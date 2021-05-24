$200 off the Note 20, 50% off the Note 10, and more Samsung Galaxy deals
There are savings on various Samsung Galaxy models, including $550 off the Note 10 Plus, and discounts on newer flagships. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 out now, there are big discounts available on many of the past Galaxy S and Note lines. If you don’t mind going with a slightly older flagship, you can save even more. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy deals around, from the Galaxy S21 to the Galaxy S8.www.androidauthority.com