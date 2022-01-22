The Word on Fire Bible

Upon making an impromptu read of Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si, it struck me that Pope Francis got to the heart of the matter in the second paragraph:. The violence present in our hearts, wounded by sin, is also reflected in the symptoms of sickness evident in the soil, in the water, in the air and in all forms of life. This is why the earth herself, burdened and laid waste, is among the most abandoned and maltreated of our poor; she “groans in travail” (Rom 8:22). We have forgotten that we ourselves are dust of the earth (cf. Gen 2:7); our very bodies are made up of her elements, we breathe her air and we receive life and refreshment from her waters.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO