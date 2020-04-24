Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Cuomo is a Guest on MSNBC's Testing & the Road to Reopening with Nicolle Wallace

ny.gov
 2020-04-24

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Cuomo: "If you want to get the economy running, do you really want to have states across the nation declaring bankruptcy? Do you want to see that stock market go through the cellar? Let a state or a couple of states declare bankruptcy. Do you want you want to see the economy in this nation suffer in a way that it won't come back for years? Let states declare bankruptcy. From an economic point of view it is bizarre. And then to say that reimbursing states for coronavirus cost is a bail out of the blue states, these are states that lost thousands of people. It's not red or blue."

www.governor.ny.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rush, NY
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolle Wallace
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
George W. Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Rush Transcript#Msnbc#Democrats#Americans#New Yorkers#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Governor Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s longtime secretary and confidante, Melissa DeRosa — depicted as the governor’s enabler and enforcer in covering up his sexual abuses in the state attorney general’s probe — resigned from her post Sunday evening. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump rips into Andrew Cuomo at NY Republican fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump ripped into embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a New York State Republican Party fundraiser Thursday night — alluding to the governor facing impeachment after a state investigative report branded the three-term Democrat a serial sexual harasser of female underlings. Trump also was bullish that the Republicans...
PoliticsDecider

Bill Maher Says Time’s Up For “Sleazy” NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

Last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host echoed the sentiments of Democratic leadership that time’s up for NY Governor Andrew Cuomo after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded her sexual misconduct investigation and found probable cause. During his opening monologue on Friday night, Maher said...
New York City, NYchautauquatoday.com

Governor Cuomo's top aide steps down

Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aide has resigned. Melissa DeRosa, the Secretary to the governor, sent a statement to news organizations Sunday night announcing her resignation. Here's DeRosa's statement:. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New...
PoliticsWest Hawaii Today

Editorial: Governor Cuomo, it’s time to resign

Last winter, after the first wave of accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York came to light, this board called for an investigation to run its course and for legal authorities to carry out the slow and careful work of separating allegations from evidence. At the same time, we questioned whether Cuomo could continue to serve as the state’s leader, given both the seriousness of the allegations and the collapse of political support among his allies in New York and Washington.
PoliticsFOXBusiness

Varney on AG report on Cuomo: 'It's time for the governor to go'

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued both New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are opening the door to GOP challengers if they stay in office following their scandals. STUART VARNEY: Surely, it’s time for the governor to go.
PoliticsVillage Voice

Governor Cuomo’s Woes Will Help Other New York Pols

Since March, when sexual harassment allegations against the governor first piled up, this has been one of the only great questions worth mulling over in New York State politics. About a dozen women, many of them current and former staffers, leveled allegations against Cuomo, accusing the three-term Democrat of unwanted kissing and groping, and of fostering a heinous work environment. Cuomo denied or dismissed almost all of the allegations and demanded due process, declaring at one point he was the victim of “cancel culture.”
Pompey, NYcnycentral.com

In CNY, Cuomo challenger Andrew Giuliani calls for governor's resignation

POMPEY — Candidates looking to unseat Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2022 are now calling for him to leave the role or be removed after New York State Attorney General announced an independent investigation finding Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women. Republican candidate for governor, Andrew Giuliani, was in Pompey Tuesday...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo accuser and former lieutenant governor react to AG's report

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces possible impeachment, one of his accusers, and his former lieutenant governor, are speaking out about the attorney general's report. Ana Liss is one of the 11 women that the AG's report concluded that her accusations of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo were credible. "I feel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy