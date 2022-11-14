Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
NFL shifts Bills' game vs. Browns to Detroit due to storm
The NFL is relocating the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region
The secret to Georgia’s football success? Kirby Smart’s recruiting obsession.
Despite losing 15 NFL Draft picks, the defending national champions are unbeaten heading into their game against Kentucky on Saturday.
Black college team quits tournament after player received racist image on phone
A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received...
Defending champion Rams, Saints in urgent need of a victory
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints have been on parallel paths this season. Both have been disappointments, are multiple games below .500 and urgently need a victory as they meet in the Superdome on Sunday. “We got a team that’s coming in here that’s similar in some ways in that they had high expectations and things haven’t gone as well for them,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “We’re kind of in the same boat.” The Saints (3-7) have lost two straight by double digits and have dropped four of their last five games, but remain just two games behind first-place Tampa Bay (5-5) in the anemic NFC South.
Is Gus Malzahn looking to flip Arkansas commit? | Preps To Pros
In this excerpt from Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss 2023 QB prospect and Arkansas commit Malachi Singleton and how UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn could be trying to lure him to Orlando.
National analyst makes strong statement about a potential rematch between Tennessee Vols and Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this month didn’t go as UT fans hoped it would. Georgia beat Tennessee 27-13 which resulted in the Bulldogs climbing to the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee fell to No. 5 in the rankings, which means...
Jimmy Garoppolo Makes Cheerleaders Fawn Over Him at Warriors Game
Jimmy Garoppolo has it all--good looks, charm, confidence, moxie, and an NFL arm. He has everything except the San Francisco 49ers playbook from this past off-season. Say what you want about his unfamiliarity with RPOs--Jimmy G is who guys want to be and who women want to be with. He goes out and slings passes on Sundays then takes a model on a date the next night. Nope, couldn't be me. I'll take my slot receiver running a slant over the middle after I make the linebacker bite with play action.
The Fall of Aaron Rodgers: How the 4-Time MVP Became the Most Hated Person in the NFL
The Green Bay Packers' record-breaking quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a challenging season, and that's putting it nicely. The Packers are sitting on a 4-6 record and struggling to turn it around. It's wild to watch the once great Rodgers flailing at this level, as a once beloved quarterback now finds himself both losing and widely hated. Fans love to hate Aaron Rodgers and in the past few years that hatred seems to be growing. When Rodgers decided to come back for his 18th season in Green Bay, he couldn't have imagined this.
Forget Brian Kelly and Josh Heupel, Kirby Smart should be the SEC Coach of the Year
Despite the unexpected rises of LSU and Tennessee, DawgNation’s Mike Griffith still feels that the real SEC Coach of the Year is Kirby Smart.
Jackson State women beat Texas Tech in WNIT
Jackson State, the two-time defending SWAC champions, took down Big 12 member Texas Tech in the WNIT on Tuesday night. The post Jackson State women beat Texas Tech in WNIT appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Know thy foe: Ole Miss still hurting after Alabama loss
Things were lining up for 2022 to be Ole Miss’ year, finally, at the top of the SEC. LSU had a new coach after a mediocre 2021. Alabama looked beatable early and was beaten later. Heck, even 10 games into the year, the Rebels have just two losses, having flirted with being at the top. Those two losses have come to the Tigers and Crimson Tide. Most recently, the drop was brought on by Alabama. Ole Miss had the ball inside the Alabama red zone with less than two minutes remaining and trailed by just six. Gut punch. Ole Miss bounced back after a...
Houston Basketball: Cedric Lath commits to Cougars, Kelvin Sampson
Cedric Lath, a 6-foot-10 class of 2023 three-star center out of Escondido (Calif.) Balboa has committed and signed with Houston. The big man ultimately chose the Cougars over BYU and Texas. He also received offers from Arizona and UConn. Lath is Houston’s fourth addition to their recruiting class. He joins...
Three high school basketball stars debut in On3 Women’s NIL 100
The debut of the On3 Women’s NIL 100 features stars of today in college sports like Sunisa Lee, Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith. However, the list – which is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 female student-athletes ranked by market valuation – also features stars of tomorrow.
Are the Utah Jazz Actually Good?
As all of basketball media has noted, the Utah Jazz are not supposed to be good. A month into the season -- their first since trading away all-star center Rudy Gobert and all-star guard Donovan Mitchell -- the Jazz are in third place in the Western Conference. Typically, when you trade away all-stars for a bevy of role players, you get worse, not better. And yet, Utah has flipped the script. First-year head coach Will Hardy has pushed the roster to push the tempo, and their ten-man rotation of cast-offs, bust-outs, and after-thoughts is exceeding all expectations.
Takeaways from Derek Williams' playoff opener
NEW IBERIA, La. — On3 was on hand for Derek Williams’ playoff opener Friday night in Acadiana. The On3 Consensus five-star safety racked multiple tackles and played the role of enforcer for New Iberia (La.) Westgate in a comfortable first-round victory over visiting Belle Chasse (La.) High School.
