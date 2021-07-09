Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Newest Alliant Credit Union Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HeduD_0OtSAkpc00

Alliant is one of the nation’s 10 largest credit unions, with more than $12 billion in assets. With more than eight decades of history, Alliant Credit Union has created an expansive line of financial products and services along the way.

Many people may not realize it, but banks often offer promotions that give you cash and rewards for opening an account. Sometimes, you can earn hundreds just by meeting a few simple requirements. But the best promotions are the ones that go beyond a cash bonus and help you further your financial goals, and the featured Alliant Credit Union promotions for July have that potential.

Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Savings Account: $100 Bonus

Alliant Credit Union has teamed up with one of the country’s most influential money experts, Suze Orman, to get Americans on the path to savings. With its Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account, there’s $0 in monthly fees if you sign up for e-statements, access to 80,000 fee-free ATMs, and 24/7 access to online and mobile banking. Plus, it’s a high interest-earning account that’s currently boasting 0.55% APY.

  • Cash value: $100
  • Minimum deposit to qualify: $1,200
  • Expiration date: Dec. 31, 2021
  • How to get it: Apply to join the credit union through the offer page or by phone at 800-328-1935, making sure to mention the offer by name. Then, make deposits of at least $100 a month into the new savings account for the next 12 consecutive months.
  • When you’ll get it: Within four weeks of meeting the requirements after the 12-month qualifying period
  • Terms and conditions: Existing Alliant Credit Union members are not eligible for this promotion.
  • Monthly fee: $0 if you sign up for e-statements, otherwise $1 for paper statements
  • Promotion page: The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account bonus offer

Alliant Visa Platinum Rewards Credit Card: 5,000 Bonus Points ($50 Value)

With the Alliant Visa Platinum Rewards credit card, you’ll not only receive 5,000 bonus points, but you’ll also rack up two bonus points per $1 on every purchase. Plus, the card features an introductory 0% annual percentage rate for the first 12 months on both purchases and balance transfers , which can save you money. Here are the details:

  • Cash value : $50
  • Minimum spend to qualify : $500
  • Expiration date : None
  • How to get it : Apply and get approved for the card, then spend $500 or more in the first 90 days following approval.
  • When you’ll get it : The next billing cycle after meeting requirements
  • Terms and conditions : Not available to members who have had an open Alliant Visa card in the past six months
  • Annual Fee : None
  • Promotion page : Alliant Visa Platinum Rewards credit card bonus offer

Other Ways To Earn Money

The credit union also offers other ways to earn and save money. Read on to learn how.

Alliant High-Interest Checking Account

Most checking accounts don’t offer earned interest, so you’ll be glad to put a few extra dollars in your pocket with an Alliant High-Interest Checking account. Also, you’ll benefit from no monthly fees and ATM fee rebates. Here are some of the highlights of the account:

Alliant High-Rate Savings Account

You can really watch your savings grow with Alliant’s online High-Rate Savings account. Also, you won’t have to worry about fees eating up your savings if you opt for e-statements. Here’s more:

  • 0.55% APY with an average daily balance of $100 or more
  • No maximum balance
  • Low minimum balance of $5 to keep your account open
  • No monthly fees if you enroll in e-statements
  • $5 initial deposit, which Alliant will pay for you

How To Open an Alliant Account

To begin the process of opening an account, you must apply for membership. Here’s who qualifies:

  • Current or retired employees of an Alliant partner company
  • Immediate family members or domestic partners of an Alliant member
  • Those who live or work near the Alliant headquarters in Chicago
  • Members of a qualifying organization

If you’re not already a member or employee of one of the organizations that confer membership, you can join by becoming a member of Foster Care to Success.

Once you determine that you qualify for membership, here are the steps to join:

  1. Click on the green “ Become a Member ” button on the Alliant Credit Union website.
  2. Check your eligibility to become a member by selecting the option that qualifies you.
  3. Have your valid government-issued ID and your Social Security number handy.
  4. Follow the prompts to complete the opening of your new account.

Once you’ve been approved and your account has been opened, you can log in to your new Alliant account .

Does Alliant Credit Union Give You Money for Opening an Account?

Alliant’s July promotions have a value of $50-$100, depending on which one you choose. Plus, you’ll earn interest on any bank or savings account you decide to open. If these promotions don’t meet your financial goals, future promotions might offer more, so always keep an eye out for your options.

Just keep in mind that promotions and bonuses shouldn’t be your only reason for joining a bank or credit union. For best results — and to build a banking relationship that lasts — make sure the bank or credit union offering the promotions also has the products and services that are a good fit for your financial needs.

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on promotions and accounts is accurate as of June 29, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

This content is not provided by Alliant Credit Union. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Alliant Credit Union.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Alliant Credit Union Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suze Orman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Coupons#Americans#Promotion#Immediate#Foster Care#Success#The Alliant Credit Union#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Get $200 to Switch to Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards Card [Targeted]

$200 to Switch to Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards. Bank of America is offering some current credit cardmembers the chance to product change to a new card and earn a $200 bonus. This is a new product called the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards. The card is not very exciting in the long term, with 1.5% cash back on all purchases, but a $200 bonus with no hard pull looks like a nice and easy opportunity. Let’s see how this offer works.
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

From Big Bank to Big, Branchless Credit Union

For nearly 20 years, Sumeet Grover worked at the $1.6 trillion Citi Bank where he climbed up the ranks, becoming head of digital, mobile, product and spend engagement marketing, and strategy in 2019 for the fourth-largest financial institution in the nation. Under his leadership, the New York-based Citi was named...
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

Capital One Journey Student Credit Card review: Earn bonus cash back for paying your bill on time and build your credit history with no annual fee

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. If you're studying for finals, applying for internships, and thinking...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Amex Business Platinum Card Review (2021)

The American Express Platinum cards are some of the most well-known premium cards out there. Many people are familiar with The Platinum Card® from American Express (review), which is the personal version of the card. In this post, I wanted to take a close look at The Business Platinum Card®...
Credits & LoansCNBC

7 free checking accounts that don’t charge overdraft fees

Overdraft fees are back in the news, thanks to Senator Elizabeth Warren grilling JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon over the practice in May and Ally Bank joining the list of institutions forgoing the practice in June. Banks typically charge overdraft fees when you overdraw your checking account. Instead of having your...
Credits & LoansWashington Post

Northwest Federal Credit Union

For more than 70 years, Northwest Federal has provided valuable financial products and services for our members. We’re dedicated to being a trusted partner in the financial journey—from childhood savings accounts to financing a college education, first car, family home, and retirement savings. Our dedicated, service-oriented team is committed to living our.
Credits & LoansLas Vegas Herald

Slick Cash Loan offers online loans without credit check across USA

Financial troubles may force you to go for loans without a second thought. However, your emergency may push you to go for a high-interest loan from an unknown lender. As a result, you may be trapped in long-term trouble for a high rate of interest. So, you shall face many challenges in your life for repaying the monthly installment. Also, your bad credit does not allow you to avail of the loan easily. What will you do in this situation? You do not need to panic because the availability of online loans without a credit check meets your expectations. Yes, search for an online lender that offers instant loans to you.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Big Targeted Bonuses for Amex Business Platinum & Gold with Extra $300 Credit

Targeted Bonuses for Amex Business Platinum & Gold with Extra $300 Credit. American Express has been super generous lately with big welcome bonus. Many Amex cardholders have received some king of targeted offer for either personal or business credit cards. Now there are two new big welcome offers for the Amex Business Platinum and Amex Business Gold cards that also have an extra $300 bonus for using Vendor Pay.
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

Helping Small Credit Unions Survive

One laptop. One full-time employee and maybe two or three part-time employees. That one laptop might be five years old and passed around among the small staff in order for everyone to do their jobs. Oh, and it could be the only piece of equipment that manages everything and keeps track of all the things required to run a credit union.
Credits & Loanspymnts.com

Credit Union Innovation

NEW DATA: Credit Unions’ Innovation Priorities Reflect FinTech Competitive Pressures. Eighty percent of credit union (CU) members feel satisfied with their CUs’ innovation efforts, but CUs with digitally savvy competitors and digitally first members aren’t resting on their laurels. The Credit Union Innovation Study, a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration, takes a 360-degree view of consumers, CU decision-makers and FinTech executives to learn how CUs are realigning their innovation priorities to stay competitive.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

(End Date Announced) Massive 100K Capital One Venture Card Offer Just Dropped

100K Capital One Venture Card Offer Just Launched With Restrictions. Update 7/13/21: It appears this offer will be going away on the 19th per Doctor of Credit. As we all know, 2020 has been a terrible year. One of the few silver linings has been some pretty great card launches, offer increases and tons of statement credits. In the last few weeks Chase has been dropping bombs and Capital One wanted in on the action. Today there is a new 100K Capital One Venture card offer which is double the normal offer. There is one big caveat that comes with it and some big spending requirements. Let’s take a look at the details of this massive 100K offer.
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

The best credit card deals this week include a record-high 80,000-point bonus on the Citi Premier and six-figure offers on popular travel cards

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. As borders reopen and travel ramps up again, it's a...
Credits & LoansArkansas Business

Success Credit Union Recognized by Forbes

Success Credit Union of Blytheville received a dose of media love courtesy of Forbes, which named it the best credit union in Arkansas on June 24. “We didn’t seek it out and are as surprised as everybody else,” said CEO Sherry Gray. “We’re a very humble, small organization. It makes us so proud of our members being surveyed and giving us such high marks. It was a nice honor that reflects well on our board of directors who are all volunteers.”
Fort Wayne, INfwbusiness.com

Credit unions celebrate new branches

MidWest America Federal Credit Union will celebrate its newest branch at 9705 Illinois Road with a grand opening starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 14. Set to become the credit union’s 18th branch, the Illinois Road location is a full-service facility featuring three teller windows, two drive-up lanes, and a 24/7 ATM. It represents an investment of approximately $2.1 million and creates five new jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy