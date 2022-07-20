Best computer speakers 2022: upgrade your desktop audio

Best computer speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best desktop speakers you can buy in 2022.

If you want music to sound good in your home office or a spare room, a pair of neat desktop stereo speakers to flank your laptop/computer or sit on a shelf could well be the answer.

The best computer speakers will blast out your Spotify playlists, YouTube videos and Zoom calls much more capably than your laptop's built-in speakers – and they won't take up too much room in the process.

How to choose the best computer speakers for you

When it comes to purchasing a pair of speakers for your laptop/computer desktop system, size will no doubt be a factor in your buying decision. All of the pairs of computer speakers below are inherently from the more compact end of the speaker market and better suited to being perched on a desk than the majority stereo speakers . Only have room for a one-box unit? You should check out our best Bluetooth speakers guide instead.

But it isn't only size that matters; one of the invariable beauties of having speakers within your workspace is that they can connect easily to your phone or laptop. Some of the computer speakers below can connect over Bluetooth so you needn't worry about unsightly cables trailing all over your desk space; others require connecting over, say, USB via a cable. Some even support wi-fi and have network streaming smarts integrated.

What all of the products below have in common is their ability to deliver good all-round performance to earn a worthy place on our best computer speakers list...

1. Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

The Mk2 are great desktop computer speakers for the money.

Bluetooth: aptX | Inputs: Optical, 3.5mm | Outputs: Subwoofer | Dimensions (hwd): 17 x 13 x 13.5cm

Stunningly musical sound Subtle dynamics Stylish, compact design No USB input

Gorgeous looks, streamlined design and features, sound quality that’s been improved in every way – the Ruark MR1 Mk2 are multi- What Hi-Fi?- Award winners that deservedly top this list.

You can connect over Bluetooth, optical or 3.5mm – easily and qucikly – and hi-res audio is supported all the way up to 24-bit/192kHz. The step up in performance from the original MR1 model is impressive, making the Mk2 even more appealing than before.

The Ruark MR1 Mk2 are lovely to listen to, but their stylish retro looks are a huge part of the charm too. The handcrafted wooden cabinets are beautifully made, the speakers are good to use, and they’re just the size to fit onto a bookshelf, TV stand or desk.

Quite simply, these are superb speakers of their type.

Read the full review: Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

Q Acoustics more than achieves its aims with this desktop system

Bluetooth: aptX HD, aptX Low Latency | Inputs: USB Type B, optical, RCA, 3.5mm | Outputs: Subwoofer | Dimensions (hwd): 27.9 x 17 x 29.6cm

Insightful and spacious sound Unfussy on placement Great connectivity Probably too big for a laptop system No wireless network streaming

The Q Acoustics M20 are a pair of powered speakers designed to work wherever you feel like putting them. They also have a lot of useful connections on the back – TVs, CD players, turntables and laptops can also be wired to the M20 through optical, RCA line-level, aux and USB Type B connections. And there's wireless Bluetooth streaming, too. One speaker in the pair is the mains-powered 'master' and feeds the other through a supplied piece of speaker cable.

Versatile, simple to use and nicely put together, crucially, they also sound the part. The M20 speakers sound full, loud, spacious and energetic. For relatively affordable speakers that pack in quite so much, we're impressed how refined and detailed they manage to sound.

Q Acoustics has released an unfussy, just-add-source set of powered speakers that we find impossible to dislike. With all of the amplification squirrelled away in the master speaker and the plethora of connectivity and placement options covered, the M20 is far more likely to become your entire music system than it is simply your new desktop speakers – and for this money, you’ll be hard pushed to better the sound quality with hi-fi separates.

Read the full Q Acoustics M20 review

A fantastic, multi-talented streaming system perfect for smaller rooms

Power: 200W | Inputs: HDMI ARC, USB-C, optical | Outputs: Sub | Radio: Internet | CD player: No | Wi-fi streaming: Yes

Well-rounded sonic performance Excellent imaging and dynamics HDMI and USB-C inputs Native 24-bit/192kHz playback requires wired connection Best suited to smaller rooms or desktop use

For the all-new LSX II, KEF’s taken what was already a winning formula (the LSX were What Hi-Fi? Award winners), introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality and usability by adding more modern connectivity and updating the companion app, and without really altering the speaker hardware has produced a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way.

The KEF LSX II is a compact and stylish all-in-one streaming system that comes with none of the baggage and boxes a separates set-up brings. If you have a smaller room or want speakers that will flank your desktop, the LSX II will happily oblige with a clear, musical sound. Nothing else really comes close at this level.

