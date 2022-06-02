The best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond

Plenty of new TV shows are coming soon to ensure you won't run out of things to watch any time soon. Your favorite streaming platforms are coming out with brand new must-see shows that you won't want to miss. This summer, for instance, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk are making their MCU debuts.

What other new TV shows are on the way? Scroll on down to see the shows we're most excited for in 2022 and beyond.

The Boys season 3

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Boys release date : June 3, 2022

Available on : Amazon Prime Video

According to creator Eric Kripke , season 3 of The Boys will "explore The Seven before The Seven." The series will introduce Soldier Boy, played by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, and do a deep dive into the sinister origins of Vought. Through Soldier Boy, the season will explore the history of America and explain how we "ended up in the current fraught position that we're in."

Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel release date: June 8, 2022

Available on : Disney Plus

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American teen from Jersey City who looks up to Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at school until she starts to gain her shape-shifting powers and become a superhero of her own. The two will join forces in The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, which is set to hit theaters in 2023.

Only Murders in the Building season 2

(Image credit: Disney Platform Distribution)

Only Murders in the Building season 2: June 28, 2022

Available on : Hulu

What do a semi-retired actor (Martin Short), a financially struggling Broadway director (Steve Martin), and the female friend (Selena Gomez) of a young murder victim all have in common? An obsession with true crime. After a suspicious death in their affluent apartment building is ruled a suicide, the three decide to start their podcast about the investigation.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

She-Hulk release date: August 17, 2022

Available on : Disney Plus

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a reluctant superhero who just wants to live a normal life. Unfortunately for Jennifer, it's kinda hard to be normal when you transform into a giant green monster with super strength whenever you're angry or scared. Luckily, her cousin Bruce Banner – played by Mark Ruffalo – comes to town to show her the ropes.

House of the Dragon

(Image credit: HBO)

House of the Dragon release date: August 21, 2022

Available on : HBO Max

The ten-episode prequel House of the Dragon , based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, will chronicle the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen as they fight in a grisly civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Doctor Who's Matt Smith will star as Daemon Targaryen, prince of the Targaryen dynasty.

Andor

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Andor release date: August 31, 2022

Available on : Disney Plus

Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor in what's being billed as a "rousing spy thriller" that will "explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless "Empire." Disney Plus has ordered not one, but two seasons of the latest edition to the Star Wars franchise.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release date: September 2, 2022

Available on : Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before Frodo and Sam began their journey to Mordor. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Secret Invasion

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Release date: TBC 2022

Available on : Disney Plus

Secret Invasion follows the Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating earth for years. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, with Emilia Clarke set to star in an undisclosed role. Find out much more about all the new Marvel TV shows through that link.

Rick and Morty season 6

(Image credit: Adult Swim/Sola Entertainment)

Rick and Morty season 6 release date : TBC 2022

Available on : Hulu

Though plot details for Rick and Morty season 6 have yet to be revealed, it's possible that things will pick up right where season 5 left off – with Evil Morty blowing up The Citadel and destroying the Central Finite Curve. Though given the show's impossibly 'meta' nature. the new season could start over on a clean slate and act as if nothing ever happened.

Ahsoka

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka release date: TBC 2023

Available on : Disney Plus

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in a new spinoff of The Mandalorian. Though plot details have been kept under wraps, a teaser trailer was released at Star Wars Celebration (but not yet to the public). Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno have joined the cast in undisclosed roles, and Hayden Christensen is reportedly reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker .

The Witcher season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher season 3 release date : TBC 2023

Available on : Netflix

The Witcher season 3 is based on The Time of Contempt, the second book in Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher saga. According to Netflix, the official synopsis is: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

Vikings: Valhalla season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date : TBC 2023

Available on : Netflix

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla ended with Emma returning to the throne in England, though Kattegat has ultimately been left without a ruler. Though plot details for Vikings: Valhalla season 2 have not yet been released, we can assume that season three will center on Harald's newfound status as public enemy number one and Freydis's rule as 'The Last,' the savior of the Viking people.

Cobra Kai season 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cobra Kai season 5 release date : TBC 2023

Available on : Netflix

The martial arts comedy-drama's fifth season sees Terry Silver open new dojos all across the valley, following Cobra Kai's dishonorable win at the All Valley tournament. Despite promising to quit teaching karate should Miyagi-Do or Eagle Fang fail to win the tournament, Daniel LaRusso is still intent on bringing down Cobra Kai and enlists former antagonist Chozen for help.

Bridgerton season 3

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

Bridgerton season 3 release date : TBC 2023

Available on : Netflix

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's book series consisting of eight novels that follow each of the eight siblings as they find love. Season 1 and 2 have, appropriately, covered books one and two, which tell Daphne and Anthony's stories. Though it seems likely Bridgerton's third season will be based on the third book in the series, which focuses on Penelope and Colin, producer Shonda Rhimes says that they "may not be going in order" necessarily.

Loki season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Loki season 2 release date : TBC 2023 or 2024

Available on : Disney Plus

Loki is Marvel's first Disney Plus limited series to be granted a second season. The first season ended in chaos, as Sylvie's slaying of He Who Remains has set off a multiverse war. Loki is left stranded in another dimension, where a statue of Kang the Conqueror is present. Though nothing has been confirmed, it's likely that Loki season 2 will take place in a world where Kang has taken over as leader of the TVA and all other timelines.

The Last of Us TV show

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us TV show release date : TBC 2023

Available on : HBO Max

HBO first announced its television adaptation of Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic survival adventure game back in 2020. In a post-apocalyptic United States ravaged by a virus, Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a jaded man tasked with smuggling an immune 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the border and into a rebel militia's safehouse. What starts as a small job quickly becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey that takes them across the US and into treacherous territory where they must lean on one other to survive.

