New OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 update brings May's security patch
OnePlus is rolling out the May 2021 security patch to its former flagships, just in time for June. Welcome to the OnePlus 8 series update hub. Here you'll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. We'll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there's a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out Oxygen OS updates to the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 together, but availability may be affected by variant, carrier, and region.