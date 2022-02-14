The 15 Best Men’s Joggers to Sport For Lounging & Exercise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If we could sum up men’s fashion in the past few years with just a single article of clothing, there is no doubt in our minds that it would be the ever-so-classic pair of joggers. Dressing up, or getting dressed at all, became in 2020. But, now that we’ve been going out and strutting our stuff again, we still don’t really want to leave the house without wearing a comfy pair of the best men’s joggers.

Sorry, not sorry.

With that said, it’s time to finally take those loose, old sweatpants off and trade them in for a refined, cozy pair of joggers.

Now, if you’re a punny person; a joker of the “dad” variety, we’re sorry to say that, no, joggers are not slower than running pants. If anything, they’re cooler, and not because jogging requires less energy than running. But in a world of cuffed pants, the jogger presents a clean and easy alternative to looking good and sometimes even making a statement.

The Evolution and Mainstreaming of Men’s Joggers in 2022

Today, the world of menswear has created joggers for lounging, casual and dressy occasions, aside from the traditional activewear version. Most people are familiar with the pajama bottom or sweatpant versions, but casual and dressier joggers are widely popular in the streetwear and tailored fashion scenes. After the stay-at-home era of 2020, athleisure has officially gone mainstream , and joggers are now a great option for everyday wear, not just lazy Sundays or gym days.

Brands like Everlane, Mack Weldon and lululemon have dominated the jogger style in recent times, helping to reshape the way the best men’s joggers are worn. While athletic apparel companies like Nike and lululemon make excellent joggers for working out, you can also find stylish joggers from countless menswear brands and designers that don’t normally sell exercise clothing. New fabrics have been implemented, some even with prints or patterns, to separate from the lounge and activewear types. Today, it’s not uncommon to see a pair of joggers worn with some classic Gucci loafers, Jordans or Stan Smiths.

The evolution of the jogger has opened up the garment to be worn in new environments like the office, family gatherings and even award shows while achieving a level of presentation far more acceptable than exercise clothing. In fact, we’re in the midst of an athleisure boom, and it’s no longer taboo to leave the house in sweatpants — so long as you opt for stylish joggers and not your stained pajama sweatpants

To demonstrate their versatility, we’re always on the hunt for the best joggers for men available right now. For the gym, the couch or weekend outings, there are stylish joggers for every type of guy. You can find a collection of our favorite men’s joggers in the shopping guide below.

Joggers 101

The traditional jogger has three distinct characteristics:

Pull-up style pant

Elastic waistband with drawstring

Elastic cuffed bottoms

The best men’s joggers today remain true to their original uses — comfort and accessibility. In fact, they’re a derivative of a style of sweatpants largely associated with track and field, hence the name. But modern fashion, like every menswear staple, has twisted and translated this garment into multiple versions that are appropriate for all lifestyles.

1. Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants

BEST OVERALL

To say we love Mack Weldon’s Ace sweatpants would be quite an understatement. We’re obsessed. We want to marry them.

You can pair the Ace sweatpants with just about anything — your go-to college tee, your comfiest hoodie or even a polo if you want to wear them in the office. Once you try these on, you’ll never want to wear anything else.

We named these joggers as the best sweatpants for the second year in a row in the 2021 Man , our end-of-year product awards. And for good reason. We’ve been wearing these bad boys for quite literally the entire year and they’re still holding up as if they were brand new. While you can work out in these pants, they’re designed more for comfort than exercise. Each pair of Ace sweats is made with a super-comfy micro-sanded French Terry and has a tailored fit. There is just enough stretch for you to switch your position in your chair up to 27 times a minute when working, too. The pant legs aren’t quite as tight as most joggers, so if you prefer a more tapered fit, we recommend the lululemon ABC Warpstreme or the Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger as an alternative.



2. lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

RUNNER UP

Look, it’s no secret that we love lululemon’s athletic gear . While a lot of joggers are perfectly ready to sit with you on the couch while you watch TV, these lululemon joggers are designed for a more active lifestyle. Made with lululemon’s unique Japanese-loomed four-way stretch Warpstreme™ fabric, the handsome-looking ABC joggers are designed to move with your body. This style offers a streamlined fit while providing ample room for glutes and thighs. So whether you’re working out or walking to your local cafe for a cup of joe, your ABCs will keep you comfy and stylish.



3. Under Armour Men’s Fleece Joggers

BEST DEAL

Amazon makes it way too easy to look good nowadays — especially when it comes to these dashing men’s fleece joggers. These Under Armour joggers are the perfect loungewear pants to wear all year long, whether you need to throw on a pair of pants to answer the door when the pizza guy comes or you need to run a couple of errands in the daytime. These particular joggers are made from a comfy and stretchy mix of 87% polyester and 13% elastane.



4. Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers for Men

BEST FOR WEEKENDS

Looking to stay comfy and cozy on the weekend no matter what you have planned? Snag yourself Voori’s Sunday Performance Joggers and call it a day. These loose-fitting sweats are a fresh take on your casual pair of joggers because they are stretchier and lighter than most alternatives. In terms of fit, they combine a relaxed fit in the waist and thighs with a tapered leg that keeps annoying bunches of fabric from collecting at your ankles. Like the Under Armour fleece joggers featured above, these joggers are made from a blend of 88% polyester and 12% elastane for a soft and flexible fit.

We’ve pictured the Indigo color below, but you can choose from a bunch of different colors and one camo print. These joggers feature a zipper leg pocket too so you can keep any small valuables on your body and never fear them falling out of your pants pockets. From the couch to the coffee shop, these are the joggers to rock Friday through Sunday.



5. lululemon Surge Joggers

BEST EXERCISE JOGGERS

Oh, so you’re exercising in your joggers? Wow. Who knew people could do that.

