Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Relationship Timeline

Love makes the world go round! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wasted no time starting their lives together after their relationship turned romantic in 2013.

" Evan and Ashlee have been friends for a really long time, probably 10 years ,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2013 after they were spotted out together. “They have a long bond. They already know each other really well.”

Less than a month later, the twosome confirmed their relationship. They were engaged by January 2014 and tied the knot that August. Simpson gave birth to daughter Jagger in 2015.

"I've been wrong a long majority of my life," Ross told Entertainment Tonight after their baby girl was born. “The biggest thing in this world is in love. I'm so in love. I love my daughter, I love my wife. She's given me the best gift in the world. I'm very lucky."

Simpson was previously married to Pete Wentz . The exes, who filed for divorce in 2011 after less than three years of marriage, share son Bronx. The couple and the Fall Out Boy rocker have been open about the importance of maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship over the years .

“I think it’s important to listen and to give people balance,” Wentz told Us in October 2019, noting that Simpson is a “great mom.”

Ross is also friendly with Simpson’s ex Ryan Cabrera , who revealed that the Hunger Games actor got permission before he asked the Ashlee Simpson Show alum out .

“He specifically came to my house to come have a chat and be like, ‘Yo, I wanted to see what you thought about it. Is everything good?’ He knew that I’d be, like, ‘Oh! All right, cool,’” Cabrera revealed in July 2019. “She ended up marrying one of my best friends. How it all happened? Who knows. … L.A. and us all as artists and singers and actors and entertainers essentially, it’s a very small family. Obviously, everybody knows everybody, for the most part. And me and Ashlee were always really, really close. Like, our breakup was pretty … pretty, pretty smooth — other than a couple of things. But we remained friends, like, very shortly after we broke up, and then remained friends from that point on. And we were always cool.”

Before announcing they were expecting baby No. 2 in April 2020 , Simpson and Ross were open about their desire to expand their family .

“Even in the time that we’re working, we look at times where we can make sure we can get away and take trips with the family,” he told Us in February 2019. “We take [the kids] with us. I feel like that’s how I grew up. My mom, [ Diana Ross ], used to take me everywhere. … We’d be running around doing the whole thing, so I feel like, why not?”

The couple welcomed son Ziggy in October 2020.

Scroll through for the Ashlee + Evan stars' complete timeline: