CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The 25 Best Cabernet Sauvignons for 2021

By VinePair Staff
vinepair.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for our list of the best Cabernet Sauvignons for 2020? Head over here!. Known for its hefty palate and ability to stand up to the gamiest of meals, Cabernet Sauvignon is America’s favorite wine varietal, with sales amounting to more than $2.5 billion in 2019. Cabernet Sauvignon, the...

vinepair.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Chilean cabernet and chardonnay best buys

Chile is recognized as the producer of some of the world’s best values in red wines, particularly cabernet sauvignon. Maipo Valley, the country’s most historic wine region, is particularly known for its full-bodied cabernet that often has firm tannins and a distinctive minty flavor. But Chile is also home to some fabulous white wines, including chardonnay from the Limarí region. The following are examples of Chilean cabernet and chardonnay that have received scores in the 90s from leading wine critics.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
winespectator.com

Vine Hill Ranch: One of Napa Cabernet's Best-Kept Secrets

How’s this lineup? Bond, Accendo, Kinsman Eades, Lail, Keplinger, Dalla Valle’s new DVO project … these are just a few of the producers who source fruit from Vine Hill Ranch. Don’t be surprised if you haven’t heard the name. Located in the southern portion of western Oakville, VHR is quietly...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wineindustryadvisor.com

Five Prestigious Napa Valley Mountain AVAs, One Extraordinary 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

“The Five Peaks of Napa Valley” 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon from The Vice Wines Blends the Finest Fruit from Atlas Peak, Mount Veeder, Diamond Mountain District, Howell Mountain and Spring Mountain District. What happens when the highest quality fruit from Napa Valley’s 5 prestigious mountain AVAs are blended together? You get...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Dutcher Crossing 2019 Sauvignon Blanc and 2015 Kupferschmid

Located on 35 acres in Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley, Dutcher Crossing is an under-the-radar winery with a fairly vast collection of bottlings on offer. Today we look at two current releases — including a red blend from the 2015 vintage. 2019 Dutcher Crossing Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma County – Bright with...
DRINKS
St. Cloud Times

Wine Pick: Matanzas Creek Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2019, California

Since its beginning in 1977, this Sonoma County winery has been crafting award-winning wines. Some of the earlier vintages were crafted by the great Merry Edwards and the legacy continues on today. The winery is located in Sonoma's Bennett Valley and is known for their Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Thai

When Su Hill was a little girl growing up in northern Thailand, she hated her mother’s lessons in traditional Thai cuisine. Trained in the domestic arts in Thailand’s Grand Palace, Hill’s mother would spend hours painstakingly preparing food, from picking herbs from her garden to grinding spices to dicing vegetables and then dicing them again. Hill thought she wanted nothing to do with such drudgery, but after her mother’s death a few years ago, she understood that the best way she could continue to feel her presence around her was if she cooked her food. That sense of longing and sense of duty to share her mother’s story with the world, plus Hill’s years of experience in the restaurant business here in the U.S., have converged to bring to life Chiang Mai (8158 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-961-8889), an awe-inspiring experience that offers one of the city’s most memorable dining experiences, regardless of the cuisine. Chiang Mai is unlike any other Thai restaurant in town with dishes that showcase the flavors of the country’s northern region. Though nothing fails to impress at this gem of a restaurant, the gaeng hung lay, a braised pork masterpiece so tender you could spread it on a roll, is particularly noteworthy — not simply because it’s delicious, but because it’s the most poignant example of Hill’s connection to her mother. Made with the same ingredients using exactly the same technique as her mom, Hill manages to bring to life a delicious dish, yes, but more importantly a profound moment of intimacy that we are privileged to witness. —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#California Wine#Washington Wine#Fresh Fruit#New World Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Cab#American Cabernets#Penley Estate
Reverse Wine Snob

Vina Maquis Gran Reserva Cabernet Franc - Composed

A well put together wine from Chile, the Vina Maquis Gran Reserva Cabernet Franc. 90% Cabernet Franc, 7% Carmenere and 3% Petit Verdot from Colchagua Valley in Chile. The wine was aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and has just 1.7 g/L of residual sugar. Sample submitted for...
DRINKS
winemag.com

From Cabernet to Syrah, Seven Bourbon Barrel-Aged Wines to Try

Wines aged in spirit barrels have become increasingly popular. From Cabernet Sauvignon to Petite Syrah, the subtle influences of the barrels create intense, full-bodied wines with typical whiskey flavors of vanilla, spice, smoke and high tannins. Here are seven of the best bourbon barrel-aged red wines to try. Josh Cellars...
DRINKS
Buffalo News

At Six Friends Cabernet, Lancaster enjoys farm-to-table option

For as long as I’ve been paying attention, Broadway in Lancaster has been a vale of fish fries, pierogi, pancakes and other staples of family dining. Last year, that changed with the addition of Six Friends Cabernet, Tony and Kim Martino’s effort to offer the village an upscale alternative. In this case, it’s a restaurant that aims to creatively harness the work of local farmers whenever possible, and offer a wine tasting experience tilted toward New York State vintages.
LANCASTER, NY
thewhiskeywash.com

Oak & Eden Re-Releases Cabernet Spiral Infused Bourbon & Vine

Oak & Eden, a Dallas Fort Worth-based indie whiskey producer, recently announced it has re-released its eight-time gold medalist Bourbon & Vine — a Cabernet Sauvignon spiral infused bourbon. The small-batch release starts with a bourbon whiskey and is finished in the bottle with a French Oak spiral that rested...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Winemaker Tara Gomez Uses Grapes to Connect With Her Roots

This article is a part of our inaugural Next Wave Awards. For the full list of 2021 winners, check out the whole series here. Despite the progress of recent years, the global wine scene remains largely white and male. But there’s a new emerging group of winemakers whose skills and ingenuity are proving that the future of wine is anything but homogenous.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Brendel Wines Is Making Napa Valley a More Approachable Place

This article is a part of our inaugural Next Wave Awards. For the full list of 2021 winners, check out the whole series here. Based in California’s Napa Valley, Brendel Wines is all about bringing an approachable modernity to the old-school, upscale region. Made for both the new wine drinker and the avid collector, the winery produces varieties not typically found in Napa, most notably a frizzante-style Grignolino.
NAPA, CA
St. Cloud Times

Wine Pick: Perro Callejero Cabernet Franc 2018, Argentina

Jose Millan only started this winery in 2009 but, in this short time, he has made giant leaps. This lovely Cabernet Franc is sourced from select vineyards in the Lujan de Cuyo and Uco Valley — two prime growing areas in Argentina. The wine is 100% Cab Franc and sees six to eight months in French oak and concrete. He then selects the best barrels to blend for final bottling.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

At Kindred and Ruffian, Sommelier Alexis Percival Takes Diners On a Wine Adventure

This article is a part of our inaugural Next Wave Awards. For the full list of 2021 winners, check out the whole series here. If the past almost two years have taught us anything, it’s that food and beverage industry professionals are not afraid to get creative. And there’s perhaps no better example of such imagination than the ongoing reinvention of Kindred and Ruffian, two hidden gems tucked away in NYC’s East Village neighborhood. The small restaurant and wine bar, respectively, boast some of the city’s most exciting wine lists, all curated by sommelier and co-owner Alexis Percival.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Akashi Single Malt Review

The Eigashima (White Oak) distillery is situated in Akashi, near the Osaka Bay in southern Japan. This single malt release from the distillery spends 5 to 8 years maturing in former bourbon, sherry, and brandy casks. With its close proximity to the bay, the agin spirit takes on maritime influences, which work seamlessly with its bold core of malt and orchard fruits.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Kikori Whiskey Review

A bright and floral rice whiskey, Kikori is double fermented prior to distillation, then spends between 3 and 8 years aging in American and French oak barrels, and sherry casks. Its base ingredients and fermentation process deliver a fruity profile with a slight sour funk. Each sip is bright and refreshing, and ideal for summer drams.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Cocktail College: How to Make the Perfect Gibson

Meaghan Dorman describes the Gibson as a “Martini with a snack.” At Dear Irving, the mixologist has worked to develop a Gibson recipe that is sweet, savory, and dry, all at the same time. She has been serving up the pink-hued final product, with a red pearl onion to top it all off, ever since.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy