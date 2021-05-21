newsbreak-logo
Get $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro, and more of the best iPad deals

By Matt Horne
Nerdable
Nerdable
 5 days ago
With the 2021 iPad release just around the corner, we've rounded up the best deals on existing iPad Pros, Minis, and Airs. The iPad is almost certainly the first name you think of when you’re looking for a tablet, and it comes in all shapes and sizes. To help you make your next purchase, we’ve rounded up the best iPad and iPad accessory deals right here. Whether you want a top-of-the-line iPad Pro or to maximize your portability with the iPad Mini, there should be something to suit your needs.

