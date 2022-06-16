New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond

At any given point in a year, you're never typically more than a few weeks away from a new superhero movie being released in cinemas. With many of our favorite comic book characters set to return to – or make their debut on – the big screen over the next few months, 2022 certainly proves that fact.

First, Christian Bale will be seen wreaking havoc as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder , before Dwayne Johnson will learn what it really means to be a good guy in Black Adam. After that, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren are set to tear things up as Greek goddesses Kalypso and Hespera in Shazam 2 . And that's just from now until December. In 2023, Michael Keaton will be seen playing Batman again in The Flash, as Spider-Man's Miles Morales goes Across the Spider-Verse in the first of a two-part sequel.

The ever-expanding list of what's to come can be a little overwhelming. But don't worry, we've rounded up every single new superhero movie – from Marvel, DC, and more – headed our way so you don't have to. Be sure to check out our guides on watching Marvel movies in order and watching DC movies in order before you run to the theater.

New superhero movies (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 7, 2022 (UK), July 8, 2022 (US)

DC League of Super-Pets – July 29, 2022

Secret Headquarters - August 5, 2022

Samaritan - August 26, 2022

Black Adam – October 21, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Shazam: Fury of the Gods – December 16, 2022

New superhero movies (2023)

Kraven the Hunter – January 13, 2023

The Marvels - February 17, 2023

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom – March 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

The Flash – June 23, 2023

Madame Web – July 7, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – July 28, 2023

Blue Beetle – August 18, 2023

Untitled Marvel movie – November 3, 2023

New superhero movies (2024)

Untitled Marvel Movie – February 16, 2024

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – March 29, 2024

Untitled Marvel Movie – May 3, 2024

Untitled Marvel Movie – July 26, 2024

Untitled Marvel Movie – November 8, 2024

New superhero movies (TBA)

Amazons (Wonder Woman spin-off)

Batgirl

Blade

Captain America 4

Deadpool 3

Fantastic Four reboot

Gotham City Sirens

Green Lantern Corps

Hourman

Jackpot

Silk

Spider-Woman

Static Shock

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Untitled Superman movie

Untitled Sony/Marvel movie

Untitled Mutants movie

Wonder Woman 3

Zatanna

