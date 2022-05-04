Keira Knightley, Rose Byrne & 8 More Stars You Didn’t Know Appeared In ‘Star Wars’ Movies

Image Credit: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s a big universe! Countles actors have appeared in the Star Wars films, making the galaxy, far, far away come to life over the past 5 decades. And while the series launched the careers of stars like Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega, the movies have also been the place-to-be for countless actors looking to make a cameo or earn a small role in the franchise phenomenon!

Over the course of a few decades, now-famous actors, singers, and composers have all appeared in the beloved and heralded films. Now, on Star Wars Day, May 4, we’re giving fans a look at some of the famous faces they may not have known appeared in the Star Wars movies!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one star who made a cameo in The Rise Of Skywalker. It shouldn’t come as a huge shock to fans of the films that Miranda makes a small appearance as a resistance fighter in the final film of the new trilogy. Fans became wise to the Hamilton creator’s appearance when he was spotted in a behind-the-scenes video next to Naomi Ackie, who plays Jannah in the film. Miranda is also a part of the wider Disney family, having appeared in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns and working on the 2016 animated film Moana. Plus, the famed lyricist also worked on the song “Jabba Flow,” which appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Looks like Disney was keeping its cameos in the family!

Some of the most enthusiastic fans of Star Wars might be privy to this actor’s appearance, but to others it may come as a shock. 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace served as the perfect launching pad for Oscar-nominated actress Keira Knightley‘s first major film role! Knightley was only 14-years-old when the film premiered. She played Sabé, Queen Amidala’s bodyguard, right-hand woman, and stand-in for intense battles. Knightley and Natalie Portman, who played Queen Amidala, have been compared quite a lot since their time in Star Wars, and Knightley’s appearance in the first installment of the prequel series definitely has something to do with that! Also appearing alongside Natalie Portman in the prequel films was actress Rose Byrne! Before Byrne made a name for herself in film and TV, she played Queen Amidala’s lady-in-waiting Dormé. The actress only appeared in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, but her role made a major impact on her career!

Rose Byrne, seen behind Natalie Portman, as Dormé in ‘Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones’ [Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock].

Much like Byrne and Knightley, another actor who got his big break in the sci-fi film series was Joel Edgerton. The actor made a small appearance as Owen Lars — Uncle Owen — in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. As a young Owen Lars, Edgerton brought tenderness to a pivotal scene where he and his wife, Beru, take in an infant Luke Skywalker, laying the foundation for the original trilogy. But it’s not only actors who have journeyed to a galaxy far, far away! Ed Sheeran also appeared in the The Rise of Skywalker as a stormtrooper, making it hard for fans to actually see the singer at all. However, upon the release of a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the film, Ed could be spotted, ginger hair and all, walking on set with the biggest grin on his face while donned in his stormtrooper costume! Then again, the “Shape Of You” singer is no stranger to making cameo appearances. In season seven of Game Of Thrones, Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier during the premiere episode in July 2017.

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars in ‘Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith’ [Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock].

There are plenty of more stars who made cameos and appearances throughout the Star Wars films! To see more famous faces you may recognize from your favorite sci-fi film series, check out the gallery above! And may the Force be with you.