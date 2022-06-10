ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Best OnePlus 8 screen protectors 2022

By Joe Maring
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

The OnePlus 8 brings a plethora of high-end specs and features to a smartphone with a very respectable price tag. One of the device's highlights is its 90Hz AMOLED display, meaning you'll want to do everything in your power to keep it protected. The OnePlus 8 does come with a pre-installed screen protector right out of the box, but if that gets damaged or you want a backup. Here are our top picks for the best OnePlus 8 screen protectors available to you now.

These are the best OnePlus 8 screen protectors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwPdN_0OpkZvXe00

Orzero Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector (3-Pack)

No scratches here

This edge-to-edge protector covers the entire display of the OnePlus 8, ensuring no part of it goes uncovered. A four-layer design ensures maximum scratch resistance, and Orzero promises 99% screen clarity to ruin the OnePlus 8's excellent display. On top of all that, the value proposition here is top-notch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ilqW_0OpkZvXe00

Ibywind Screen and Camera Protector (2-Pack)

Front and back

In addition to the film protector above, Ibywind has another option up its sleeve that may be a better fit for you. This screen protector is made of a TPU film which is super thin and feels smooth to the touch. You also get a protector for the rear camera housing and the back of the phone, giving you another layer of coverage without interfering with image quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xS1l_0OpkZvXe00

COOLPRO Screen Protector Tempered Glass (2-Pack)

Full coverage

Another tempered glass protector we recommend checking out comes from COOLPRO. Again, you get a pair of top-notch protectors, making it a good value. There's a 9H hardness rating to protect against all kinds of scratches. It doesn't affect touchscreen sensitivity, curved edges allow for increased comfort, and installation is a breeze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261Owe_0OpkZvXe00

LK Film Screen Protectors (3-Pack)

Heals itself

LK is another company that you can count on to create a screen protector for every phone release, and its film protectors are among the best out there. You get a bundle of three screen protectors in the box, with each one featuring LK's self-healing tech that automatically removes bubbles and scratches to keep your phone looking as great as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKWdU_0OpkZvXe00

Tamoria Screen Protector with Installation Kit (3-Pack)

Easy installation

Tamoria makes screen protectors for just about every major smartphone out there, including the OnePlus 8. These protectors are made from Tamorias's fourth-gen TPU film, touting great transparency, a super-thin design, and a bubble-free finish. You get an installation kit with clear and concise steps, making it easy to set up. This pack comes with three protectors in the box, making it one of the better values out there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOQWL_0OpkZvXe00

QITAYO Flexible TPU Film Screen Protector (3-Pack)

All around great

QITAYO's screen protector is the most similar to what's pre-installed on the OnePlus 8, seeing as how it's made from a flexible TPU material. The protector is fully compatible with the phone's in-screen fingerprint sensor, is easy to install, and can even self-repair small scratches and bubbles in about 24 hours. The best part? You get a pack of three for a really competitive price.

Keep your OnePlus 8 looking great

As mentioned at the top of this article, the OnePlus 8 already has a screen protector installed when you take it out of the box. It's a perfectly fine protector and one you can probably leave on for a while, but should it start to peel off or get damaged, it's a good idea to have a backup to replace it with.

Overall, we recommend going with the QITAYO Flexible TPU Film Screen Protector (3-Pack). It's a film protector just like the one pre-installed, but we'd argue it's even a bit better. It has a 99% transparency rating so that it doesn't make your screen look worse, it covers the entire display, and the self-healing tech is especially impressive.

If you're after a tempered glass protector for better scratch protection, you can't go wrong with the COOLPRO Screen Protector Tempered Glass (2-Pack). When you factor in the glass construction, case-friendliness, and incredible value, it's easy to see why this is one of our top recommendations. But, of course, a screen protector will guard your phone's display but not the rest of it, so be sure to get the best case for your OnePlus 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screen Protector#The Protector
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Android Central

Recorded Video having green horizontal lines throughout it

I recorded a video from my Galaxy S9. When I played it back, it was having green horizontal lines, but sounds were working fine. It only happened to this video, all other recordings/photos taken afterwards were working/displayed fine. I tried corrupted video software, but did not fix it. I don't know whether you call it corrupted, because I could play it as a normal video, just that it was having green lines through out the video. Please help me on this.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

TCL Stylus 5G Beats Galaxy S22 Ultra in Price With Similar Note-Taking Abilities

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The only smartphone with a truly usable stylus released so far this year has been the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. While it’s a top-notch smartphone worthy to be considered one of the best smartphones around, not everyone can drop the money to pick it up. But luckily there is a new contender in the space: the TCL Stylus 5G. It’s an affordable alternative complete with a handy stylus, all for $248 right now. Buy:...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Load US Firmware on Chinese Pixel 5?

Are Pixel phones actually sold in China? I would've thought they weren't, since Google services are blocked in China. Good question. Assuming this isn't a knockoff clone from some place like Wish, you would have to check the hardware. If they used a different processor or radio tuning (as sometimes happens), you could run into compatibility issues getting it to run or connect to your network.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How do I downgrade my version of Fire OS?

I have a Amazon Fire HD8 2020 and I am having trouble finding any tutorials on how to downgrade the OS. I am trying to downgrade from Fire OS 7.3.2.3 to 5.3.1 so I can root it and install Android. Does anyone have any ideas on how I would go about this?
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: The little smartphone that could

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Studio Not Starting

While opening Android Studio the following error shows: "com.intellij.ide.plugins.startupabortedexception ui initialization failed" Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Software Development forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Samsung Father's Day sale 2022: get up to $1,125 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Father's Day sales may not be as common as other seasonal sales events, but Samsung has just launched a promotion that proves dad's special day should not go ignored. From now until June 19th (and beyond, depending on the offer), Samsung is discounting a ton of their most popular electronics, from smartphones and vacuums to gaming monitors. You can take a look at the complete sale by following the link below, or simply scroll down to the bottom of this page for a few of our favorite deals.
SHOPPING
Android Central

Interesting Video From MKBHD

He posted this yesterday. A very interesting subject....Google Glass came out 10 years ago..I'm feeling old(er). But what surprised me even more was the phone he would pull out as emphasis when he would mention a smart phone. Clue..it is the phone he blasted in a video a month ago and on Twitter. Is that phone now his go to phone? Things that make you go "hmmm."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Central

Android Central

506
Followers
436
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy