How to get more money in Sims 4

By Rachel Weber
 3 days ago

Knowing how to get more money in Sims 4 with the best career paths and cheats means your Sims will be living lives of luxury. If you want to experience everything there is on offer in The Sims 4 , then you're going to have to spend a pretty penny - or use The Sims 4 debug cheat - and while there's always the option to work long and hard to save up the cash, there are other approaches you can take to avoid some of that endless toil, be that through grinding your way to some optimal careers or using cheat codes.

Once you know how to get more money in Sims 4, the world is your oyster. With those additional funds, you can treat yourself to a bigger house, designer clothes, fast cars, huge televisions, or any other luxury you can imagine. It's also possible to hire assistants, such as a maid, to free up more time for you to enjoy all of your stuff. Even if you don't fancy living a lavish life, you'll still want to know how to get more money in Sims 4 because, just like in real life, simply existing has its costs, so here are a few options to help you get cash rich.

How to earn money quickly in The Sims 4

Of course, all of The Sims 4 career paths are meticulously balanced to be the same mix of hard work - grinding your skills levels, balancing your mood and showing up on time - to reach the top, big money tiers of. There are ways to increase the speed, using perks or cheats to maintain a happy mood, but you still need to show up every working day.

Here are some of the salaries you can expect for top tier career positions:

  • Astronaut - Interstellar Smuggler: 413 simoleons per hour
  • Tech Guru - Start Up Genius/Entrepreneur: 516 simoleons per hour
  • Culinary - Celebrity Chef: 410 simoleons per hour

It's worth mentioning that as well as cash, following the career paths unlocks exclusive social interactions, like bragging about your startup, items for your home, and even whole rooms.

But even if the perks can't tempt you to a 9-5, one way to grind out cash in The Sims is to invest in an easel and get busy with a paintbrush. Small paintings offer the best return on investment, and if you stick to one style and keep painting them over and over, your skill level will increase and your paintings will sell for more. If you really want to commit, make sure your Sim is in the creative mood by taking a 'Thoughtful Shower' first.

How to get more money in The Sims 4 with cheat codes

Before you can enter any of the Sims 4 cheats , you need to bring up the not so secret cheat option:

  • PC : Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c
  • Mac : Hold Command and Shift, then press c
  • PS4 : Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once
  • Xbox One : Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

A box will appear in the top right corner, where you can input cheat codes. Now, enter one of the codes below and hit enter for instant wealth!

  • rosebud - receive 1,000 simoleons
  • kaching - receive 1,000 simoleons
  • motherlode - receive 50,000 simoleons
  • Money X - replace X with a number to set an exact amount of simoleons for your household

Best Sims 4 mods | How to fill out reports in The Sims 4 | How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 | How to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 | Sims 4 multiplayer | Sims 4 skill cheats | Sims 4 relationship cheats | Sims 4 career cheats | Sims 4 debug cheat | Sims 4 free build cheat | How to get started in The Sims 4

