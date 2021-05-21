Here’s Exactly What to Get Your Girlfriend For Her Birthday
You know the feeling — you get your girlfriend what you think is a perfect gift for her birthday or your anniversary and watching her open it suddenly becomes the relationship equivalent to the Cold War. She doesn’t like it but is pretending to, you’re going along with it just wondering when the inevitable argument is going to erupt. It’s a sweet moment turned into a stalemate of tension and you’re not sure what went wrong. This year, let’s skip it all — shall we?spy.com