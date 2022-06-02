ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Plenty of new TV shows are coming soon to ensure you won't run out of things to watch any time soon. Your favorite streaming platforms are coming out with brand new must-see shows that you won't want to miss. This summer, for instance, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk are making their MCU debuts.

What other new TV shows are on the way? Scroll on down to see the shows we're most excited for in 2022 and beyond.

The Boys season 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msyeJ_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Boys release date : June 3, 2022

Available on : Amazon Prime Video

According to creator Eric Kripke , season 3 of The Boys will "explore The Seven before The Seven." The series will introduce Soldier Boy, played by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, and do a deep dive into the sinister origins of Vought. Through Soldier Boy, the season will explore the history of America and explain how we "ended up in the current fraught position that we're in."

Ms. Marvel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHivH_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel release date: June 8, 2022
Available on : Disney Plus

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American teen from Jersey City who looks up to Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at school until she starts to gain her shape-shifting powers and become a superhero of her own. The two will join forces in The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, which is set to hit theaters in 2023.

Only Murders in the Building season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YbiZ_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Disney Platform Distribution)

Only Murders in the Building season 2: June 28, 2022

Available on : Hulu

What do a semi-retired actor (Martin Short), a financially struggling Broadway director (Steve Martin), and the female friend (Selena Gomez) of a young murder victim all have in common? An obsession with true crime. After a suspicious death in their affluent apartment building is ruled a suicide, the three decide to start their podcast about the investigation.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCiFQ_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

She-Hulk release date: August 17, 2022

Available on : Disney Plus

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a reluctant superhero who just wants to live a normal life. Unfortunately for Jennifer, it's kinda hard to be normal when you transform into a giant green monster with super strength whenever you're angry or scared. Luckily, her cousin Bruce Banner – played by Mark Ruffalo – comes to town to show her the ropes.

House of the Dragon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iZqL_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: HBO)

House of the Dragon release date: August 21, 2022
Available on : HBO Max

The ten-episode prequel House of the Dragon , based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, will chronicle the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen as they fight in a grisly civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Doctor Who's Matt Smith will star as Daemon Targaryen, prince of the Targaryen dynasty.

Andor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnCsv_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Andor release date: August 31, 2022

Available on : Disney Plus

Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor in what's being billed as a "rousing spy thriller" that will "explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless "Empire." Disney Plus has ordered not one, but two seasons of the latest edition to the Star Wars franchise.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release date: September 2, 2022
Available on : Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before Frodo and Sam began their journey to Mordor. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Secret Invasion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOXFt_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Release date: TBC 2022
Available on : Disney Plus

Secret Invasion follows the Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating earth for years. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, with Emilia Clarke set to star in an undisclosed role. Find out much more about all the new Marvel TV shows through that link.

Rick and Morty season 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUXCT_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Adult Swim/Sola Entertainment)

Rick and Morty season 6 release date : TBC 2022
Available on : Hulu

Though plot details for Rick and Morty season 6 have yet to be revealed, it's possible that things will pick up right where season 5 left off – with Evil Morty blowing up The Citadel and destroying the Central Finite Curve. Though given the show's impossibly 'meta' nature. the new season could start over on a clean slate and act as if nothing ever happened.

Ahsoka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKwxC_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka release date: TBC 2023

Available on : Disney Plus

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in a new spinoff of The Mandalorian. Though plot details have been kept under wraps, a teaser trailer was released at Star Wars Celebration (but not yet to the public). Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno have joined the cast in undisclosed roles, and Hayden Christensen is reportedly reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker .

The Witcher season 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTTpS_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher season 3 release date : TBC 2023
Available on : Netflix

The Witcher season 3 is based on The Time of Contempt, the second book in Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher saga. According to Netflix, the official synopsis is: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

Vikings: Valhalla season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZnXv_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date : TBC 2023
Available on : Netflix

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla ended with Emma returning to the throne in England, though Kattegat has ultimately been left without a ruler. Though plot details for Vikings: Valhalla season 2 have not yet been released, we can assume that season three will center on Harald's newfound status as public enemy number one and Freydis's rule as 'The Last,' the savior of the Viking people.

Cobra Kai season 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxUXf_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cobra Kai season 5 release date : TBC 2023
Available on : Netflix

The martial arts comedy-drama's fifth season sees Terry Silver open new dojos all across the valley, following Cobra Kai's dishonorable win at the All Valley tournament. Despite promising to quit teaching karate should Miyagi-Do or Eagle Fang fail to win the tournament, Daniel LaRusso is still intent on bringing down Cobra Kai and enlists former antagonist Chozen for help.

Bridgerton season 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vt9Go_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

Bridgerton season 3 release date : TBC 2023
Available on : Netflix

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's book series consisting of eight novels that follow each of the eight siblings as they find love. Season 1 and 2 have, appropriately, covered books one and two, which tell Daphne and Anthony's stories. Though it seems likely Bridgerton's third season will be based on the third book in the series, which focuses on Penelope and Colin, producer Shonda Rhimes says that they "may not be going in order" necessarily.

Loki season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5RAP_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Disney)

Loki season 2 release date : TBC 2023 or 2024
Available on : Disney Plus

Loki is Marvel's first Disney Plus limited series to be granted a second season. The first season ended in chaos, as Sylvie's slaying of He Who Remains has set off a multiverse war. Loki is left stranded in another dimension, where a statue of Kang the Conqueror is present. Though nothing has been confirmed, it's likely that Loki season 2 will take place in a world where Kang has taken over as leader of the TVA and all other timelines.

The Last of Us TV show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEaW6_0OoemFMw00

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us TV show release date : TBC 2023
Available on : HBO Max

HBO first announced its television adaptation of Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic survival adventure game back in 2020. In a post-apocalyptic United States ravaged by a virus, Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a jaded man tasked with smuggling an immune 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the border and into a rebel militia's safehouse. What starts as a small job quickly becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey that takes them across the US and into treacherous territory where they must lean on one other to survive.

For more on new releases, check out our lists of the most exciting upcoming movies and movie release dates to look out for.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2022

HBO Max is planning to close out spring and a high note and start the summer off right. As May nears its end, the streamer unveiled its complete list of June 2022 arrivals, and subscribers are about to get treaty to plenty of exciting new and returning titles. Next month,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in May 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and “Stranger Things” is TV’s biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings” premiere at summer’s end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren’t giving up the title of TV’s top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#Live Tv#Marvel Tv#Espionage#Amazon Studios#Supernatural#Vought#Pakistani American#Disney Platform
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. June 2022 will see the return of many popular TV shows to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Among the month’s most-anticipated returns are HBO’s “Westworld,” which is returning for its fourth season and reuniting the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, among others. Netflix is also debuting the sixth season of beloved British drama “Peaky Blinders.”More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The month is also seeing...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Chris Pratt Bryce Dallas Howard Rafe Spall Toby Jones Ted Levine. Three years after the demise of Jurassic World, a volcanic eruption threatens the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. So, Claire Dearing recruits Owen Grady to help prevent the extinction of the dinosaurs once again. Is Jurassic World: Fallen...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

In the mood for a good fright? Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 5 review: "The show's biggest gear shift yet"

Warning: Our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 5 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…One of the big reasons Star Trek has stuck around for over half a century is its ability to shapeshift. Just like fellow TV old-timer Doctor Who, Trek can be a different show every week, without ever having to fundamentally...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Streaming Services on June 1, 2022

The start of a new month is always an exciting time for streaming subscribers. The first day of each month is usually when services add the majority of their licensed movies and TV shows, which means that most major services always have a lot of new options as soon as the calendar changes. June is no exception. Wednesday marks the start of June and streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have a bunch of new additions in store.
TV SERIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max

HBO Max is bursting with great sci-fi flicks, from classics such as The Matrix and Blade Runner, to newer titles, including Pacific Rim and an awesome little Spanish gem called Timecrimes. Scroll down for the extensive options available on HBO Max. The Dead Zone (1983) A David Cronenberg sci-fi thriller...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
MOVIES
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #349 Is Pretty Easy

Today's Wordle is pretty easy. Players aren't having too many issues with today's puzzles, based on the low average guess score on WordleBot and a lack of complaining on Twitter. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Check out the alien ship from Jordan Peele’s Nope movie

The alien ship feature in the new Nope movie has been unveiled in a TV spot that aired during the NBA Finals. Nope was previously confirmed to be an alien inspired movie, but the TV spot showed the first look at the ship. The blockbuster will star Black Panther’s Daniel...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

19K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy