The Best Tooth Powders to Give Your Pearly Whites Extra Sparkle

By David Johnson
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mOsU_0OtWBDrU00

When it comes to giving your mouth a good cleaning, there’s no denying that a great toothbrush is a must-have. But while most people use theirs with toothpaste, there’s a recent throwback trend that might offer even more powerful cleaning. Believed to be the predecessor to modern toothpaste, tooth powders are a great addition to your oral care arsenal.

Usually formulated with things like clay, baking power and charcoal, they combine grit and absorbent materials that are especially good at removing excess gunk from your pearly whites. Simply add a little water and brush to achieve a polished feel that’ll remind you of your last trip to the dentist. And the additional stain-fighting power doesn’t hurt either.

As with most health products, the formula is king. Not every tooth powder is created equal, and understanding the provenance of something that will regularly go in your mouth is always a good idea. Here, we’ve rounded up our top four picks available on Amazon.

Robb Report stands for luxury without compromise, and is synonymous around the world with the best of the best. For over 40 years, our magazine has helped discerning readers find products that meet those exacting standards. We\'re proud to continue that tradition by recommending the very best cookware, technology, home goods and other life essentials to meet your needs.

1. Primal Life Organics Tooth Powder

It’s hard to go wrong with Primal Life Organics’ all-natural tooth powder. Packed with bentonite and kaolinite clays, the powder also features baking soda to not only polish the teeth but also absorb stains and residue that your average toothpaste might miss. Plus, certified organic spearmint oil gives your mouth that extra fresh feeling with every use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLJxo_0OtWBDrU00

Amazon

Buy: Primal Life Organics Tooth Powder

2. Sunatoria Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder

Sunatoria is a great pick for those who want a deep, but not overly abrasive clean. Formulated primarily with activated charcoal, that active ingredient gently sloughs away tartar build-up while simultaneously lifting stains. It’s a potent natural alternative to most of the teeth whitening systems on the market.

Buy: Sunatoria Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder

3. OraWellness Shine Remineralizing Teeth Powder

Teeth whitening is great, but what about the actual health of your teeth? OraWellness’s tooth powder cleans and whitens, but it is also powered by the very minerals our enamel needs to stay strong. The 2-ounce jar has enough product to use twice daily for three months, meaning you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck. Its potent blend of natural clays helps to achieve a considerable clean boosted by the fresh mint flavor.

Buy: OraWellness Shine Remineralizing Teeth Powder

4. Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder

Active Wow has assembled an A-Team of ingredients for its tooth powder. The natural formula, which has a refreshing minty flavor, comprises activated coconut charcoal, bentonite clay, orange seed oil and coconut oil. Together, they gently whiten your teeth and eliminates stains without damaging your enamel or gums. It also skips parabens or other concerning chemicals. Made in the US, this product is dead simple to use—just brush, rinse and you’re done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vP3nM_0OtWBDrU00

Amazon

Buy: Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder

