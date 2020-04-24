Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Cuomo is a Guest on MSNBC's Testing & the Road to Reopening with Nicolle Wallace

Governor Cuomo: "If you want to get the economy running, do you really want to have states across the nation declaring bankruptcy? Do you want to see that stock market go through the cellar? Let a state or a couple of states declare bankruptcy. Do you want you want to see the economy in this nation suffer in a way that it won't come back for years? Let states declare bankruptcy. From an economic point of view it is bizarre. And then to say that reimbursing states for coronavirus cost is a bail out of the blue states, these are states that lost thousands of people. It's not red or blue."