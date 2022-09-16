ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

By Erin Crabtree
 3 days ago
Pawnee forever! The Parks and Recreation cast filled homes with laughs and love during its seven-season run on NBC, but since the show ended, fans have still been able to see their favorite faces from the group in a slew of high-profile projects.

Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich) starred on the hit sitcom. The series, which aired 125 episodes, premiered in April 2009 and concluded in February 2015.

The show and its cast earned Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Poehler, for her part, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical in 2014.

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed during a Winter TCA Press Tour panel in January 2015 what she would miss most about her job on Parks and Recreation . “I’m going to miss hearing what’s going to happen to Leslie next year,” she said at the time.

However, Poehler and her Pawnee pals stayed in touch after the show ended, reuniting for Galentine’s Day and hashing out revival ideas . “I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it,” the Wine Country actress shared during a May 2018 appearance with Offerman on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . “I think we’d all do it someday. It would be amazing.”

The Devs star had one condition, though. “Yeah, we just had a fitting earlier,” he joked at the time. “We said that if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back.”

Despite his demands, the cast finally came together for a special in April 2020 to benefit Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I sent out this email and the responses are so quick and so instant and so instantly positive. It just made me so happy. It was very much in keeping with the spirit of the show when we were making it,” cocreator Mike Schur told reporters in April 2020. “It was kind of astonishing that — I mean, forget about how famous they are, getting any group of 10 people to respond to you over an email in 45 minutes feels like an accomplishment. So it really was lovely and like I said, it was very much in the spirit of the way that we used to make the show. It felt like everybody was rowing in the same direction and at the same speed.”

Scroll to find out what the cast has been up to since Parks and Recreation ended.

Wells Adams Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Were ‘Angry’ About Season 8 Format and Twists: ‘It’s a Fun Show’

Trying something new. When Bachelor in Paradise opened its doors this summer, there were plenty of unexpected moments on the horizon. “It's got all the things that everyone loves about Paradise,” bartender Wells Adams exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting his new hosting gig on Hulu's Best in Dough. “There's a lot of crabs. There's a lot of crying. […]
TV SERIES
