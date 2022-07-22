The 14 Best Desktop Computers of 2022 for Any Price Point

Click here to read the full article.

While the best laptops have become increasingly popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards and much more memory and storage. Many desktop models provide both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access and more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop.

Desktops are also easier to upgrade and customize than laptops. However, if you want to upgrade your computer yourself, you’ll have to go with a Windows or Chrome-based model rather than a Mac, which has integrated components that can’t be removed at home. Many desktop PCs now have extra RAM and storage drive slots for either dropping in additional memory and storage (relatively easy) or completely reconfiguring your new rig (way more advanced). This is especially helpful for gamers who want to start with a mid-level pre-built gaming PC and then upgrade piecemeal as they become more confident or have larger budgets.

Pre-built desktops are also some of the only options you have if you want to get the new Nvidia 3000 or AMD Radeon 5000 series graphics cards , whether it’s the ongoing chip shortage or outrageous prices from scalpers, the latest GPUs are exceptionally difficult to buy right now.

Simply put, there are a lot of reasons to invest in the best desktop computers of 2022:

Can be more affordable than laptops

Typically more powerful than laptops

Easier to upgrade

Most 2022 models are remarkably compact

All-in-one setups package everything you need

Customizable components

If you’re worried about a huge tower taking up precious desk or floor space, you don’t have to worry anymore. Plenty of manufacturers like Apple and HP offer sleek, compact models ranging from the size of a shoebox to tiny boxes that can fit in the palm of your hand. These compact desktop computers are also perfect for anyone who has a small work-from-home space or just prefers something on the teeny-tiny side for a more streamlined workspace.

1. Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition

BEST OVERALL

The Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition is one of the best desktop towers you can use. It has tons of configuration options like an 11th generation Intel i7 that can be overclocked, dual storage drives (both an MVNe SSD and HDD) up to 2TB each, and up to 128GB of RAM. It also has 10 USB ports, including a USB Type-C input, so you can connect everything from mice and keyboards to flash drives and external hard drives.

Best of all, it’s also one of the few ways you are guaranteed to get your hands on a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or 3070 video card (which are still tough to find over a year-and-a-half after their release), making this a sleeper choice for gamers and creative professionals. The tower also has a sleek, minimalist design that is perfect for tucking away out of sight when space is limited or complementing a super modern office.



Buy: Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition $1,987.00

2. Apple iMac with M1

BEST ALL-IN-ONE MAC

It’s been on the market for more than a year and deserving of an update soon, but the 24-inch Apple iMac with M1 chip is still a sleek, compact, and fun machine that packages everything you want in a worthy desktop. Available in seven pastel colors, the M1 iMac design calls back to the original, more colorful iMacs from the 90s, which came in the same range of colors (minus silver).

But don’t let the cute look fool you: This computer is built for serious work. The 24-inch iMac also features Apple’s M1 chip, which singlehandedly turned the M1 MacBook Air into a computing powerhouse. Add to that a 24-inch Retina 4.5K display, Dolby Atmos speakers, a redesigned webcam and improved microphones, and you have a computer that can just about do it all. That includes Zoom calls, streaming 4K HDR movies, editing 4K video and even playing recent games in 1080p at 60 frames per second. The iMac is the way to go if you’re still all-in on the Mac ecosystem.



Buy: Apple iMac with M1 $1,299.00

3. ASUS ExpertCenter

BEST BUDGET TOWER

Looking for the best desktop computers under $700? The ExpertCenter tower from ASUS proves that you don’t have to spend much cash to get a great pre-built PC. This model features both a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD for plenty of storage for everyday files, working from home or even remote learning. It comes with 16GB of RAM, which provides plenty of power. It’s built with a 1the generation Intel core i5 CPU for plenty of power for everyday work, plenty of ports for all the accessories you may need to get through a workday, and a small (but sturdy!) package that makes it great for any workspace, big or small.



Buy: ASUS ExpertCenter $649.99

4. HP Envy 34 All-In-One PC

BEST ALL-IN-ONE PC

The Envy 34 from HP is probably the best all-in-one PC you’ll ever use; even diehard Mac users will be impressed with it. It features a 34-inch, 5K display that is factory calibrated for color accuracy and has an anti-reflection coating and low blue light mode for more comfortable, long-term use. The magnetic webcam can be quickly and easily moved around or detached entirely for conference chats, streaming, or just putting it away when you don’t need it. It’s built with an 11th generation Intel i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, Windows 11, and plenty of RAM and SSD slots for upgrading memory and storage. The stand also has a wireless charger to keep your phone and other devices charged all day.



Buy: HP Envy 34 All-In-One Desktop $1799.99

5. Apple Mac Studio

BEST FOR VIDEO EDITING

It’s the latest Mac on this list, and while it takes inspiration from the Mac Mini’s design, the Apple Mac Studio is a different beast of a desktop. The tabletop-friendly design is an Apple staple, complete with a clever thermal design that features a set of double-sided blowers that push air through the 4,000+ perforations around the chassis. Combined with the muscle power of the 10-core CPU of the M1 Max chip and 12 high-performance ports located on the front and rear, the Mac Studio has the muscle power that video editors need to cut 4K and 8K video without slowdown.

Read More: Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display, a Match Made In Heaven



Buy: Apple Mac Studio $1999.00



Buy: Apple Mac Studio (2022) $1,999.99

6. Acer Chromebox

BEST CHROME OS DESKTOP

Those looking for a capable, affordable computer that can handle everything from remote learning to casual use should strongly consider a Chromebox . Powered by Google’s well-designed Chrome OS, this device can handle nearly any web-based task you can throw at it (and most people’s computer usage these days is mainly web-based, anyway). Furthermore, Acer’s affordable Chromebox is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4 GB of RAM, which means this machine will be fast. Plus, it includes a mouse and keyboard, so you’ll be nearly set to go right out of the box.



Buy: Acer Chromebox $221.30

7. Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC

BEST GAMING PC

Pre-built gaming PCs tend to get a bad rap, but they’re great for anyone who doesn’t have the time to build their own rig or is just starting and is nervous about producing their own. And for gamers, Alienware makes the best desktop PCs for gaming, hands down.

The Alienware Aurora R12 is a pretty pricey rig at just under $4,400, but you’ll get more than enough bang for your buck with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, 11th generation Intel i5 CPU, 2TB SSD, 2TB HDD, 128GB RAM, and Windows 11. If you’ve got cash to burn, you can upgrade to an i7 or i9 processor and even choose liquid cooling options to keep your fancy components running at optimal temperatures. The rounded chassis comes in either black or light grey with blue LED accents for a futuristic look.



Buy: Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Starting at $930.99

8. Dell New XPS Desktop

BEST FOR STUDENTS

The Dell XPS line of desktop computers has been one of the best since it first arrived, and it seems that with its latest generation of PCs, it just keeps improving. While you can configure the newest XPS to your liking, we love the value of a build featuring a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 CPU and 8 GB of RAM, which will get you through all your daily computing needs short of gaming or intensive video editing. Plus, the striking XPS logo’s updated design and silver-accented grill make for a standout unit.

What makes this the best option for college students? This is a no-frills desktop that can handle everything college students might need, and we trust Dell computers to last for at least four years.



Buy: Dell New XPS Desktop $685.99

9. M1 Mac Mini

BEST COMPACT MAC

For those who don’t want an all-in-one but still want the additional horsepower that often comes with larger desktop towers, look no further than the M1 Mac Mini. While Apple hasn’t refreshed the Mac Mini since its debut in 2020, it still is well-worth considering, as it comes equipped with the same world-beating components as the game-changing M1 MacBook Air. That means this Mac Mini can handle just about any typical task without breaking a sweat — browsing the web, playing back 4K video, running apps for work — while also being powerful enough to take on things like gaming and video editing. It’s also versatile enough to plug into your TV and function as a media hub if that’s your thing. Thanks to that M1 chip, this mini-computer can outperform most desktops and laptops that cost twice as much. Of course, you will also need to invest in one of the best monitors .

This mini desktop might be two years old, but Apple’s M1 chip was a genuine game-changer. That’s a cliche term overused in the tech world, but it’s appropriate here. We don’t know how much longer this desktop will be available, and we hope to see an updated version of the Mac Mini sometime later this year. Until then, here’s the bottom line: For as long as it’s still available, the M1 Mac Mini is a small but mighty machine and the most surprising contender for the best desktop computer of 2022.



Buy: M1 Mac Mini $659.00 (orig. $699.00) 6% OFF



Buy: M1 Mac Mini (2020) $699.00

10. HP Pavilion All-In-One

CONTENDER

Like the HP Envy All-In-One featured above, the HP Pavilion will cut an impressive figure on any desk. However, at less than half the price of the Envy, it might be the better option for businesses, students and shoppers on a tighter budget. With 8GB of RAM, the 24-inch HP Pavilion All-In-One is the computer to look at if you need something that can handle all of your everyday tasks, doesn’t require any additional hardware, and doesn’t cost a lot relative to some of the other units on this list.



Buy: HP Pavilion All-in-One $699.99



Buy: HP Pavilion All-in-One $899.99 (orig. $999.99) 10% OFF

11. Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-In-One

BEST FOR CREATIVES

This all-in-one PC features a 27-inch touchscreen display that is perfect for creative professionals. It also has an integrated soundbar for better audio when working with sound files, music, or virtual meetings. You can choose either integrated Intel Iris graphics or a dedicated Nvidia GPU for more graphical processing power. Bluetooth 5.1 lets you wirelessly connect your favorite peripherals like mice, keyboards, and drawing pads. At the same time, Dell Mobile Connect enables you to mirror your mobile devices to your PC for easier drawing and app use.



Buy: Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-In-One Starting at $1,322.99

12. HP Z2 Mini G5 Workstation

BEST COMPACT PC

Having a powerful PC doesn’t mean you have to have a monster tower taking up floor or desk space. The Z2 Mini G5 from HP packs tons of premium hardware into an incredibly compact chassis. It’s built with a 10th generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of Ram, a 512 GB SSD, and Nvidia Quadro P620 GPU. You can connect your peripherals and storage devices with USB-C and 3.1 inputs, and the three DisplayPort inputs let you connect multiple monitors for the ultimate workstation. It also features Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless peripherals and WiFi 6 for blazing-fast wireless internet speeds. It even has an integrated speaker, though there is a headphone jack for private listening and calls.

Read More: The Best Small Laptops



Buy: HP Z2 Mini G5 Workstation $1006.88 (orig. $1624.00) 38% OFF

13. Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (2020)

BEST UHD DISPLAY

It’s not the cheapest option (although it’s not financially prohibitive). It’s not the most powerful on this list (although it’s more than capable). Still, when you factor in simplicity, display, longevity and design, the 27-inch iMac 5K Retina is easily one of the best desktop computers for sale in 2022.

All-in-ones can often be underpowered, but Apple’s offering comes equipped with one of the best displays money can buy, an excellent operating system and enough oomph to handle the demands of your average photo and video editing tasks for years to come. You can’t do better than the gorgeous iMac for professionals, students and creatives who need a machine that can keep up with them.



Buy: Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display $1,699.90

14. HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop

HONORABLE MENTION

Admittedly, this falls short on a couple of our minimum recommendations for our picks — it only has four USB ports instead of six and sports 128GB of storage instead of 256GB. Thankfully we think the price reflects that. But beyond its specs, it’s a gorgeous all-in-one design with a touchscreen display that also goes vertical. It is ideal for a wide variety of applications such as coding, writing and editing content. It’s not the best desktop we’ve seen, but we feel it is worth mentioning simply for its value and display design.



Buy: HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop $609.99

How We Chose the Best Desktop Computers

There’s a lot to consider when buying any computer, let alone something as powerful as a desktop computer. We are here to make it simple for you — here’s how we chose the best desktop computers:

Size: You might think, “If I wanted something small, I’d just get a laptop.” Well, these aren’t the home computers you grew up with. The towers we picked are compact (often no taller and deep than one foot), and the “all-in-one” variety takes up just as much space on your desktop as your laptop if you include an extra monitor. The super-compact options like Mac Mini are essentially the size of an external hard drive . If that’s not compact, we don’t know what is.

Power and Connectivity: This is ultimately the point of getting a desktop computer versus a laptop, right? With the exception of the uber compact choices like the Mac Mini, we looked for options with over six USB ports and multiple other connectivity options like at least two HDMI ports and multiple display ports. For power, we looked for towers with at least 8GB of RAM but configurable up to much more processing power than that and at least 256GB of storage.

Price: One of the main benefits of a desktop computer is the performance-to-price ratio compared to laptops. We don’t think you should spend more than $2,000 for your desktop unless you are doing something intensive like crypto mining or major media editing, like full-length feature films. Except for the all-in-one options, most of the towers you’ll find below are close to or under $1,000.

Confused by Configurations? How To Pick the Right Desktop Computer

Generally, the best pre-built and all-in-one desktops are best suited for everyday users who don’t necessarily want or need fancy graphics cards or oodles of storage space. If you’re looking for a desktop that can handle everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, and maybe your kids’ homework, there are a few things you should look for:

8-16GB of RAM

At least 256GB hard drive

An AMD Ryzen 3 or Intel Core i3 CPU

Dual-band WiFi connectivity

For professionals who need to perform more complex tasks, we recommend buying a newer desktop like the new Apple iMac with M1, the HP Envy 34 or the Dell Inspiron 27 7000, which offer more advanced configurations. The new iMac is powered by the ultra-fast M1 Chip, which we’ve been raving about since it debuted in late 2020. And if you prefer a PC, you’ll want to splurge on a more advanced configuration of a machine like the Dell Inspiron featuring an Nvidia GPU, Intel’s Core i7 processor and a 1TB hard drive. For the average user, these specs are overkill, but for photo and video editing, they’re essential.

Finally, you’ll also want to ensure your new desktop has plenty of USB inputs for transferring files, saving to flash drives or connecting devices like printers, so you don’t have to unplug and re-plug cords constantly.

Below, you’ll find our ranking of the best desktop computers for sale in 2022, with options for every type of user and budget.

Updates: This product selection in this shopping guide was last updated on Tuesday, July 19. At that time, we included the Apple Mac Studio and moved up the HP Envy 34 All-In-One PC, Acer Chromebox, and Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC higher on the list. In addition, we added additional purchasing options for the HP Pavillion All-in-One and the M1 Mac Mini . We also included news about a possible update to the Mac Mini, rumored for late 2022.

Everything You Need to Know About the Best Desktop Computers

Desktops and laptops definitely have their relative merits with the major difference boiling down to portability. But if you’re largely using your computer at home, here are some advantages of buying a desktop:

Power: The best desktop computers are more powerful than your typical laptop.

The best desktop computers are more powerful than your typical laptop. Affordability: The best desktop computers offer more bang for the buck.

The best desktop computers offer more bang for the buck. Upgradability: Many of the best desktop computers can be repaired or upgraded more easily.

Many of the best desktop computers can be repaired or upgraded more easily. Flexibility: The best desktop computers allow you to pick your own monitor, speakers, keyboard and mouse.

The specs you want from the best desktop computers will largely depend on what your needs are. But the main things you’ll want to look for when buying a new computer are:

CPU: A powerful CPU sets the standard for the overall speed and capability of your computer. As a baseline, you should want a computer that has at least a 10th generation Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU. Ideally, you’ll want a desktop computer that has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU (or an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU) If you’re a gamer or a creative professional (photographer, illustrator, video editor, etc.) you will likely want an 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU (or an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU).

A powerful CPU sets the standard for the overall speed and capability of your computer. As a baseline, you should want a computer that has at least a 10th generation Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU. Ideally, you’ll want a desktop computer that has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU (or an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU) If you’re a gamer or a creative professional (photographer, illustrator, video editor, etc.) you will likely want an 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU (or an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU). RAM: Random access memory is specifically for apps to temporarily use while they’re running. Working together with the CPU, more RAM enables apps to run as fast as possible, or many apps to run at the same time. At a minimum, you’ll want to buy a computer with 4GB of RAM, but 8GB of RAM is preferable. This will ensure that your computer can handle everything from web browsing, productivity software, 4K video and even some light photo and video editing. For dedicated gamers, streamers and creative professionals, 16GB of RAM is more desirable.

Random access memory is specifically for apps to temporarily use while they’re running. Working together with the CPU, more RAM enables apps to run as fast as possible, or many apps to run at the same time. At a minimum, you’ll want to buy a computer with 4GB of RAM, but 8GB of RAM is preferable. This will ensure that your computer can handle everything from web browsing, productivity software, 4K video and even some light photo and video editing. For dedicated gamers, streamers and creative professionals, 16GB of RAM is more desirable. GPU: For most users, the graphics cards that come with any of the best desktop computers will be fine. But gamers and creative professionals will want to spend a little extra to upgrade in this area. While a graphics card like an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is a fine choice, jumping up to a GeForce RTX 2060 or 2080 will make a huge difference in what you can do with your computer.

For most users, the graphics cards that come with any of the best desktop computers will be fine. But gamers and creative professionals will want to spend a little extra to upgrade in this area. While a graphics card like an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is a fine choice, jumping up to a GeForce RTX 2060 or 2080 will make a huge difference in what you can do with your computer. Storage: For most people, choosing between a hard drive (HDD) or a solid-state drive (SDD) will be a matter of preference when it comes to the best desktop computers. While hard drives are slower and more prone to failure because they have moving parts, they also offer more storage for the money. SSDs may be more costly, but their speed and reliability often make them a great choice for gamers and video editors trying to squeeze every last ounce of performance out of their machines.

