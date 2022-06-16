ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

At any given point in a year, you're never typically more than a few weeks away from a new superhero movie being released in cinemas. With many of our favorite comic book characters set to return to – or make their debut on – the big screen over the next few months, 2022 certainly proves that fact.

First, Christian Bale will be seen wreaking havoc as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder , before Dwayne Johnson will learn what it really means to be a good guy in Black Adam. After that, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren are set to tear things up as Greek goddesses Kalypso and Hespera in Shazam 2 . And that's just from now until December. In 2023, Michael Keaton will be seen playing Batman again in The Flash, as Spider-Man's Miles Morales goes Across the Spider-Verse in the first of a two-part sequel.

The ever-expanding list of what's to come can be a little overwhelming. But don't worry, we've rounded up every single new superhero movie – from Marvel, DC, and more – headed our way so you don't have to. Be sure to check out our guides on watching Marvel movies in order and watching DC movies in order before you run to the theater.

New superhero movies (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNt3l_0Ony3qnY00

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)
  • Thor: Love and Thunder – July 7, 2022 (UK), July 8, 2022 (US)
  • DC League of Super-Pets – July 29, 2022
  • Secret Headquarters - August 5, 2022
  • Samaritan - August 26, 2022
  • Black Adam – October 21, 2022
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022
  • Shazam: Fury of the Gods – December 16, 2022

New superhero movies (2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqNKr_0Ony3qnY00

(Image credit: Sony)
  • Kraven the Hunter – January 13, 2023
  • The Marvels - February 17, 2023
  • Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom – March 17, 2023
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023
  • The Flash – June 23, 2023
  • Madame Web – July 7, 2023
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – July 28, 2023
  • Blue Beetle – August 18, 2023
  • Untitled Marvel movie – November 3, 2023

New superhero movies (2024)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL2Jo_0Ony3qnY00

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)
  • Untitled Marvel Movie – February 16, 2024
  • Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – March 29, 2024
  • Untitled Marvel Movie – May 3, 2024
  • Untitled Marvel Movie – July 26, 2024
  • Untitled Marvel Movie – November 8, 2024

New superhero movies (TBA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xm38A_0Ony3qnY00

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)
  • Amazons (Wonder Woman spin-off)
  • Batgirl
  • Blade
  • Captain America 4
  • Deadpool 3
  • Fantastic Four reboot
  • Gotham City Sirens
  • Green Lantern Corps
  • Hourman
  • Jackpot
  • Silk
  • Spider-Woman
  • Static Shock
  • The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
  • Untitled Superman movie
  • Untitled Sony/Marvel movie
  • Untitled Mutants movie
  • Wonder Woman 3
  • Zatanna

For more on new superhero movies and TV shows, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 .

Comments / 1

Related
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Fittingly Revealed to Be Son of '90s Blockbuster Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is already an established talent on his own, with roles in Amazon Prime's Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of a fellow actor who showed his skills in a (fictional) fighter jet cockpit: Independence Day star Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Christian Bale
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Superhero Movies#Greek#Kalypso#Dc Warner Bros#Rrb Dc League
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy