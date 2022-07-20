ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best computer speakers 2022: upgrade your desktop audio

By Joe Cox
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

Best computer speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best desktop speakers you can buy in 2022.

If you want music to sound good in your home office or a spare room, a pair of neat desktop stereo speakers to flank your laptop/computer or sit on a shelf could well be the answer.

The best computer speakers will blast out your Spotify playlists, YouTube videos and Zoom calls much more capably than your laptop's built-in speakers – and they won't take up too much room in the process.

How to choose the best computer speakers for you

When it comes to purchasing a pair of speakers for your laptop/computer desktop system, size will no doubt be a factor in your buying decision. All of the pairs of computer speakers below are inherently from the more compact end of the speaker market and better suited to being perched on a desk than the majority stereo speakers . Only have room for a one-box unit? You should check out our best Bluetooth speakers guide instead.

But it isn't only size that matters; one of the invariable beauties of having speakers within your workspace is that they can connect easily to your phone or laptop. Some of the computer speakers below can connect over Bluetooth so you needn't worry about unsightly cables trailing all over your desk space; others require connecting over, say, USB via a cable. Some even support wi-fi and have network streaming smarts integrated.

What all of the products below have in common is their ability to deliver good all-round performance to earn a worthy place on our best computer speakers list...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iX6Q_0Ooeq8Gy00

1. Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

The Mk2 are great desktop computer speakers for the money.

Bluetooth: aptX | Inputs: Optical, 3.5mm | Outputs: Subwoofer | Dimensions (hwd): 17 x 13 x 13.5cm

Stunningly musical sound Subtle dynamics Stylish, compact design No USB input

Gorgeous looks, streamlined design and features, sound quality that’s been improved in every way – the Ruark MR1 Mk2 are multi- What Hi-Fi?- Award winners that deservedly top this list.

You can connect over Bluetooth, optical or 3.5mm – easily and qucikly – and hi-res audio is supported all the way up to 24-bit/192kHz. The step up in performance from the original MR1 model is impressive, making the Mk2 even more appealing than before.

The Ruark MR1 Mk2 are lovely to listen to, but their stylish retro looks are a huge part of the charm too. The handcrafted wooden cabinets are beautifully made, the speakers are good to use, and they’re just the size to fit onto a bookshelf, TV stand or desk.

Quite simply, these are superb speakers of their type.

Read the full review: Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7k4j_0Ooeq8Gy00

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

2. Q Acoustics M20

Q Acoustics more than achieves its aims with this desktop system

Bluetooth: aptX HD, aptX Low Latency | Inputs: USB Type B, optical, RCA, 3.5mm | Outputs: Subwoofer | Dimensions (hwd): 27.9 x 17 x 29.6cm

Insightful and spacious sound Unfussy on placement Great connectivity Probably too big for a laptop system No wireless network streaming

The Q Acoustics M20 are a pair of powered speakers designed to work wherever you feel like putting them. They also have a lot of useful connections on the back – TVs, CD players, turntables and laptops can also be wired to the M20 through optical, RCA line-level, aux and USB Type B connections. And there's wireless Bluetooth streaming, too. One speaker in the pair is the mains-powered 'master' and feeds the other through a supplied piece of speaker cable.

Versatile, simple to use and nicely put together, crucially, they also sound the part. The M20 speakers sound full, loud, spacious and energetic. For relatively affordable speakers that pack in quite so much, we're impressed how refined and detailed they manage to sound.

Q Acoustics has released an unfussy, just-add-source set of powered speakers that we find impossible to dislike. With all of the amplification squirrelled away in the master speaker and the plethora of connectivity and placement options covered, the M20 is far more likely to become your entire music system than it is simply your new desktop speakers – and for this money, you’ll be hard pushed to better the sound quality with hi-fi separates.

Read the full Q Acoustics M20 review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJlVw_0Ooeq8Gy00

(Image credit: KEF)

3. KEF LSX II

A fantastic, multi-talented streaming system perfect for smaller rooms

Power: 200W | Inputs: HDMI ARC, USB-C, optical | Outputs: Sub | Radio: Internet | CD player: No | Wi-fi streaming: Yes

Well-rounded sonic performance Excellent imaging and dynamics HDMI and USB-C inputs Native 24-bit/192kHz playback requires wired connection Best suited to smaller rooms or desktop use

For the all-new LSX II, KEF’s taken what was already a winning formula (the LSX were What Hi-Fi? Award winners), introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality and usability by adding more modern connectivity and updating the companion app, and without really altering the speaker hardware has produced a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way.

The KEF LSX II is a compact and stylish all-in-one streaming system that comes with none of the baggage and boxes a separates set-up brings. If you have a smaller room or want speakers that will flank your desktop, the LSX II will happily oblige with a clear, musical sound. Nothing else really comes close at this level.

Read the full KEF LSX II review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HdBc_0Ooeq8Gy00

(Image credit: Klipsch)

4. Klipsch The Fives

A one-stop shop for home audio

Bluetooth: 5.0 | Inputs: RCA, phono, 3.5mm, optical, USB, HDMI ARC | Outputs: Subwoofer | Dimensions (hwd): 30.5 x 16.5 x 23.5cm

Punchy presentation Good features set Versatile nature Uneven tonality Not the most organised presentation

Klipsch describes The Fives as a ‘powered speaker system’. They can be used as a hi-fi system – either standalone or with a source plugged in – as desktop speakers, or indeed as a true stereo alternative to a soundbar thanks to the inclusion of an HDMI ARC connection. Thanks to RCA, 3.5mm aux, digital optical and USB inputs, plus wireless Bluetooth 5.0, they will connect to pretty much anything. They even have a built-in phono stage for hooking up a turntable that doesn't have one itself.

Yes, they're relatively expensive, but sonically they offer good detail, plenty of punch and decent stereo imaging – even if they don't sound as organised or tonally balanced as we'd like. A step up on a computer, soundbar or wireless speaker for sure, and much more convenient than a complete separates system.

Read the full review: Klipsch The Fives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3CSB_0Ooeq8Gy00

5. Steljes Audio NS3

Versatile, affordable and an affable listen, these are solid desktop computer speakers.

Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: Optical, 3.5mm, RCA | Outputs: Subwoofer | Dimensions (hwd): 21 x 14 x 19cm

Sleek design Good connectivity Powerful bass Could be more cohesive Need a bit more detail

For a desktop solution, the NS3 speakers certainly play their part well. They’re capable enough to work as your everyday speakers, and will look suitably stylish while doing it (not least as they come in seven colours).

You can use the NS3’s optical input to connect a television or plug your analogue music sources into the 3.5mm socket. There’s even a stereo RCA connection for other hi-fi kit. And for wireless connectivity, there's Bluetooth. Unfortunately, the USB socket is only for charging other devices – not for audio playback.

They may not be the most transparent offerings out there, but they're neat and well-appointed wireless speakers with solid bass. If you’re looking for an entry-level way to get your workplace audio sounding better, these speakers are worth considering.

Read the full review: Steljes Audio NS3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJOXP_0Ooeq8Gy00

(Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

6. Acoustic Energy AE1 Active

High-end performance without the need for a stack of high-end electronics.

Bluetooth: No | Inputs: RCA, balanced XLR | Outputs: N/A | Dimensions (hwd): 30 x 18.5 x 25cm

Clear, balanced and detailed Rhythmically exciting Flexible with placement Nothing of note

While the more insightful KEF LSX would be our first choice at this price, it’s still difficult to think of an amplifier/passive speakers combo that could better these Acoustic Energy active speakers for the same money.

These previous What Hi-Fi? Award winners do everything with a flourish. They're relatively basic in terms of set-up and function – connect them to your source via either their RCA or balanced XLR inputs and you’re ready to go. There’s no Bluetooth, but you can always affordably attach a separate module (such as the iFi Zen Blue ) post-purchase.

You'd need to invest in a more expensive pair of components to offer a marked improvement on these Acoustic Energy active speakers – and you owe it to yourself to track down a pair to discover that for yourself.

Read the full review: Acoustic Energy AE1 Active

How we test computer speakers

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in Reading and Bath, where our team of experienced, in-house reviewers test the majority of hi-fi and AV kit that passes through our door – including computer speakers that will fit and work on a desktop.

What Hi-Fi? is all about comparative testing, so we listen to every pair of computer speakers we review against the current leader in its field to gauge how it compares to the best-in-class competition. We keep What Hi-Fi? Award winners , such as the Ruark MR1 Mk2 in this category, in our stockrooms so we can always pit new products against ones we know and love. And we do our best to review as many new models in as many markets as possible to ensure our contextual knowledge is the best it can be.

We are always impartial in our testing and ensure we hear every pair of computer speakers at its optimum. We'll use them in their best use case with different partnering source kit – phones and computers/laptops, for example – as well as play plenty of different types of music through them. Naturally, we give them plenty of listening time (and time to run in).

All review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than an individual reviewer to eliminate any personal preference and to make sure we're being as thorough as possible. There's no input from PR companies or our sales team when it comes to the verdict, with What Hi-Fi? proud of having delivered honest, unbiased reviews for decades.

You can read more about how we test and review products on What Hi-Fi? here .

MORE:

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Sleek Sony Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo Is Back Under $200

Click here to read the full article. Sony sound systems almost never go on sale, but right now, Amazon has a surprise deal on the best-selling Sony HT-S350 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer. Regularly $279.99, you can get both pieces right now for just $199 total (that’s for the sound bar and subwoofer). That’s the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer, and the first time this 2.1 Sony sound system has been under $200 all season. Amazon Buy: Sony HT-S350 Sound Bar Subwoofer $198.00 Sony is known for its legendary audio quality, and this set delivers superior sound in spades. The sound...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

These Compact Wireless Speakers Are a Killer Hi-Fi Package

The KEF LSX were already one of our favorite active speaker systems — we called them the "perfect hi-fi all-in-one speaker system" when we originally reviewed them back in 2018. They were essentially a smaller and more affordable version of KEF's super high-end and super versatile LS50 Wireless speakers. Well, it's been a few years and KEF has now released a second generation version: the KEF LSX II.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

For Your Ears Only: Introducing UE DROPS, The First Truly Wireless, Custom-Molded Earbuds With Statement Style

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Ultimate Ears (UE), a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today announced UE DROPS, the first truly custom wireless earbuds, handcrafted to be as unique as you are. UE DROPS combine Ultimate Ears’ unrivaled, industry-level audio quality and fit with a stylish, innovative design to create a bold fashion statement, for your ears only. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005424/en/ UE DROPS (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Speakers#Home Audio#High End Audio#Wireless Speakers#Bluetooth Speakers#Spotify
Digital Trends

Get a monitor, mouse, and keyboard for $136 with this bundle deal

A computer isn’t a computer until you have the right peripherals to put it to use, and right now you can get an HD monitor, a wireless keyboard, and wireless mouse for just $136 as part of a bundled deal taking place at HP. The trio of accessories would typically cost $240 when purchased individually, making this bundled deal a savings of $104. Whether you’re looking to replace some older accessories or are looking to round out a new desktop computer purchase, this is one of the better monitor deals we’ve come across, and one of the better bundled deals you can pounce on.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to your large screen TV

If you would like to stream images, movies and applications from your phone directly to your large screen TV this quick guide will show you how easy it is. If you own an iPhone and a TV you will be pleased to know there are a number of ways you can mirror your iPhone to your large screen entertainment system wirelessly. Allowing you to watch movies, view photographs or simply browse the web on a larger screen from the comfort of your couch. This is also useful when sharing items with friends and family and allows you to quickly show a group of people photographs from your latest adventure or family celebration.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Youtube
Digital Trends

Vizio has new smart TVs and soundbars for 2023, but the best may be yet to come

Vizio has announced its 2023 collection of new M-, V-, and D-Series smart TVs and M-Series soundbars, all with trickle-down features from the company’s flagship products — but totally absent were any new P-Series products. Judging from what the company provided, it’s continuing its aggressive pricing strategy while...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Vizio's new MQX-Series 120Hz 4K TVs start at just $629

TV maker Vizio has announced its lineup of 4K TVs for 2022-2023, with the new offerings led by its M-Series Quantum X (MQX) models. The MQX sets are loaded with both performance- and gamer-oriented features, while the M-Series Quantum 6 and V-series 4K TVs that Vizio also announced are more value-oriented, with a 65-inch V-series model selling for just $499.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

One of Our Favorite Portable Bluetooth Speakers Is Down to $95 Today

Trying to find an affordable Bluetooth speaker isn't terribly hard these days, but when you also want solid sound quality, the list gets shorter. The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth wireless speakers, and while it normally goes for $130, Woot has marked them down to just $95 today, saving you $35. This deal is only available today while supplies last, so act sooner rather than later if you want to snag one.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Outdoor Speakers of 2022 Will Take Your Backyard BBQ To the Next Level

Click here to read the full article. Music is arguably the most important part of any social function. And while choosing the right music is something we can’t help you with, we can help you make sure whatever you pick sounds good piped through the best outdoor speakers of 2022. Finding ways to play music indoors isn’t that difficult — even budget TVs have passable speakers, and it’s easy to fill a small space with music. If you have a backyard, people will want to move the party to your outdoor space. That’s where the challenge comes in. How do you...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Pixel Buds Pro support automatic audio switching just like the AirPods

Google has two new products available for preorder on Friday, the Pixel 6a smartphone and the Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones. The latter are especially interesting, as they’ll bring pro features to your Bluetooth audio experience. It’s not just the noise cancellation feature that’s exciting, as the Pixel Buds Pro brings support for automatic audio switching.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Why You Need To Turn Your Android's Bluetooth Off When You're Not Using It

Just about all modern gadgets, including tablets, laptops, and speakers, feature Bluetooth capabilities. Bluetooth is a common wireless communication protocol used to connect two devices together over short distances, such as wireless earbuds with an Android smartphone. The technology is fast and convenient, and the modern version of it is quite reliable, which is why so many devices use it to communicate with each other. The frequency with which Bluetooth is used means most Android smartphone owners keep it turned on at all times.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Looking for a Compact Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With Booming Sound? Save 40% on JBL Speakers for a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article. If you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker that you can take to the beach, pool or backyard party, we’ve got an incredible deal to share with you. Currently, JBL speakers are up to 40% off for a limited time at Amazon. JBL Bluetooth Speakers are some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy. Small and compact, they can easily connect to your mobile phone and pair with one another to create immersive surround sound in any setting. Our 2021 roundup of best portable speakers listed JBL speakers not once,...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

11 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, frantically tried to connect one to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you short-sightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular, almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Ultimate Ears' latest earbuds fit like in-ear monitors

Ultimate Ears brought its in-ear monitor (IEMs) expertise to true wireless earbuds in 2020 with the UE Fits, a set of buds with fancy tech that molds the tips to fit your ears. Despite the interesting premise, the earbuds didn't deliver on a lot of the basics you expect from an audio accessory these days, namely subpar audio and limited features. The Logitech-owned brand is back with a new take on custom-fit buds, only this time the company is making the process more like how you would order a set of IEMs with the UE Drops.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

MSI Immerse GV60 microphone review: Game on for audio recording

When an electronics company known for one thing makes a lateral move into a new device type, it can be cause for celebration or scrutiny. MSI famously makes gaming computers, hardware, and peripherals. However, USB microphones are now also eSports accessories and there may be as many USB mic models for sale as there are PS5 games. So, the introduction of MSI’s Immerse GV60 streaming microphone isn’t that dubious of a debut. The fact remains, however, that it’s hard for USB mics to stand out in such a crowded field. That’s why the MSI Immerse GV60 stakes its claim on comprehensive features and good audio results for a competitive price.
ELECTRONICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

30
Followers
628
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy