New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
At any given point in a year, you're never typically more than a few weeks away from a new superhero movie being released in cinemas. With many of our favorite comic book characters set to return to – or make their debut on – the big screen over the next few months, 2022 certainly proves that fact.
First, Christian Bale will be seen wreaking havoc as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder , before Dwayne Johnson will learn what it really means to be a good guy in Black Adam. After that, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren are set to tear things up as Greek goddesses Kalypso and Hespera in Shazam 2 . And that's just from now until December. In 2023, Michael Keaton will be seen playing Batman again in The Flash, as Spider-Man's Miles Morales goes Across the Spider-Verse in the first of a two-part sequel.
The ever-expanding list of what's to come can be a little overwhelming. But don't worry, we've rounded up every single new superhero movie – from Marvel, DC, and more – headed our way so you don't have to. Be sure to check out our guides on watching Marvel movies in order and watching DC movies in order before you run to the theater.
New superhero movies (2022)
- Thor: Love and Thunder – July 7, 2022 (UK), July 8, 2022 (US)
- DC League of Super-Pets – July 29, 2022
- Secret Headquarters - August 5, 2022
- Samaritan - August 26, 2022
- Black Adam – October 21, 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022
- Shazam: Fury of the Gods – December 16, 2022
New superhero movies (2023)
- Kraven the Hunter – January 13, 2023
- The Marvels - February 17, 2023
- Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom – March 17, 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023
- The Flash – June 23, 2023
- Madame Web – July 7, 2023
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – July 28, 2023
- Blue Beetle – August 18, 2023
- Untitled Marvel movie – November 3, 2023
New superhero movies (2024)
- Untitled Marvel Movie – February 16, 2024
- Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – March 29, 2024
- Untitled Marvel Movie – May 3, 2024
- Untitled Marvel Movie – July 26, 2024
- Untitled Marvel Movie – November 8, 2024
New superhero movies (TBA)
- Amazons (Wonder Woman spin-off)
- Batgirl
- Blade
- Captain America 4
- Deadpool 3
- Fantastic Four reboot
- Gotham City Sirens
- Green Lantern Corps
- Hourman
- Jackpot
- Silk
- Spider-Woman
- Static Shock
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Untitled Superman movie
- Untitled Sony/Marvel movie
- Untitled Mutants movie
- Wonder Woman 3
- Zatanna
