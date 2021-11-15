ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every single 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' movie, ranked by fans

By Madison Vanderberg
There have been eight "Harry Potter" films and two "Fantastic Beasts" films.

Warner Bros

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" (2018) is the lowest-rated film.
Jude Law played Albus Dumbledore in the film.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Audience score : 54%

Audiences felt the sequel to 2016's "Fantastic Beasts" left a lot to be desired.

Many fans felt like they didn't care about the new characters introduced in the "Fantastic Beasts" universe, even though they really felt for the ones in the "Harry Potter" movies.

"I had my hopes up for 'Crimes of Grindelwald' thinking it would actually expand the Potterverse in a new and intriguing way but like it's predecessor, is full of plot fluff," audience reviewer Anna R. wrote . "A lot of this new information isn't all that important or engaging. I find myself bored by most of these new characters and their stories."

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005) didn't wow fans as much as the other films.
The film centers on the Triwizard Tournament.

Warner Bros.

Audience score : 74%

"Goblet of Fire" is the fourth installment in the "Harry Potter" series.

Although some complained that it felt "episodic," or like a long "teaser" for the fifth film, others thought it did a fine job ushering in the final chapters of the series.

"A very solid movie in the 'Harry Potter' franchise. While it may not have been as good as the third, this is the first movie where you get the sense that these characters have matured, and are no longer the same as when we first met them," audience reviewer Aiden S. wrote .

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009) was called "decent" by fans.
Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in "Goblet of Fire."

Warner Bros.

Audience score : 78%

The sixth installment, "Half-Blood Prince," is the second lowest-rated "Harry Potter" film.

Audience reviewer Emilio C. wrote , "[It] gets you excited in the beginning, but then we cut to a movie that only deals with a lot of teen drama and it's has a lot of unnecessary plots."

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (2016) received mixed reviews.
The spin-off was inspired by J.K. Rowling's novels.

Warner Bros.

Audience score : 79%

Five years after the "Harry Potter" series came to an end, the Potterverse reared its delightful head and gave us the spin-off series "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Audiences weren't quite sure what to make of this film. Some fans called it "a fanciful stroll through a dreamlike world," but others thought long-time Potter fans would be "underwhelmed by this extension of the wizarding world."

"It's not without fun elements, but there's an almost total lack of compelling characters," wrote audience reviewer Alec B .

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (2002) was met with average responses from audiences.
"Chamber of Secrets" is the second "Harry Potter" film.

Warner Bros.

Audience score : 80%

By the time "Chamber of Secrets" came out in 2002, fans were already reading "The Goblet of Fire," so the film seemed to bore some of the series' aging audience.

However, other fans feel that the film was a solid adaptation of the book .

"With a darker tone and an extreme loyalty to the original source material, 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' is both a treat for fans and non-fans alike," wrote audience reviewer Matthew M .

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007) impressed many fans.
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson returned for the fifth film.

Warner Bros.

Audience score : 81%

Fans praised director David Yates for miraculously condensing the longest book in the series into a film that's just over two hours.

However, many fans felt that "Order of the Phoenix" was more of a transitional moment in the series.

As audience reviewer Daniel M . wrote, "'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' is a middling installment [sic] in the franchise which contains potential but lacks focus in its execution."

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001) was a great start to a series, according to audiences.
"Sorcerer's Stone" was the first film in the "Harry Potter" series.

Warner Bros.

Audience score : 82%

The first film debuted to rave reviews, mostly due to its faithful retelling of J.K. Rowling's source material .

"Sorcerer's Stone" will always be warmly remembered as the beginning of an unforgettable series for many fans.

"It's a tough job when you are hired to make an adaptation of a popular children's book. And it's even more tough when that movie is also intended to be the beginning to a long series of movies," wrote audience reviewer Lasse G . "But Chris Columbus actually does a good job."

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1" (2010) kept viewers entertained.
The films split the final book into two parts.

Warner Bros.

Audience score : 85%

"Deathly Hallows - Part 1 " is the set-up for the triumphant finale in "Part 2," and yet, Yates managed to keep audiences entertained in a movie that could have been pretty boring.

Audience reviewer David A . wrote, "The performances were spectacular and the direction was superb. It's the best 'the beginning of the end' installment you could ever want."

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004) is a fan favorite.
Daniel Radcliffe in "Prisoner of Azkaban."

Warner Bros.

Audience score : 86%

Widely lauded as the "darkest" of all the "Potter" films, the Alfonso Cuarón-directed adaption of the third book resonated with many fans.

Audiences raved about new character introductions — like Sirius Black — and said the film "finally transcends the child-like nature of the first two films."

Audience reviewer Daniel Mumby wrote, "['Prisoner of Azkaban'] is far superior to anything that came before in the series and set the bar very high for all that came after."

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" (2011) was applauded by fans as a perfect final film.
The series ended on a high note.

Warner Bros

Audience score : 89%

It makes sense that the long-awaited finale would be the most beloved of all the "Harry Potter" films.

"Ten years comes to a close in grand fashion," wrote audience reviewer John Manard . "Two hours of stand up and cheer, break out the kleenex cries, and closure on a series of movies that captured a generation."

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

