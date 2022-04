Someone in my [Virtual Coffee] community asked about getting better at reviewing pull requests (PR) Pull requests should be small for a couple of reasons: fewer changes to code you have, the less potential for bugs. Even a one-liner can cause bugs, so the review process can be unwieldy. I've grown accustomed to using a framework for commenting called Conventional Comments [Conventional Comments] to learn more about reviewing PR requests. For example, a utility function used throughout the PR can be in a separate PR, using a tool like [Storybook].

