New OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 update brings May's security patch

By Hadlee Simons
Android Authority
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus is rolling out the May 2021 security patch to its former flagships, just in time for June. Welcome to the OnePlus 8 series update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out Oxygen OS updates to the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 together, but availability may be affected by variant, carrier, and region.

www.androidauthority.com
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update That Brings Hotfix For Battery Drain Issue | #android | #security

OnePlus this year launched the OnePlus 9 series, which came with three smartphones – the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9R is now receiving an OxygenOS update that brings a hotfix for a battery drain issue that was introduced by the previous update. The last OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R was causing abnormal battery discharge for the smartphone. The OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update that was released last month and came bundled with the May 2021 Android Security Patch along with improvements for camera, gallery, and system improvements. This comes after OnePlus updated the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with the May 2021 security patch with OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update.
Technologygsmarena.com

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro 9R update improves the camera and battery life

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's cameras are good but still up there with the best and maybe even a bit underwhelming given the whole Hasselblad marketing campaign. The latest software update, however, aims to address some of the issues reviewers had with the camera performance. The changelog says that the...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Oxygen OS update to fix cameras, charging, and more

Depending on where you live, updates are rolling out now or are in the works for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Oxygen OS 11.2.66 is hitting units in India now with updates to Europe and North America coming later. In the states, the software versions for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be 11.2.6.6.LE25AA and 11.2.6.6.LE15AA​, respectively.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

OnePlus 9 series updates: OnePlus 9 Pro gains HDR video recording | #android | #security

Welcome to the OnePlus 9 series update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out Oxygen OS updates to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, with the 9R receiving separate updates.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Confused about the fate of the OnePlus Nord 2? Here’s a theory

The OnePlus Nord CE is going to be amongst the most-talked-about devices of the coming days, as the company will refresh its budget smartphone portfolio. However, the information currently available raises more questions than answers, especially about the OnePlus Nord 2. Last week, TechRadar exclusively confirmed the existence of the...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

OnePlus 9T Coming In The Fall Without The 'Pro' Model

The OnePlus 9T is allegedly coming alone in the fall, the company has no plans to announce the ‘Pro’ variant. That is not exactly surprising, as the OnePlus 8T arrived as a sole offering last year. This information has been via Weibo (China’s social media network), and retweeted by TechDroider....
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Cell Phonesava360.com

Samsung Galaxy S21+ VS OnePlus 9 Pro - IT HAPPENED!

The first 1000 people to use the link will get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership: https://skl.sh/pocketnow05211. I think no company has won more of my comparisons than OnePlus. It's really not that difficult for any phone that defied the establishment so aggressively. It would almost be ridiculous for me to sit here and tell you to buy a Galaxy S9+ for nearly double the price of a OnePlus 6 for example. And sure, we’ve known that every Galaxy has had extra perks that each OnePlus didn't, but these were never worth double the price.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

New special edition OnePlus 9 Pro is for fans of silver and robots

If you're a fan of Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, this one's for you, too. OnePlus has announced a new limited release OnePlus 9 Pro. Inspired by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, the device features a silver colorway and detailing. It goes on sale later this month in China. OnePlus has released...
NFLAndroid Headlines

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition Handset Is Now Official

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition, much to the delight of fans of robots and silver. The new special edition ships in a special case with the renowned Sorayama Robot engraving. Living up to its reputation for releasing one-off devices, OnePlus recently announced the OnePlus...
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

New Oxygen OS update for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro improves video recording and fixes power consumption issues | #android | #security

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive new system updates that bring camera and system improvements. The latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 has been rolled out in stages. This means that currently only a small percentage of users in India, Europe and North America are receiving new upgrades. According to the official change log, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users have not yet received the latest Android security patch (Android security patch for June 2021), but the update has some known error fixes. It contains. In India, OnePlus 9 users receive firmware version 11.2.7.7.LE25DA, and users in Europe and North America receive versions 11.2.7.7.LE25BA and 11.2.7.7.LE25AA, respectively. OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, Europe and North America will receive versions 11.2.7.7.LE15DA, 11.2.7.7.LE15BA, and 11.2.7.7.LE15AA, respectively.
Cell Phonesandroidpure.com

OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 Update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro rolls out to users

The OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 Update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has been released. The firmware brings a couple of fixes and a new feature. The release notes for the patch mentions that power consumption has been reduced in some scenarios, so you can expect better battery life on the phone. The camera app has been improved to provide a better video recording and still image shooting experience.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Here’s a first look at the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, may launch on June 15

OnePlus has a couple of mid-range phones launching this summer. We already know the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is one of them which is scheduled to arrive this week, on June 10 to be specific. Another model in the Nord line confirmed to be on the way and specifically for the North American market is the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, and now we get a first look at the device along with some key specs.