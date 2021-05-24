newsbreak-logo
$200 off the Note 20, 50% off the Note 10, and more Samsung Galaxy deals

By Matt Horne
Nerdable
Nerdable
 4 days ago
There are savings on various Samsung Galaxy models, including $550 off the Note 10 Plus, and discounts on newer flagships. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 out now, there are big discounts available on many of the past Galaxy S and Note lines. If you don’t mind going with a slightly older flagship, you can save even more. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy deals around, from the Galaxy S21 to the Galaxy S8.

www.androidauthority.com
Galaxy Note 10 gets protection update for May perhaps 2021

South Korean electronics enterprise Samsung introduced a new update with a variety of advancements for Samsung Galaxy Be aware 10 and Take note 10+ through the 7 days. With this update, the general performance of the digital camera and Rapid Share has been improved. Working with Brief Share has enhanced file sharing involving Galaxy equipment. In addition, the update also contains the stability update for May well 2021 from Google, as effectively as the bug fixes contained in just about every update, no new features are envisioned. It is suggested to back up your knowledge in advance of updating to retain it safe. The update with build quantity N970FXXU7FUE3 and N975FXXU7FUE3 for Galaxy Be aware 10 sequence can be downloaded and set up by way of ⚙ Menu → Settings → Software update → Down load. You can obtain far more information about this update beneath or on Samsung.
Daily Authority: Samsung Display shows off new tech, and more

Samsung Display, one of the many arms of Samsung Electronics, and just one arm of the Samsung conglomerate, has a bunch of fresh tech it is showing off this week, with Z-folding foldable displays, a rollable display, a massive 17-inch OLED foldable, and more, with an online exhibition taking place at Display Week 2021.
Nerdable

New evidence suggests Samsung could be working on a rollable phone

Samsung could be working on a rollable smartphone. The company has filed a trademark application for a device named “Z Roll.”. Samsung may be looking to expand its line of foldable devices by introducing a rollable phone. According to folks over at LetsGoDigital and GalaxyClub, the company has filed for a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), possibly revealing the name for its first rollable smartphone.
Nerdable

Best ever price on the Fitbit Sense, and more fitness tracker deals

A fitness tracker is one of the most helpful gadgets when it comes to getting in shape. It won’t magically make you fit, but it can keep you on top of your fitness goals and stay motivated. Some manufacturers even offer fitness trackers just for kids. We’ve gathered deals from all of the major players, and you can check out our favorites below.
Nerdable

Save 34% on an unlocked TCL 10 Pro, and more of the best phone deals

An on-page coupon knocks the price of this flagship down to just $294 — easily the best price we've ever seen it at. A new phone is one of the most important purchases you’ll make. You probably use it more times each day than any other device, so you’ll want to pick one that’s just right. It’s easy to spend hours scouring the web looking for the best offers, but we’ve done the legwork for you. We’ve gone ahead and gathered some of the best phone deals available to save you time and money.
Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.