like protective face covers are more fabric-heavy and designed for sun protection but will perform the same essential functions as cotton face masks. This pack comes with six different protective and breathable bandanas that won’t pill, fade or shrink after use and repeated cleaning. They’ll protect your face and neck all the way around and are UV-proof, sand-proof and windproof. You can adjust the fit based on your desired preference and the lock edges will fit snug while leaving room to breathe. For running, cycling and jogging, scarves and neck gaiters are often the best cloth face masks for the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBtG1_0OxRK5Z900

Buy: Geyoga Protection Face Clothing $10.29

29. Cloth Face Mask (Family Pack of 12)

Custom Ink is best known for producing custom t-shirts, but this company has stepped up to provide American families with affordable face masks and hand sanitizer . This product includes 12 face masks for everyone in your household. The simple black masks are made from an ultra-soft jersey fabric (a 95/5 cotton/spandex blend) and are machine washable. They have the soft feel of your favorite stretchy t-shirt. Custom Ink is also selling packs of 120 for $240 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pk9oA_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Cloth Face Mask (Family Pack of 12) $30.00

30. Sanctuary Clothing 5-Pack Fashion PPE Masks

This five-pack of PPE masks from Sanctuary Clothing is designed with a few of their signature patterns to provide protection for you and the environment around you. For every customer who buys coronavirus masks online, Sanctuary is giving back to organizations in need of personal protective equipment (PPE). The masks are made of 100% cotton muslin and have a double inner layer that includes a 100% polypropylene melt-blown fabric filter. They suggest disinfecting these face masks after each use with alcohol, and they’re one size fits all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZ3zC_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Sanctuary Clothing 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks $28.00

31. Threadless Polyester Face Masks

With all the millions of people looking to buy face masks online, Threadless is one of many apparel companies that’s racing to meet demand while also serving the public good. A portion of the proceeds from every coronavirus face mask will be donated to MedShare (for a total maximum donation of $500,000). However, that’s not the only reason to choose these safety masks. Threadless has three-ply polyester face masks featuring hundreds of fun and colorful designs. From bold floral prints to more basic gradients and fun puns, Threadless makes it easy to find stylish face masks that match your personal style. These one-size face masks feature elastic over-ear loops. Click here to shop all of the designs from Threadless .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcx06_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Cosmic World Face Mask $17.00

32. Disney Face Masks — 4-Pack

Kids need face masks, too! In fact, since young kids may not fully understand the importance of handwashing and social distancing, they may need face masks more than anyone. Disney has made it easy for the whole family to practice good social distancing with a line of Disney-themed face masks. Right now, the kid’s face masks are available in a variety of prints including this Pixar set with prints from Toy Story, Up and Coco . Your kids will love them, and you’ll love how excited they are to wear them and keep themselves and others safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHrhS_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Disney Cloth Face Mask 4-Pack Pixar $19.99

33. Sub Zero Face Masks

Sub Zero is a company that’s emerged during the pandemic with the sole purpose of making it easy to buy coronavirus face masks online. With each purchase of one mask, one more is donated to an individual in need and with each mask, you can choose between “basic” and “filtered” for additional protection.

Their stylish face masks are made with reusable and machine-washable cotton that are designed for adults and come in a wide range of fun patterns. They’ve also got filtered masks that come with two layers of filter-media sewn in between the mask’s layers. The filters are made for odors, some ozone, dust, pollen, mold and other contaminants. You can also purchase four filtered masks for $99 with free shipping, a $120 value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJ6uR_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Sub Zero Roses Face Mask $19.00

34. Cubcoats Kids Face Mask 2-Pack

The coronavirus crisis can be scary for kids, but wearing an adorable face mask can help keep them safe. Cubcoats , the popular kids clothing and toy line has created cloth face masks for kids in the popular bear design. They’re made with two layers of protective fabric that are durable, reusable and can be thrown in the washing machine and dryer for easy cleaning. The masks have a built-in pocket if you want to add a filter and elastic ear loops so the fit will be snug but not too tight. They come in two different cute color combinations that work for both and all genders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Xq6b_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Cubcoats Kids Cloth Face Mask 2-Pack $12.99

35. Savilino Hipster Blue Pinstripe Face Mask

This face mask is 100% handcrafted by a brand in Austin, Texas, so with every purchase you know you’re supporting a small business based in the USA. It’s got the CDC-approved two layers of fabric that can be machine washed and put in the dryer as well. It’s made of a double layer of 7 oz. poly/cotton twill. It comes in a bunch of stylish patterns and colors, including this hipster-esque pinstripe. It’s comfortable and protective as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bh6BK_0OxRK5Z900


Buy: Savilino Hipster Blue Pinstripe Face Mask $9.99

