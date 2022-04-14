ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sales of DNA Kits Are Soaring as People Test for Health Risks from the Comforts of Home

By Tim Chan and Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPzyO_0Ovk7ONo00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From your friend pushing supplements , to former President Trump dangerously and erroneously suggesting the use of disinfectants to treat the coronavirus , it seemed like everyone had an opinion on how to take care of your health when the pandemic first began. But as we inch closer to an “endemic” reality, more and more people are taking back control of their personal health and well-being through the use of at-home testing kits that not only identify potential risks and ailments, but offer users the ability to find ways to treat them.

The Austin-based startup, Everlywell, says it’s seen “significant increases” in the number of people buying its at-home health tests since the pandemic started. A rep says the site’s Vitamin D kit (which tests for vitamin deficiencies that could lead to sleep issues and fatigue) saw a 118% increase over the first few months of 2020, and a comprehensive “ Women’s Health ” test saw an uptick of 64%.

While these at-home tests aren’t meant to replace regular doctor’s visits (and anyone experiencing severe discomfort, pain, or other major symptoms should consult a physician), companies like Everlywell say they hope their tests can help ease some of the stress of those who can’t get access to regular checkups, especially if you’re concerned about exhibiting symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKWln_0Ovk7ONo00

23andMe


Buy:
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
at
$199

Everlywell is just one of a number of sites offering at-home health and wellness tests. A spokesperson for the popular site, 23andMe, says the company has sold more than 12 million units of its at-home DNA kit . These days, 23andMe is also touting its “ Health + Ancestry Service ,” which gets you more than 150 personalized reports that range from health predispositions, to finding out your carrier status for inherited medical conditions.

The team at 23andMe says their goal is to motivate people to take a more serious — and targeted — approach to well-being. They tout an internal survey in 2019 that found that 76% of respondents were taking “at least one positive step to improve their health” after receiving their 23andMe genetic reports. 23andMe says its reports meet FDA criteria for being scientifically and clinically valid, and their sample collection kit is manufactured in accordance with FDA’s Good Manufacturing Practice regulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ouh6_0Ovk7ONo00

Viome


Buy:
Viome Health Intelligence Test
at
$199

A favorite of celebrities like Paris Hilton and Lauren Conrad , buzzy gut health startup Viome ’s Health Intelligence Test is also quickly gaining popularity for its unique approach to analyzing your health. Think of it like 23andMe, but for your gut — using a blood and stool sample, the at-home test gives users personalized food recommendations (such as a list of “avoid, enjoy and minimize” foods) and customized monthly supplements (including pre- and probiotics) based on your microbial and human gene expressions.

After you send in your test, you’ll receive personalized scores (all accessed on the Viome mobile app) with over 30 health insights based on your unique biology and gut microbiome, including factors like Mitochondrial Health, Cellular Health, and Immune System Health. Results will also include a “biological age”, which, if older then your current age, Viome says could indicate that your cells aren’t performing as well as they could be.

For the world’s first commercially available at-home mRNA test (how your genes are actually expressing), Viome’s insights go far beyond what any standard DNA, nutrition, or gut health test could accomplish individually. Analyzing mRNA allows the test to accommodate both internal and external factors, such as your diet, stress levels, or any pathogens that may be affecting you. Grant Antoine, N.D., a clinical member of Viome’s Translational Science Team told Rolling Stone that this means a longer-term view of your health, and results that won’t be affected by a weekend of eating junk food or binge-drinking.

“While digestive efficacy might be a shorter view, your active microbiome shows the long view, and how your body has been effected by everything from antibiotics, to medications and [medical] treatments over time.” Instead of relying of recommending dangerous fad diets where you’re eliminating entire food groups, or pushing the same generic supplements for every person, the tailored approach is also this kit’s biggest strength. Viome recommends that you follow the food and supplement recommendations for at least 4-6 months to reap the maximum benefits, and then test again.

Antoine says that the Health Intelligence Test and its recommendations aim to benefit not just those who are looking for more preventative health insights, but those with chronic illnesses, even Long Covid, who are looking to improve their overall quality of life. “ If you already have an autoimmune disease, such as RA, it’s the same preventive measures you would take to treat [chronic illnesses] that you would to prevent the disease: diet, nutrition, in combination with foundational lifestyle changes.”

As opposed to simply handing you insights and leaving you to interpret how to radically switch up your diet to move the needle on your personal scores, Viome’s supplements also serve a dedicated purpose. “ Supplements help with more targeted delivery of nutrients,” says Antione. “You’re not gonna go eat three bushels of blueberries a day. It’s a way to grab some of the same nutritions from these herbs and foods, and based on research, you’ll see quicker improvements with food and supplements than with just diet changes alone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zg7XR_0Ovk7ONo00


Buy:
EverlyWell Heart Health Test
at
$99

And then there’s Everlywell, which continues to offer more than 30 different sanctioned at-home tests , that let you monitor everything from heart health, to cholesterol levels, to your metabolism. If you’re looking to monitor a particular aspect of your health, their specificity is welcome if you don’t want to get too overwhelmed by more general recommendations.

