ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Word on Fire Bible

wordonfire.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApart from others on the market. This is not a study Bible. Its goal is not merely to transmit historical knowledge or textual insight. It is also not a devotional Bible, offering self-improvement tips. The mission of this Bible is evangelical. It is meant to introduce not mere facts but a...

www.wordonfire.org

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children's lives.Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: “Parents who see that their...
RELIGION
Eunice News

Bible Marathon returns

ST. MARTINVILLE – Fête-Dieu du Teche in conjunction with St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church will host the annual Bible Marathon beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and concluding on Word of God at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23. The event normally involves over 3000 people, attending at various times throughout the 100 hours. The Holy Bible will be read publicly from cover to cover without pause in the square…
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bible#Study Bible#Word On Fire#Art#Catholic Christianity#Church
KLFY.com

Jubilee of the Word

Father Jason Vidrine and Father Michael Champagne talking about the Jubilee of the Word Bible marathon in St. Martinville happening next week. The marathon will last 5 days. The marathon started a few years ago in honor of the anniversary of the Diocese.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.
thepostnewspaper.net

Brenda and the Bible: Unforgiveness Is Not A Game

A few years ago, I was reintroduced to the game of Monopoly. I was never very successful at it and that trend continued the first few times our family gathered to play. My son had taken on the role of banker and when I tried to buy up property he responded, “Mom, you can’t afford that hotel.”
RELIGION
visiteureka.com

Women’s Bible Study

The Thursday morning women's study will begin a new study - "Elijah" by Priscilla Shirer, from November 18-March 3, on the topic of the prophet Elijah and of how the emboldened, fiery faith we desire is being fashioned by God. Workbooks can be purchased on Amazon. This event will be...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Religion
ftc.co

Cannabis is in the Bible: Debunking an Interpretative Myth

“The Bible includes cannabis as part of the worship of Yahweh!” Marijuana advocates often repeat this claim in an effort to gain leverage for the moral permissibility of smoking pot. The claim is so strange and peculiar, pastors, church leaders, and parents can be caught off guard and find themselves ill-prepared to answer this bit of cannabis urban legend. Does the Bible mention cannabis as part of worshipping the LORD? The short answer is, “Absolutely not.” But understanding the origins of this claim and the confused arguments behind it can help us to point our teenagers and young adults towards holiness.
RELIGION
Watertown Daily Times

Why the Bible? Here's why

Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so…. Just about every Christian in America knows this song. Perhaps you even found yourself singing the melody as you read the words. Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so… . It’s...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

I, Me, Mine: Letting Prayer Infiltrate to Make Us Real

As long as we ourselves are real, as long as we are truly ourselves, God can be present and can do something with us. But the moment we try to be what we are not, there is nothing left to say or have; we become a fictitious personality, an unreal presence, and this unreal presence cannot be approached by God.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

Re-reading “Laudato Si” as Admonishment and Invitation

Upon making an impromptu read of Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si, it struck me that Pope Francis got to the heart of the matter in the second paragraph:. The violence present in our hearts, wounded by sin, is also reflected in the symptoms of sickness evident in the soil, in the water, in the air and in all forms of life. This is why the earth herself, burdened and laid waste, is among the most abandoned and maltreated of our poor; she “groans in travail” (Rom 8:22). We have forgotten that we ourselves are dust of the earth (cf. Gen 2:7); our very bodies are made up of her elements, we breathe her air and we receive life and refreshment from her waters.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

Give Away the Grace You’ve Been Given

Friends, Jesus tells us his messiahship is one of service, not self-interest. As sinners, we have a tendency to understand our religious lives in a self-interested way, but the grace God gives us is meant to be given away. Bishop Robert Barron. Bishop Robert Barron is the founder of Word...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wordonfire.org

WOF 320: Volume II of the Bible is Here!

A listener asks, if God is full of love, does God love the devil?. Word on Fire Bible, Volume II (Acts, Letters, and Revelation) Word On Fire Catholic Ministries is a nonprofit global media apostolate that supports the work of Bishop Robert Barron and reaches millions of people to draw them into— or back to— the Catholic faith.Word on Fire is evangelical; it proclaims Jesus Christ as the source of conversion and new life. Word on Fire is Catholic; it utilizes the tremendous resources of the Roman Catholic tradition—art, architecture, poetry, philosophy, theology, and the lives of the saints— in order to explain and interpret the event of Jesus Christ.Word on Fire Catholic Ministries exists to draw people into the body of Christ, which is the Church, and thereby give them access to all the gifts that Jesus wants his people to enjoy. To be most effective in this mission, Word on Fire places an emphasis and urgency on the use of contemporary forms of media and innovative communication technologies.
RELIGION
Citrus County Chronicle

Bible is the book that built America

Over the past year, and more, America and the world has sadly witnessed a dramatic rise in rancor between American political philosophies. Such divisiveness has resulted in great agony and sorrow in all sectors of society. What is desperately needed is for us to seriously consider where we want our...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy