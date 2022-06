In a city that is steeped in new technology as we are, we are still traditionalists at heart. We even have an organization that chronicles the city, SF Heritage, who's Legacy Project marks historic places in the city. We like our architecture Victorian and our Manhattans stirred, not shaken. And, we love our bars with a sense of tradition. They preserve our city, cultural identity and make some damn good drinks. Here are the oldest, most awesome bars in the city that you should visit the next time you're in town.

