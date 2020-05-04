New Rochelle Mayor Talks About City's Focus After Being In The COVID Spotlight
New Rochelle, New York was once the epicenter of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. In March, there was a containment zone set up for two weeks before the implementation of statewide orders. That same month, New Rochelle became the site of New York’s first drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Mayor Noam Bramson about how the city has been faring since.www.wamc.org
