Here’s Exactly What to Get Your Girlfriend For Her Birthday

There are few things worse than spending time applying a beautiful makeup look, only to walk outside in the heat and sweat it all off. While we can't control the weather on any given day, there's plenty of ways we can prevent our makeup from sweating off our faces, even under the highest of heat temps—and that's a relief! From prepping our skin correctly with the right skincare to using products that help keep everything intact, from our foundation to mascara, there are several ways to tackle the issue of sweating while wearing makeup that is incredibly helpful and necessary for summer months.