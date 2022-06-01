Plum Nutrition: Benefits, Calories, Risks and Recipes

Plums are a type of stone fruit, which means they contain a hard pit (or stone) that's surrounded by soft, pulpy flesh and a thin skin. There are about 20 main types of plums, but the one we're most used to seeing at the grocery store is the Japanese plum, according to the University of California, Berkeley .

Depending on the variety, plums vary in shape, size and color. Plums may be red, purple, blue-black, green, amber or yellow while their flesh can have a rainbow of hues including orange, pink, yellow or green. They may be as large as a peach or as small as a cherry and are typically round but may also be heart-shaped or oval.

Dried plums are referred to as prunes and are widely available nationwide and all year-round

Plum Nutrition Facts

One medium plum, with a diameter of about 2 1/8 inches, is equal to a single serving. One medium plum contains:

​ Calories: ​ 30

​ 30 ​ Total fat ​: 0.2 g

​: 0.2 g ​ Cholesterol ​: 0 mg

​: 0 mg ​ Sodium ​: 0 mg

​: 0 mg ​ Total carbs ​: 7.5 g ​ Dietary fiber: ​ 0.9 g ​ Sugar: ​ 6.5 g ​ Added sugar: ​ 0 g

​: 7.5 g ​ Protein: ​ 0.5 g

Plum Macros

​ Total fat: ​ One plum contains 0.2 grams of total fat, which includes .03 grams polyunsaturated fat, .09 grams monounsaturated fat, 0 grams saturated fat and 0 grams trans-fat.

​ One plum contains 0.2 grams of total fat, which includes .03 grams polyunsaturated fat, .09 grams monounsaturated fat, 0 grams saturated fat and 0 grams trans-fat. ​ Carbohydrates: ​ One plum contains 7.5 grams of carbohydrates, which includes 0.9 grams of fiber and 6.5 grams of naturally occurring sugars.

​ One plum contains 7.5 grams of carbohydrates, which includes 0.9 grams of fiber and 6.5 grams of naturally occurring sugars. ​ Protein: ​ One plum has 0.5 grams of protein.

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

​ Vitamin C ​: 7% of your Daily Value (DV)

​: 7% of your Daily Value (DV) ​ Vitamin K ​: 4% DV

​: 4% DV ​ Copper ​: 4% DV

​: 4% DV ​ Thiamin (vitamin B1): ​ 2% DV

​ 2% DV ​ Niacin ( vitamin ​B3):

​ Pantothenic acid ( vitamin ​B5):

​ Potassium ​: 2% DV

Plums vs. Prunes Nutrition

Health Benefits of Plums

Like all fruit, plums have an abundance of vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber, among other nutrients.

1. Plums Are High in Antioxidants

Free radicals are a regular occurrence in our bodies and are linked to causing oxidative damage and triggering aging and a range of diseases.

Plums of all varieties are a great source of natural antioxidants , providing a range of health-promoting benefits, per a March 2014 study in ​ Food Chemistry . ​

The polyphenolic compounds in plums include phenolic acids, such as anthocyanins, flavanols and chlorogenic acids — which have antioxidant activity, anti-inflammatory and anticancer traits, according to the October 2013 issue of the ​ Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry ​ .

2. Plums and Prunes Can Help Keep You Regular

Plums and prunes are often used for their laxative effects , although prunes are more notorious for preventing and relieving constipation.

Both the fresh and dried fruit helps add bulk to the stool and decrease transit time in the GI tract. Prunes are better than psyllium in terms of keeping people regular, according to an August 2014 study in ​ Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics ​ .

Prunes also contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that can relieve constipation. But they can also cause gas, bloat and diarrhea if you eat too many, so it's important to monitor your own tolerance.

Their fiber content combined with their chlorogenic acids and phenolic compounds, all contribute to a healthy gut.

3. They're Linked to a Reduced Risk of Obesity

Plums are a source of fiber and have a low glycemic index, and have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and lipid and glucose metabolism while reducing inflammation, per a May 2017 article in the ​ Journal of Obesity and Therapeutics ​ .

That's why the researchers deemed the fruit potentially helpful in preventing and/or managing obesity and obesity-related issues.

The fiber in plums and prunes are prebiotics, which feed the good bacteria in our gut. This helps with the absorption of nutrients, fat metabolism and removal of toxins, to name a few, according to the March 2017 ​ Journal of Obesity and Therapeutics ​ study.

Prebiotics also help increase insulin sensitivity, which aids in the treatment and prevention of type 2 diabetes.

4. They Might Support Your Bones

Eating prunes daily was linked to increased bone formation in postmenopausal people, per an April 2009 article in ​ Aging Research Reviews ​.

Animal studies have observed that plums and prunes might even be able to reverse bone loss, but it's important to note that most of the research around prunes and plums for bone health is done on rats, and we need human studies to confirm any potential benefits.

5. They're Heart-Healthy

Fruits, in general, are good for your heart because they contain fiber and antioxidants. But prunes and plums might have another advantage for your ticker.

People who drank prune juice and ate three or six prunes each morning for about 2 months saw decreases in their total and LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels as well as blood pressure compared to those who just drank water in the morning on an empty stomach, per a January-March 2010 ​ JAMC ​ study.

Plum Health Risks

Food Allergies

Oral allergy syndrome, or pollen-food allergy syndrome, is the most common allergic reaction related to plums. It's caused when a person's immune system reacts to pollen and proteins in a food, triggering an allergic reaction, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology .

Symptoms include swollen lips, mouth, tongue, or throat and an itchy mouth and/or scratchy throat. Those affected with oral allergy syndrome can often eat the offending food when it's cooked because the cooking process breaks down the proteins and cell structure, so the immune system no longer recognizes the food as a threat.

Drug Interactions

There are no known interactions between plums and medications.

Plum Preparation and Useful Tips

How to Buy Plums

Follow these tips the next time you find yourself picking plums at the grocery store or your local farmers' market:

Plums should yield to gentle pressure, especially at the end opposite the stem.

Plums should have a sweet fragrance.

Avoid plums that are damaged, discolored or mushy.

Firm plums can be left out at room temperature to further ripen.

Once ripe, plums can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days. Allow them to reach room temperature prior to eating to enjoy the maximum sweetness and juiciness.





How to Eat Plums

Plums simply need to be washed gently under cool running water before eating. Plums are delicious as is, eaten whole as a simple snack, but are great as part of a raw or cooked dish as well. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Chop plums and add to fruit salad, oatmeal or yogurt.

Poach plums in red wine and top with lemon zest for a fruity dessert. Top with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream.

Chop plums, cilantro, onions and jalapeño and mix together with lime juice and salt for a fruity salsa.

Mix diced plums with baby spinach and a cooked grain , like brown rice. Then toss with a basic vinaigrette and some cheese or toasted nuts for a hearty grain salad.

To remove the pit, cut the plum in half lengthwise, gently twist the halves in opposite directions and remove the pit.

To freeze plums, cut in half, remove the pit and place in resealable freezer bags. Plums can be stored in the freezer for up to six months.

Plum and Prune Recipes

Plum and Prune Recipes

Alternatives to Plums

If you're not into the taste or plums, other stone fruit — including peaches, cherries, nectarines and apricots — are great options. Other substitutes include apples and pears .