Maybe the reason you’re looking for joggers is so you can get back on your fitness game. If you’re scared to take your shirt off right now, don’t worry, we are too. Quarantine did us dirty. Thankfully, lululemon’s Surge Joggers are the perfect pair to help you with your fitness journey. They are designed for high-performance activities such as running and lifting. Each pair is made with game-changing sweat-wicking fabric so you can stay dry no matter how hot it’s getting and there are also a number of cool colors available to choose from.



6. Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger

CONTENDER

When it comes to an everyday throw-on, Public Rec’s All Day Every Day Joggers are a solid pick. These ultra-comfortable men’s joggers are effortlessly soft and a little heavy, making them ideal for cozying up on the couch. Each pair is detailed with front and back zippered pockets to fool pickpocketers and has a faux frontal fly to help make them look more like everyday slacks. Wear them into the office, we dare you.



7. SAXX Snooze Sleep Pants

BEST FOR BEING LAZY

We recently featured this pair of joggers in a sort of love story dedicated solely to these pants . SAXX, otherwise known for their extremely comfortable underwear, designed the Snooze Sleep Pants to ensure maximum comfort whenever they’re dressing that bod. Even just looking at them, you can tell they’re soft but also durable enough to wear multiple days in a row — not that you should. They’re built with stretch to keep you comfortable on the couch or snoozing away the day in bed. They’re really lightweight so it essentially feels like you’re wearing nothing, which is perfect for warmer weather. Wear these with a steaming hot, fresh pizza from your local pizza spot. Trust us, joggers and pizza are a winning outfit.



8. Southpole Men’s Active Basic Jogger Fleece Pants

BEST SELLER

Buyers on Amazon are obsessed with these joggers. Not only do they come in as many colors as the eye can see, but they have a comfortable fit, come in a number of inclusive sizes and look great on. If you need a solid pair of trustworthy joggers for whatever you might be doing, these are them.



9. Champion Men’s Jersey Jogger

THE DAD JOGGER

These are the sweats your dad wore in the 90s. Hell, these are the sweats your dad STILL wears today — probably the same pair, too. Champion, believe it or not, has been in production since 1920 and has been specializing in activewear almost from the start. They’ve seen their ups and downs throughout the years but they’ve always been good for quality goods. For now, Champion is probably at their highest point again in their existence, these are even, dare we say, quite trendy. This is precisely why your dad has hung on to them this long, he’s just a trend master.



10. Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Dry Sweatpants

BEST SIZING

From extra small to 3XL sizes, the Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Dry Sweatpants are made for just about anybody. Each pair is made with high-performance materials to stretch and dry quickly even during the toughest of workouts. If you’re the type to work out with your PKW (phone, keys, wallet), there’s a hidden zipper in the right pocket for safe-keeping. Lounging? These make for perfect couch sitters, too.



11. Born Tough Momentum Track Suit Jogger Pants

BEST CONSTRUCTION

Made from Born Tough’s immensely stretchy Momentum fabric, these joggers are built for just about anything. Running, walking, sitting — whatever. You name it, you can get it done in these pants. The pants have two side-zip pockets to keep your belongings safe and are purposefully placed toward the top of the hip so they don’t get in the way during movement. They have a waist loop on the back to keep a towel if you need one as well. Coming in at just $30, you’ll be shocked with how high-quality they are.



12. Gap Camo Slim Canvas Men’s Joggers

BEST CASUAL PRINT

For some guys, finding a cool pair of printed pants to break up the monotony of solid colors can be difficult. While a normal pair of joggers adds texture, a printed pair of joggers adds interest. Gap has found the spotlight in the jogger market, making some of the coolest joggers for men while finding new ways to make them interesting. This pair in camo is one of those fun prints that doesn’t look too loud yet still pushes the boundaries a little. Use this as a substitute for a pair of sweats and pair it with a white t-shirt and a clean pair of sneakers .

13. Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Joggers

BEST VALUE

Once again, Amazon Essentials comes through with a great deal. This pair of joggers is what we’d consider to be the most basic, which actually makes them perfect for everyday use this year. Khaki or tan is one of the more popular colors and looks great with just about anything. This pair from Amazon is a straight fit, which means it’s a bit more relaxed, not as to-the-leg as some others in this article, but offers just as much mobility and comfort. For anybody trying to escape the everyday chino, this is your best option, and at a very low cost.



14. Standard Cloth Technical Cargo Jogger

BEST CARGO JOGGER

One feature you’re likely to find on the best joggers for men is one or multiple cargo pockets. Even if it’s not your first choice, they’re very handy once you’re wearing them and can eliminate the need for a backpack when going out for errands. Standard Cloth did everything right when designing this jogger. Notice the attention to detail in the fine elastic drawstring, horizontal zip pockets and single-button pocket. The brand made every effort to be different and it worked perfectly. Style this jogger casually with confidence. Treat the brownish both as a brown and a red and match it with any color under the sun.



15. Haculla Blurry Woven Joggers

MOST OUT THERE

While these are the coziest to wear when lounging on the couch while binge-watching Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette for no apparent reason, they are also pretty dope to rock on the streets whenever you’re looking to stand out a bit. Whether you’re snagging some groceries or heading to meet some friends for some drinks at the bar, these blurry, woven joggers checked in black and yellow will leave people’s mouths hanging in awe. So, what are you waiting for?



Some FAQs About the Best Men's Joggers

We named the Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants as the best men's joggers because of how affordable they are, how many colors they come in and how comfortable each pair is.

You can find the best joggers at just about all of your favorite places you can buy clothes online. We suggest you look at places like Mack Weldon, Amazon, Target and ASOS.

If you're wearing joggers, definitely sport them with a pair of comfortable sneakers for men. Basketball sneakers typically pair best.