For most people, choosing between a hard drive (HDD) or a solid-state drive (SDD) will be a matter of preference when it comes to the best desktop computers. While hard drives are slower and more prone to failure because they have moving parts, they also offer more storage for the money. SSDs may be more costly, but their speed and reliability often make them a great choice for gamers and video editors trying to squeeze every last ounce of performance out of their machines. Accessibility/Upgradability: If you’re looking to buy a computer that will last you more than a few years, you’re going to want to buy a desktop computer that is fixable, upgradable and/or expandable. This means that you’ll be able to open up the case of your tower and access the hard drive/SSD, GPU, RAM and optical drive. Generally speaking, components such as the CPU, motherboard and power supply are not upgradable in pre-configured computers.

Most computer brands have made a solid desktop computer at some point or another, but here are a few of our favorite companies right now:

HP

Dell

Apple

Microsoft

Acer

If you're not interested in building your own gaming PC, then we recommend buying a pre-built PC from Alienware. Specifically, we recommend the impressive Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC. Yes, we know it's pricey, but this PC has features like (deep breath) an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, 11th generation Intel i5 CPU, 2TB SSD, 2TB HDD, 128GB RAM and Windows 11.

Ultimately, this is a matter of preference and budget, but our editors prefer the new 2021 iMac with M1 Chip. The M1 chip is just such an impressive feat of engineering, so much so that the $650 M1 Mac Mini can also be used for photo and video editing. If you prefer a PC to Mac, then we'd recommend either the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 or the new HP Envy 34 all-in-one computers.

Unlike a tower PC, which requires a separate external monitor, an all-in-one PC comes with its own monitor. Of course, you can still connect additional monitors if you want to maximize your workstation.

1. Apple iMac

Don’t let the cute look fool you: This computer is built for serious work. The iMac also features Apple’s M1 chip, which singlehandedly turned the M1 MacBook Air into a computing powerhouse. Add to that a 24-inch Retina 4.5K display, Dolby Atmos speakers, a redesigned webcam and improved microphones, and you have a computer that can just about do it all. That includes Zoom calls, streaming 4K HDR movies, editing 4K video and even playing recent games in 1080p at 60 frames per second.

Pros : Powerful computing. Dolby Atmos speakers. Good for creative work.

Cons : Not ideal if you’re not already all-in on the Apple ecosystem.

2. HP 27 Pavilion All-in-One PC

With 16GB of RAM, the 24-inch HP Pavilion All-In-One is the computer to look at if you need something that can handle all of your everyday tasks, doesn’t require any additional hardware, and doesn’t cost a lot relative to some of the other units on this list.

Pros : Good for everyday use. Sleek design. Includes keyboard and mouse. Speakers designed with B&O. Very slim profile.

Cons : Included keyboard is somewhat small.

3. Apple Mac Mini

For those who don’t want an all-in-one, but still want the additional horsepower that often comes with larger desktop towers, look no further than the M1 Mac Mini. This mini tower can handle just about any typical task without breaking a sweat — browsing the web, playing back 4K video, running apps for work — while also being powerful enough to take on things like gaming and video editing. It’s also versatile enough to plug into your TV and function as a media hub if that’s your thing. Thanks to that M1 chip, this mini-computer can actually outperform most desktops and laptops that cost two or three times as much. Of course, you will need to invest in monitors.

Pros : Features Apple’s powerful M1 chip. Highly compact size to fit on any desk.

Cons : Some may prefer an more economical option.

4. Acer Chromebox

Those looking for a capable, affordable computer that can handle everything from remote learning to casual use should strongly consider a Chromebox. Powered by Google’s well-designed Chrome OS, this device can handle nearly any web-based task you can throw at it (and most people’s computer usage these days is largely web-based, anyway). Furthermore, Acer’s affordable Chromebox is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4 GB of RAM, which means this machine is going to be fast. Plus, it includes a mouse and keyboard, so once you add the monitor, you’ll be ready to go.

Pros : Economical option. Includes a mouse and keyboard. Small computer to easily fit on any desk.

Cons : Chrome OS can’t run all of the same programs as traditional computers.