Read the full KEF LSX II review

4. Klipsch The Fives

A one-stop shop for home audio

Bluetooth: 5.0 | Inputs: RCA, phono, 3.5mm, optical, USB, HDMI ARC | Outputs: Subwoofer | Dimensions (hwd): 30.5 x 16.5 x 23.5cm

Punchy presentation Good features set Versatile nature Uneven tonality Not the most organised presentation

Klipsch describes The Fives as a ‘powered speaker system’. They can be used as a hi-fi system – either standalone or with a source plugged in – as desktop speakers, or indeed as a true stereo alternative to a soundbar thanks to the inclusion of an HDMI ARC connection. Thanks to RCA, 3.5mm aux, digital optical and USB inputs, plus wireless Bluetooth 5.0, they will connect to pretty much anything. They even have a built-in phono stage for hooking up a turntable that doesn't have one itself.

Yes, they're relatively expensive, but sonically they offer good detail, plenty of punch and decent stereo imaging – even if they don't sound as organised or tonally balanced as we'd like. A step up on a computer, soundbar or wireless speaker for sure, and much more convenient than a complete separates system.

Read the full review: Klipsch The Fives

5. Steljes Audio NS3

Versatile, affordable and an affable listen, these are solid desktop computer speakers.

Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: Optical, 3.5mm, RCA | Outputs: Subwoofer | Dimensions (hwd): 21 x 14 x 19cm

Sleek design Good connectivity Powerful bass Could be more cohesive Need a bit more detail

For a desktop solution, the NS3 speakers certainly play their part well. They’re capable enough to work as your everyday speakers, and will look suitably stylish while doing it (not least as they come in seven colours).

You can use the NS3’s optical input to connect a television or plug your analogue music sources into the 3.5mm socket. There’s even a stereo RCA connection for other hi-fi kit. And for wireless connectivity, there's Bluetooth. Unfortunately, the USB socket is only for charging other devices – not for audio playback.

They may not be the most transparent offerings out there, but they're neat and well-appointed wireless speakers with solid bass. If you’re looking for an entry-level way to get your workplace audio sounding better, these speakers are worth considering.

Read the full review: Steljes Audio NS3

6. Acoustic Energy AE1 Active

High-end performance without the need for a stack of high-end electronics.

Bluetooth: No | Inputs: RCA, balanced XLR | Outputs: N/A | Dimensions (hwd): 30 x 18.5 x 25cm

Clear, balanced and detailed Rhythmically exciting Flexible with placement Nothing of note

While the more insightful KEF LSX would be our first choice at this price, it’s still difficult to think of an amplifier/passive speakers combo that could better these Acoustic Energy active speakers for the same money.

These previous What Hi-Fi? Award winners do everything with a flourish. They're relatively basic in terms of set-up and function – connect them to your source via either their RCA or balanced XLR inputs and you’re ready to go. There’s no Bluetooth, but you can always affordably attach a separate module (such as the iFi Zen Blue ) post-purchase.

You'd need to invest in a more expensive pair of components to offer a marked improvement on these Acoustic Energy active speakers – and you owe it to yourself to track down a pair to discover that for yourself.

Read the full review: Acoustic Energy AE1 Active

How we test computer speakers

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in Reading and Bath, where our team of experienced, in-house reviewers test the majority of hi-fi and AV kit that passes through our door – including computer speakers that will fit and work on a desktop.

What Hi-Fi? is all about comparative testing, so we listen to every pair of computer speakers we review against the current leader in its field to gauge how it compares to the best-in-class competition. We keep What Hi-Fi? Award winners , such as the Ruark MR1 Mk2 in this category, in our stockrooms so we can always pit new products against ones we know and love. And we do our best to review as many new models in as many markets as possible to ensure our contextual knowledge is the best it can be.

We are always impartial in our testing and ensure we hear every pair of computer speakers at its optimum. We'll use them in their best use case with different partnering source kit – phones and computers/laptops, for example – as well as play plenty of different types of music through them. Naturally, we give them plenty of listening time (and time to run in).

All review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than an individual reviewer to eliminate any personal preference and to make sure we're being as thorough as possible. There's no input from PR companies or our sales team when it comes to the verdict, with What Hi-Fi? proud of having delivered honest, unbiased reviews for decades.

You can read more about how we test and review products on What Hi-Fi? here .

