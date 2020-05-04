Cancel
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle Mayor Talks About City's Focus After Being In The COVID Spotlight

 2020-05-04

Cover picture for the articleNew Rochelle, New York was once the epicenter of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. In March, there was a containment zone set up for two weeks before the implementation of statewide orders. That same month, New Rochelle became the site of New York’s first drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Mayor Noam Bramson about how the city has been faring since.

