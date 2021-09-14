Newest Alliant Credit Union Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: September 2021

Alliant is one of the nation’s 10 largest credit unions, with more than $12 billion in assets. With more than eight decades of history, Alliant Credit Union has created an expansive line of financial products and services along the way.

Many people may not realize it, but banks often offer promotions that give you cash and rewards for opening an account. Sometimes, you can earn hundreds just by meeting a few simple requirements. But the best promotions are the ones that go beyond a cash bonus and help you further your financial goals, and the featured Alliant Credit Union promotions for September have that potential.

Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Savings Account: $100 Bonus

Alliant Credit Union has teamed up with one of the country’s most influential money experts, Suze Orman, to get Americans on the path to savings. With its Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account, there’s $0 in monthly fees if you sign up for e-statements, access to 80,000 fee-free ATMs, and 24/7 access to online and mobile banking. Plus, it’s a high interest-earning account that’s currently boasting 0.55% APY.

Cash value: $100

$100 Minimum deposit to qualify: $1,200

$1,200 Expiration date: Dec. 31

Dec. 31 How to get it: Apply to join the credit union through the offer page or by phone at 800-328-1935, making sure to mention the offer by name. Then, make deposits of at least $100 a month into the new savings account for the next 12 consecutive months.

Apply to join the credit union through the offer page or by phone at 800-328-1935, making sure to mention the offer by name. Then, make deposits of at least $100 a month into the new savings account for the next 12 consecutive months. When you’ll get it: Within four weeks of meeting the requirements after the 12-month qualifying period

Within four weeks of meeting the requirements after the 12-month qualifying period Terms and conditions: Existing Alliant Credit Union members are not eligible for this promotion.

Existing Alliant Credit Union members are not eligible for this promotion. Monthly fee: $0 if you sign up for e-statements, otherwise $1 for paper statements

$0 if you sign up for e-statements, otherwise $1 for paper statements Promotion page: The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account bonus offer

Alliant Visa Platinum Rewards Credit Card: 5,000 Bonus Points ($50 Value)

With the Alliant Visa Platinum Rewards credit card, you’ll not only receive 5,000 bonus points, but you’ll also rack up two bonus points per $1 on every purchase. Plus, the card features an introductory 0% annual percentage rate for the first 12 months on both purchases and balance transfers , which can save you money. Here are the details:

Cash value : $50

$50 Minimum spend to qualify : $500

$500 Expiration date : None

None How to get it : Apply and get approved for the card, then spend $500 or more in the first 90 days following approval.

Apply and get approved for the card, then spend $500 or more in the first 90 days following approval. When you’ll get it : The next billing cycle after meeting requirements

The next billing cycle after meeting requirements Terms and conditions : Not available to members who have had an open Alliant Visa card in the past six months

Not available to members who have had an open Alliant Visa card in the past six months Annual Fee : None

None Promotion page : Alliant Visa Platinum Rewards credit card bonus offer

Other Ways To Earn Money

The credit union also offers other ways to earn and save money. Read on to learn how.

Alliant High-Rate Checking Account

Most checking accounts don’t offer earned interest, so you’ll be glad to put a few extra dollars in your pocket with an Alliant High-Rate Checking account. Also, you’ll benefit from no monthly fees and ATM fee rebates. Here are some of the highlights of the account:

Annual percentage yield of 0.25%

No monthly service fees

No minimum balance

ATM fee rebates up to $20 per month

Alliant High-Rate Savings Account

You can really watch your savings grow with Alliant’s online High-Rate Savings account. Also, you won’t have to worry about fees eating up your savings if you opt for e-statements. Here’s more:

0.55% APY with an average daily balance of $100 or more

No maximum balance

Low minimum balance of $5 to keep your account open

No monthly fees if you enroll in e-statements

$5 initial deposit, which Alliant will pay for you

How To Open an Alliant Account

To begin the process of opening an account, you must apply for membership. Here’s who qualifies:

Current or retired employees of an Alliant partner company

Immediate family members or domestic partners of an Alliant member

Those who live or work near the Alliant headquarters in Chicago

Members of a qualifying organization

If you’re not already a member or employee of one of the organizations that confer membership, you can join by becoming a member of Foster Care to Success.

Once you determine that you qualify for membership, here are the steps to join:

Click on the green “Become a Member” button on the Alliant Credit Union website. Check your eligibility to become a member by selecting the option that qualifies you. Have your valid government-issued ID and your Social Security number handy. Follow the prompts to complete the opening of your new account.

Once you’ve been approved and your account has been opened, you can log in to your new Alliant account .

Does Alliant Credit Union Give You Money for Opening an Account?

Alliant’s August promotions have a value of $50-$100, depending on which one you choose. Plus, you’ll earn interest on any bank or savings account you decide to open. If these promotions don’t meet your financial goals, future promotions might offer more, so always keep an eye out for your options.

Just keep in mind that promotions and bonuses shouldn’t be your only reason for joining a bank or credit union. For best results — and to build a banking relationship that lasts — make sure the bank or credit union offering the promotions also has the products and services that are a good fit for your financial needs.

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on promotions and accounts is accurate as of Aug. 27, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Alliant Credit Union. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Alliant Credit Union.