Similar to Viome, Everlywell’s testing kits utilizes saliva samples and blood samples (taken from a small finger prick). The company says samples are reviewed by an independent board-certified physician, and results are delivered within a matter of days, not weeks.

Though South is quick to caution that these tests are not meant to solve your health issues, but rather to bring some clarity to the picture. “These tests will identify any risks beforehand, so you can take action and prevent long-term damage,” she says.

“You don’t have to feel helpless,” she adds. “You can be proactive, you can take action, and you can hopefully change the downstream outcome.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Two Residents of Trump-Loving Retirement Community Plead Guilty to 2020 Voter Fraud

Click here to read the full article. Two residents of the Florida retirement community The Villages pleaded guilty to voting more than once in the 2020 presidential election, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Charles Barnes, 64, and Jay Ketcik, 63, could face five years in prison for the third-degree felony, but will avoid jail time as long as they participate in 50 hours of community service and take a three-month civics class, among other requirements outlined by the state attorney. “If you comply with these conditions during the period of deferred prosecution, no criminal prosecution concerning this charge will be instituted in this...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Rolling Stone

‘Bad and Getting Worse’: Dianne Feinstein Is Losing Her Memory, Concerned Senate Sources Say

Click here to read the full article. Colleagues are worried Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who turns 89 in June, is no longer fit to serve, according to a new report from the San Francisco Chronicle. The Chronicle spoke to four U.S. senators, including three Democrats, three former members of Feinstein’s staff, and one California Democrat in Congress about how the longtime senator has been losing her memory, that she often fails to recognize colleagues, and that she is no longer able to engage with the job in the way she used to. The California Democrat recounted a recent exchange in which they had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Republicans Signal That They’re Pretty Much Done with Presidential Debates

Click here to read the full article. The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to bar the party’s presidential candidates from participating in debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has managed the presidential debate process for over three decades. “Today, the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” wrote RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Today, the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AZFamily

How reliable are at-home testing kits?

By now, most of us are familiar with home COVID tests. But there are many other medical tests for everything from hormone levels to HIV. But before you start swabbing, Consumer Reports has a warning: Some of these tests are unreliable and should be avoided. Many of the tests are...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Tests#Home Health#Vitamin D
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

The 23-year-old who has to nap for THREE HOURS every day: Constantly tired woman reveals how rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'so many years'

A 23-year-old woman says her 'insatiable appetite for sleep' caused by a rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'years' of life. Helena Smythe, of Cambridgeshire, has idiopathic hypersomnia, a narcolepsy-like condition that is sometimes called 'excessive daytime sleepiness'. It leaves her feeling constantly tired, forcing her to take daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE
WTOP

Foods to help control diabetes

First, aim for a well-balanced diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in controlling diabetes. But experts stress that when it comes to managing this chronic disease, it’s not about fixating on a few foods but having a balanced plate. “There’s really no specific food that I would say either to consume or really … even not to consume,” says Melissa Roth, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. “It’s about variety. It’s about portion control.”
ROCHESTER, NY
Shropshire Star

New ‘killer’ immunotherapy shows promise in attacking hard-to-treat cancers

Trials show the drug redirects the body’s own natural killer immune cells to target tumour cells. A new “killer” immunotherapy treatment is showing early promise in attacking cancers that are hard to treat. Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the Royal Marsden NHS...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Dangerous Immune Response in Obesity Revealed

Overweight and obesity are among the biggest health challenges of the 21st century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Almost 60 percent of Germans are considered overweight, while 25 percent are obese. Moreover, being overweight often triggers severe secondary diseases such as diabetes, arteriosclerosis, or heart attacks. What troubles...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Rolling Stone

J.D. Vance Repeatedly Cited Racism as Reason Trump Drew So Much Support in 2016

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that J.D. Vance, the Ohio Senate candidate Trump reportedly plans to endorse, wasn’t always a huge fan of the former president. His past objections to Trump went beyond what many remembered, however, according to new clips unearthed by CNN on Friday. Vance, who has been groveling for Trump’s endorsement for months, in 2016 said that racism and a lack of faith were the reasons why the soon-to-be president attracted so much support from white Americans. “There is definitely an element of Donald Trump’s support that has its basis in racism,” he...
OHIO STATE
MedicalXpress

Not all dietary fiber is equal: Cereal fiber linked with lower inflammation, but not fruit or vegetable fiber

Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and colleagues evaluated whether dietary fiber intake was associated with a decrease in inflammation in older adults and if fiber was inversely related to cardiovascular disease. The results showed that total fiber, and more specifically cereal fiber but not fruit or vegetable fiber, was consistently associated with lower inflammation and lower CVD incidence. Until now there had been limited data on the link between fiber and inflammation among older adults, who have higher levels of inflammation compared with younger adults. The study findings are published in JAMA Network Open.
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy