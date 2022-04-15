Everything You Need to Make Sure Your 4/20 Plans Don’t Go Up In Smoke

Click here to read the full article.

It’s almost 4/20, which is more than enough reason to sit back, light up and celebrate.

Thanks to more widespread marijuana usage and legalization in 18 states, the official pot-smoking holiday has grown from a small event on society’s fringes to a nationally-recognized event. Though its origins have been ( incorrectly ) linked to rock star death anniversaries, the police penal code, and the number of chemical compounds in the THC-rich plant, the true genesis of 4/20 is more humble. In the Seventies, a few California teens would smoke after high school at 4:20, and the time soon became a secret code used to plan that evening’s sesh.

Fast-forward fifty-odd years, and 4/20 is one of the biggest unofficial holidays. If you’re over the age of 21 (and live in a state where weed is legal), it’s a great reason to get together with friends and enjoy some sticky icky.

The Best 4/20 Cannabis Gifts

Luckily, there are now some great products to upgrade your 4/20 experience. You’ve probably got rolling papers , labeled jars , and a pocket-friendly herb grinder ready to go, but technology has evolved, and you can now have more fun toke up with extra gear.

Whether you’re seeking a heady gift for the stoner in your life, or you just want to treat yourself to an elevated smoke break this 4/20, here are some of the best cannabis gifts to buy online right now.

(Be sure to understand the potential health risks that come with smoking and vaping, and enjoy responsibly if you’re of age and in a place where it’s legal).

1. PAX 3 Vaporizer

PAX

Few names are as synonymous with vaping as PAX, and their PAX 3 device is the sleekest, coolest and easiest-to-use vape we’ve come across. New to vaping? The PAX 3 works with both loose leaf and concentrate, and delivers an even, consistent hit each time. The PAX 3 charges up in less than 90 minutes (via a convenient USB charger) and gets you up to ten sessions per charge.

Everything is packed into a four-inch by one-inch device that’s slimmer than a lighter. It tucks easily (and discreetly) into your pocket or bag too, making this one of the best portable vapes in the market. What we like: download the PAX app on your phone and connect it via Bluetooth to your PAX 3. You can choose from five “Dynamic Modes,” for a more custom flavor experience based on what you like — and how strong you want your weed to hit.



Buy:

PAX 3 Vaporizer

at

$200



2. LEVO II Herbal Oil Infuser

Amazon

Step away from the stove, LEVO’s second-generation oil and butter infuser takes all of the guesswork out of brownies (and more).

Place your herbs in its mesh, metal pod, and prepare them with the LEVO II’s dry and activation cycles. Once they’re ready, fill the machine’s reservoir with the oil or butter of your choice, and put the pod inside. Set the cooking time and temperature with buttons on the front of the LEVO II, and let the machine take over the rest. When it’s ready, the LEVO II will dispense your infused liquids, which you can use in your favorite recipes.

If you’d like to monitor its progress from outside of the kitchen, you can connect the LEVO II to your WiFi network, and download the LEVO app (available on IOS and Android). Once you’re done cooking, remove the herb pod, silicone stirrer, and reservoir to clean. All three pieces are dishwasher-safe.

If you’ve been afraid to make your own edibles because you’re afraid of screwing up the main ingredient, this is a set-it-and-forget-it solution.

Buy: LEVO II Herbal Oil Infuser $349.95

3. High Cookery: Your Guide for Cannabis Cooking and the Munchies

Amazon

Pro bakers who want to show off their skills should consider High Cookery by Gilad Meiri. The 264-page cookbook contains more than 100 recipes, covering everything from basic how-to knowledge, to infusion, to meals you’ll enjoy when stoned.

The best thing about this cookbook is that it works in two ways: more confident home chefs can expand their horizons, while amateurs can apply the skills they learn to everything they cook. Most people stick with the standard brownie mix, but you can strive for something a lot better.

Buy: High Cookery $27.95

4. Banana Bros Electric Smart Grinder

Amazon

Banana Bro’s Otto is a big upgrade for the pot smoker who prefers joints. The electric grinder in the dock (top piece) uses AI and aerospace-engineered milling plates to precisely grind herbs to the right consistency.

They’re then funneled into a hand-rolled cone made out of GMO-free raw fiber for quick and easy use. The grinder comes with 20 cones, but extras are readily available when you need more.

A battery indicator on the power button will let you know when it’s time to charge the grinder (it charges via the USB port on its dock, which is magnetically attached to its chamber for easy maintenance). These features make this grinder smart without being overly complicated — it’s a one-button system for a gadget that does two important jobs.

Buy: Banana Bros Electric Smart Grinder $215.04

5. Sarita Color Changing Glass Pocket Pipe

Etsy

Handmade from borosilicate glass, this pocket pipe’s multicolor body will change depending on the lighting (the creator says it’ll look more silvery indoors). Raised bumps along the side will give the pipe additional traction when you hold it. Because each one is handmade, its coloring will be unique, and its size will vary between 3.5 and 4.5 inches.



Buy:

Sarita Color Changing Pipe

at

$33



6. Tetra Nomad Pipe

Nomad

Great for traveling, the discreet pipe slides out from an aluminum casing with the push of a button. The brass trough underneath stores about 0.5g of your favorite bud. A magnet keeps everything closed and together when not in use. Designed by the New York-based Solstice Studios, this is an elegant and sophisticated piece to add to your collection.



Buy:

Tetra Nomad Pipe

at

$86



7. Swag Gear Stash Box with Rolling Tray

Amazon

If you’re looking for a purpose-built case for your weed, grinders, papers, and other accessories, you should consider Swag Gear’s stash box. The 11 x 8 x 3.5-inch box is handcrafted out of wood, and connected with dovetail corners.

The box itself is good-looking but simple; it’s the top tray that makes it worth recommending. There are several indentations that will keep your grinder and container in place, and a larger one you can use to separate stems and seeds. A joint roller in the center takes the frustration out of making a quick one to burn.

The tray has a cut-out in one corner, so you can easily lift it, or funnel resin or seeds into the trash. The unassuming box will appeal to you if you like to keep your hobby under wraps, and proves it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Buy: Swag Gear Stash Box with Rolling Tray $46.95

8. Ardent Nova FX

Amazon

Described by Ardent as the “easy bake oven for cannabis,” the Nova FX is a portable, all-in-one solution for making edibles.

The Nova FX’s core function is decarboxylation, a process that heats cannabis up to a set temperature to “activate” the THC. You’re able to pour dry herb directly into the stainless steel cavity and decarboxylate it in under two hours. Multiple sensors inside the Nova FX keep its temperature consistent to avoid scorching your pot.

Once that process is done, you can use the activated cannabis directly in your baked goods without infusing it into butter or oil. If you prefer using “enhanced” versions of those ingredients, you can also use the Nova FX as an infuser — add your activated cannabis into a bottle filled with butter or oil, place it into its stainless steel cavity, and hit the “infuse” button.

Finally, the Nova FX can also be used as an oven to actually bake single-serving edibles by combining the ingredients in a cupcake liner, and baking them. Having all three of these functions in a single device allows you to make high-potency edibles without taking up a lot of counter or shelf space. It’s an efficient way to maximize your pleasure without sacrificing any quality.

Buy: Ardent Nova FX $299.00