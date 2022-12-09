ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discounted 30% Off, Google’s Energy-Saving Nest Learning Thermostat Basically Pays For Itself

By Tim Chan
 5 days ago
If you’ve been thinking about picking up the energy-saving Nest Learning Thermostat, now’s a great time to add to cart. Amazon’s deal has the price of Google’s 3rd generation smart home thermostat down to just $1 74. This is a massive $75 discount, and brings the Nest Learning Thermostat down to the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

Nest is the first smart thermostat to get ENERGY STAR-certified for efficiency and environmental impact and it’s super easy to use right out of the box. Google says Nest Thermostat owners have saved more than 50 billion kilowatt hours of energy since the device was first introduced.

As the name suggests, the thermostat quickly learns the settings you like and adjusts the temperature in the room accordingly to not waste energy (i.e. it’ll automatically stop blasting the AC when it’s already super cold inside). The smart thermostat will also turn down the heat or AC when no one’s home, to help you save on energy bills.

Nest says people have saved an average of 10 to 12 percent on heating bills and more than 15 percent on cooling bills from using the thermostat; the device basically pays for itself in less than two years. Google says the Nest Learning Thermostat works with 95% of HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) systems right out of the box.

Everything can be programmed and controlled from an app on your phone. When you’re about to come home and need the AC turned on again, just swipe on the app and the Nest will respond. If you have an Amazon Echo or Nest Audio smart speaker, you can change your temperature hands-free.

Amazon has all its Nest models in-stock and on sale right now . Keep in mind, sale prices could change at any time and run until quantities last, so we recommend adding to cart now. See full Nest Thermostat deals here .

