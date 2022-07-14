ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Chance: There Are 100,000+ Prime Day Deals, But We Narrowed It Down To The Best of the Best

By Nina Bradley, Taylor Galla, Timothy Beck Werth
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Holy, Prime Day! Amazon has been hyping its annual sales event hard this year, with TV commercials, live-streamed promo events and thousands of early deals. The SPY team has also been busy gathering the best Prime Day deals of 2022. This year, we can confidently say just about everything is on sale.

So if there’s a big purchase you’ve been putting off, then Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save. In addition, countless other brands are hosting competing sales, and this year’s top Prime Day alternatives are more enticing than ever.

If you’re ready to take advantage of the best deals of the season, SPY has all the details you need to save big. We will be updating this post in real-time over the next two days to share the latest discounts. SPY editors are always searching for the best Amazon deals, and we’ve learned a thing or two from obsessively covering the best Amazon Prime Day deals in years past.

To make the most of Prime Day 2022, we’ve but together an in-depth guide to the best Prime Day deals, and if you scroll quickly, you can see all of this year’s top discounts in just a couple of minutes. With more than 100,000+ items on sale, it can be overwhelming to find the best discounts, so simply start scrolling to find our curated list of the top Prime Day deals of 2022.

When you’re done, be sure to check out our other Prime Day shopping guides:

The Best of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2022

This year, Amazon Amazon announced Prime Day discounts on big brands such as Beats, Casper, Levi’s, iRobot and SharkNinja. Fashion styles from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s and others will also be on sale. You’ll also find Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose and GE.

There are many so deals to share, and because of that, we wanted to give you a TL;DR version in case you want to cut to the chase. To see all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022 — keep scrolling.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you’re going to want to sign up ASAP to take advantage of the best Prime Day deals. You can sign up anytime and immediately gain access to all the benefits that Prime has to offer, including a 30-day free trial period.

Amazon Echo Devices

Amazon Echo devices are always one of the best Prime Day deals of 2022, along with significant reductions on other products within the Echo family such as the Echo Show.

  • Save 55% off Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which brings it down to $18
  • Save 40% off Amazon Echo + Amazon Smart Thermostat, which brings it down to $60
  • Save 40% off Amazon Echo (4th Gen), which brings it down to $60

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

