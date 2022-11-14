NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints have been on parallel paths this season. Both have been disappointments, are multiple games below .500 and urgently need a victory as they meet in the Superdome on Sunday. “We got a team that’s coming in here that’s similar in some ways in that they had high expectations and things haven’t gone as well for them,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “We’re kind of in the same boat.” The Saints (3-7) have lost two straight by double digits and have dropped four of their last five games, but remain just two games behind first-place Tampa Bay (5-5) in the anemic NFC South.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO