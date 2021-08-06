Cancel
New Movies: Release Calendar for August 6, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

By Kate Erbland
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

As theaters begin showing signs of life and streaming and VOD options stay hefty, there are more movies (and platforms to watch them on!) than ever to sift through, and IndieWire is here to help you do just that each week.

This week’s selections include James Gunn’s ultra-violent (and, dare we say, ultra- fun ?) “The Suicide Squad,” Leos Carax’s dazzling and infuriating Cannes opener “Annette,” the latest tour de force from Udo Kier, a dark dramedy for anyone who has ever dreamed of putting their family in a (literal) hole, plus a pair of Sundance documentaries and a fresh animated offering from Netflix . Each film is now available in a theater near you or in the comfort of your own home (or, in some cases, both, the convenience of it all). Browse your options below.

Week of August 2 – August 8

New Films in Theaters

As new movies open in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, IndieWire will continue to review them whenever possible. We encourage readers to follow the safety precautions provided by CDC and health authorities. Additionally, our coverage will provide alternative viewing options whenever they are available.

“Annette” (directed by Leos Carax)
Distributor: Amazon
Where to Find It: Theaters, followed by Amazon Prime streaming on August 20

Combining the energizing compositions of Sparks with Leos Carax’s ever-enigmatic creativity, “Annette” powers through its expressive rock opera conceit with a propulsive Adam Driver at its center. He sings through virtually every scene as if the world depended on it. And for the purposes of this movie, it does: Carax’s first directorial effort that he didn’t write, “Annette” turns on the peculiar balance of the Sparks’ compositions, Carax’s operatic style, and Driver’s deranged performance as a comedian doomed to fail. Sure, there’s also a wooden baby that sings and the occasional cutaway to a melancholic gorilla, but they all exist to support the larger cause. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Bring Your Own Brigade” (directed by Lucy Walker)
Distributor: CBSN
Where to Find It: Theaters, followed by Paramount+ and CBSN streaming on August 20

The year 2018 was a hellish one for Californians, as seemingly at any given time there was at least one wildfire blazing up and down the coast. Two such natural disasters, the Camp Fire in Paradise, Northern California, and the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, proved to be among the most destructive in the state’s history, and they’re given a sweeping, almost epic overview from “Crash Reel” filmmaker Lucy Walker with “Bring Your Own Brigade.” The film tries to distill all of California’s current wildfire crisis — with the state serving as a microcosm for the world — into a whopping near two hour and 10 minutes. The result is a portrait that could’ve benefited either from a grander episodic treatment, or a healthy trim, as the film moves so quickly from one talking point to the next almost to the point of inducing whiplash. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“John and the Hole” (directed by Pascual Sisto)
Distributor: IFC Films
Where to Find It: Theaters

“John and the Hole” is based on a very short story by Argentine novelist and “Birdman” screenwriter Nicolás Giacobone, which doesn’t come as a surprise for a movie in which its succinct title covers the gist of the plot. The icy debut from installation artist Pascual Sisto unfolds with the sparsity of a drama begging for further elaboration. At the same time, Sisto’s austere narrative adds a solid entry in the “creepy kid” subgenre of psychological thrillers, with the ominous and strange tale of a 13-year-old boy who holds his affluent family captive in an old bunker near their home. A scary, solipsistic variation on “Home Alone,” the movie turns on the twisted appeal of watching its young anti-hero attempt to steal his way into the adult realm and realize he’s trapped himself. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Materna” (directed by David Gutnik)
Distributor: Utopia
Where to Find It: Select heaters, followed by on demand on August 10

David Gutnik’s debut feature “Materna” starts with an all-too familiar scene: a woman on a train, obviously desiring to be left alone, is being talked to by a highly aggressive man. He’s shouting, causing a scene, and the more the woman ignores him, the more frustrated he becomes. It’s unfortunate that the rest of “Materna” simultaneously never lives up to that opening intensity nor authenticity with regards to women in contemporary society, more content to look at elements of femininity that just feel old-fashioned. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Naked Singularity” (directed by Chase Palmer)
Distributor: CBSN
Where to Find It: NYC theaters, followed by other cities and on demand on August 13

Adapting Sergio De La Pava’s self-published, Pynchonesque, 700-page debut novel “A Naked Singularity” into an 86-minute crime saga would seem to be an inherently radical act, and yet “Naked Singularity” is the work of an untested filmmaker who knows how to streamline but lacks the chutzpah to swing for the fences. That filmmaker is “It” scribe Chase Palmer — a first-time writer-director born with a veteran producer’s name — and while his New York legal thriller boasts a few brief flights of fancy, it’s frustrating to watch a movie that wants to go full “Southland Tales” but settles for a half-hearted episode of “Law & Order: WTF” instead (Dick Wolf is unsurprisingly credited among the executive producers). Read IndieWire’s full review.

“The Suicide Squad” (directed by James Gunn)
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Where to Find It: Theaters, streaming on HBO Max

There are two things that James Gunn does better than just about anyone else on the planet: One is making glossy mega-budget superhero movies that still march to the beat of their own drum (e.g. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”), and the other is making over-the-top gore-fests so gross they straddle the line between indie cinema and outsider art (e.g. the darkly satirical “Super,” which in hindsight seems like a mission statement). Gunn might be the only person to (officially) direct blockbuster tentpoles for both Marvel and DC, but he’s still the guy who co-wrote Troma’s “Tromeo and Juliet” at heart. And by the time the opening credits of “The Suicide Squad” are spelled out in the head blood that seeps from a supporting character’s freshly exploded skull, it’s clear that he always will be. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Swan Song” (directed by Todd Stephens)
Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
Where to Find It: Select theaters, followed by digital on August 13

You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Udo Kier in drag, outfitted in an electrically engineered faux-candelabra atop his head, lip-syncing to Robyn’s all-time anthem for the lonely “Dancing on My Own.” The German actor has played everyone from Count Dracula in Paul Morrissey’s “Blood of Dracula,” to Jack the Ripper and Dr. Jekyll for Walerian Borowczyk, to Adolf Hitler (at least three times), and has served as the muse for Lars von Trier many times over. But Kier gets the role of his lifetime as a fabulously snarky, acerbic, long-retired hairdresser in Todd Stephens’ “Swan Song,” a dark comedy that totters to and fro the campy and the melancholic with wincing laughs and real pain. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Whirlybird” (directed by Matt Yoka)
Distributor: Greenwich Entertainment
Where to Find It: Theaters, various VOD and digital platforms

It is extremely rare for a man to take an honest accounting of their own toxic masculinity, especially those who have actively participated in harassment and abuse. Fortunately for the makers of “Whirlybird,” a gripping documentary about an unconventional family business that captured some of the first helicopter news footage, Zoey Tur is not a man. Tur came out publicly as transgender in 2013, making her a far more sympathetic and candid interviewee than her aggressively ambitious shadow self, Bob Tur, might have been. That’s a crucial piece of this fascinating historical snapshot, because the archival news footage with which filmmaker Matt Yoka weaves his yarn includes dozens of instances of Tur’s verbal and sometimes physical abuse towards her camera operator and former partner, Marika Gerrard. It’s uncomfortable to witness, but in Tur’s emotional final interview, she most certainly does not let herself off the hook. Her searching honesty coalesces the fractured family picture into a palatable — if bittersweet — whole. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Also available this week:

“The Last Matinee” (directed by Maxi Contenti )
Distributor: Dark Star Pictures
Where to Find It: Theaters, followed by VOD on August 24

“The Macaluso Sisters” (directed by Emma Dante)
Distributor: Glass Half Full Media
Where to Find It: NYC’s Film Forum

“The Viewing Booth” (directed by Ra’anan Alexandrowicz)
Distributor: Roco Films
Where to Find It: NYC’s Museum of the Moving Image

“What We Left Unfinished” (directed by Mariam Ghani)
Distributor: Indexical Films
Where to Find It: Theaters

New Films on VOD and Streaming, Including Premium Platforms

“Vivo” (directed by Kirk DeMicco)
Distributor: Netflix
Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

A vibrant collaboration that pairs Lin-Manuel Miranda with Kirk “The Croods” DeMicco, the 3D animated musical “Vivo” bursts out of the gate with a guajira-son banger that falsely suggests we’re in for something a bit more special than the “‘Hamilton’ meets ‘Sing’” elevator pitch that must have convinced Sony Pictures Animation to pay for it in the first place. The idea of Miranda voicing an adorable rapping kinkajou might be a dealbreaker for some people these days — Vivo sports huge eyes, a tiny fedora, and a little teal bandana that ties the whole look together — but all of the overexposure in the world can’t change the fact that “One of a Kind” hits with the same immediacy as any of the great songs he wrote for “Moana.” Read IndieWire’s full review.

Also available this week:

“Fireboys” (directed by Jake Hochendoner and Drew Dickler)
Distributor: 1091 Pictures
Where to Find It: Various VOD and digital platforms

“Monuments” (directed by Jack C. Newell)
Distributor: 1091 Pictures
Where to Find It: Various VOD and digital platforms

“The Swarm” (directed by Just Philippot)
Distributor: Netflix
Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

“Tougher Than a Tank” (directed by Tim O’Donnell and Jon Mercer)
Distributor: Pixela Pictura Films
Where to Find It: Various VOD and digital platforms

Check out more new films and how to watch them on the next page.

IndieWire

IndieWire

