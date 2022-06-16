Best iPhone SE deals for June 2022

iPhone SE deals can be found across various retailers this month. The iPhone SE 3 is one of the best budget phones you'll find and retailers from Verizon to the Apple Store have new deals at the ready.

One of our favorite iPhone SE deals comes courtesy of Verizon. New and existing members can get an iPhone SE 2022 for free with a new unlimited line. (No trade-in required). Likewise, Visible is offering a $150 gift card and free pair of Bang & Olufsen speakers with any iPhone SE 2022 purchase . These are among the best iPhone SE deals you can get right now.

Best iPhone SE 2022 deals

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

Currently at Verizon, new and existing members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best iPhone SE deals we've seen. No trade-in is required for this deal. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: free $150 gift card @ Visible

For a limited time, Verizon-owned Visible is offering a free $150 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE 2022. It's one of the best iPhone SE deals we've seen for this carrier. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): from $209 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the new iPhone SE from $209 with trade-in and activation on select carriers. For a limited time, the retailer is offering an extra $100 in savings when you trade-in an old phone. For instance, activate on T-Mobile and you'll pay just $209 with trade-in. View Deal

Visible: first month of 5G data for $5 @ Visible

It's not an iPhone SE deal pe se, but Verizon-owned Visible is offering new members the first month of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $5 ($35 off) via exclusive coupon code "FUTURE". After the first month, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. Deal is valid through April 30 and all iPhones are eligible. View Deal

Mint Mobile: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone SE deals we've seen from any carrier. For a limited time, purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (12 months total). The iPhone SE 2022 is eligible for this deal. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): $11/month w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T's iPhone SE 2022 deals have started. The carrier is offering Apple's new phone for $11.95/month (on a 36-month installment plan) with trade-in. The new iPhone SE (2022) is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other new features include 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life. Otherwise, it keeps the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, and 7MP FaceTime camera. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ new line @ Xfinity Mobile

When you purchase an iPhone SE 2022 at Xfinity and transfer/port your number, the carrier will give you $430 back. That equates to a free iPhone SE 2022 (64GB). Alternatively, trade-in a phone and you'll get up to $350 back with your qualifying trade-in. As a reminder, Xfinity Mobile requires that you have residential post-pay Xfinity Internet. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): for $11/month w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

iPhone SE deals on the new 2022 iPhone SE are now live at Verizon. The carrier offers the iPhone SE for $11/month with a new line on select Unlimited plans. (The phone must also be purchased via a monthly device payment plan). Or existing members can trade in their current phone to get up to $700 off the new iPhone SE. (Unlimited plan required). Alternatively, if you purchase a new iPad Air on a monthly payment plan, you'll get $150 off an iPhone. Buy both online and you'll get an extra $50 off. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: up to $400 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Get the new iPhone SE 2022 for as little as $30 at T-Mobile. The carrier is taking up to $400 off Apple's iPhone SE 2022 when you trade-in your old phone. Alternatively, you'll get 50% off the iPhone SE 2022 when you open a new line. View Deal

Best iPhone SE (2020) deals from carriers

iPhone SE 2020: free $200 gift card w/ iPhone SE @ Visible

Visible is offering one of the best iPhone SE deals we've ever seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering a $200 gift card with the purchase of any iPhone SE. Eligible gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: was $399 now $49 @ Cricket

Cricket Wireless is offering the iPhone SE 2020 for just $49 when you pay for three months of Cricket's $60/month plan. You must open a new line and new account to be eligible for this iPhone SE deal. View Deal

Mint Mobile: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone deals we've seen from any carrier. For a limited time, purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (12 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more. View Deal

iPhone SE: free $50 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering epic iPhone SE deals right now. Simply purchase any iPhone SE, port your number to Visible, and customers will receive a free $50 prepaid gift card after you make your first three payments. View Deal

iPhone SE w/ unlimited data: $30/month @ Mint

Mint Mobile is offering the iPhone SE bundled with unlimited data for $30/month over a 24-month span. That's one of the best deals we've seen from Mint Mobile, which operates on T-Mobile's network. You'll wind up paying just $15/month for the iPhone SE and $15/month for the unlimited data. By comparison, other carriers charge up to $60/month just for data alone. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: $11/month w/ new line @ Verizon

Open a new line of service with at Verizon and you'll get an iPhone SE for $11/month. Verizon only has the 64GB model in stock. Although you can get other iPhones for free with a new line, this iPhone SE deal doesn't require an unlimited plan or trade-in. View Deal

iPhone SE: up to $200 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $200 off the iPhone SE when you trade-in your old device. For instance, you can get a $65 credit for the Galaxy S8 or a $100 credit for trading in an iPhone 8. It's one of the best iPhone SE deals we've seen from AT&T this summer. View Deal

iPhone SE: $199 w/ new line @ T-Mobile

When you buy an iPhone SE at T-Mobile, you have the chance to knock 50% off the price. You'll need to open a new line of data with the carrier and buy your phone on an installment plan. Your discount will appear as bill credits over 24 months. View Deal

Best iPhone SE deals from retailers

Unlocked iPhone SE 2022: was $399 now $395 @ Walmart

If you'd rather find a different carrier for your iPhone SE, Walmart has the unlocked iPhone SE for $398. It's a modest $5 discount, but one of the few places with unlocked iPhone SE deals right now. View Deal

iPhone SE (Straight Talk): was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering the iPhone SE with Straight Talk service for just $249. As far as iPhone SE deals go, $100 off is a solid bargain. View Deal

iPhone SE: was $399 now $259 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to $140 when you trade in your old phone as you buy the iPhone SE. The newer the phone, the better the discount. An iPhone 8 will get you that $140 discount while your original iPhone SE will knock $30 off the price. View Deal

Best iPhone SE deals with prepaid carriers

iPhone SE 2020: was $299 now $49 @ US Cellular

Buy the iPhone SE on a 30-month installment plan, and you'll pay $1.63 a month. That totals out to $49, which is $249 less than what US Cellular charges when you pay for the device in full. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: was $249 now $49 @ Cricket Wireless

Prepaid carrier Cricket Wireless has returned the iPhone SE to its cheapest price, provided you bring your phone number over from another carrier. You'll also need to sign up for Cricket's $60/month unlimited data plan. Meet those conditions, and you can save $200 off the phone's regular $249 price at Cricket. View Deal

iPhone SE: up to $350 off @ Xfinity Mobile

When you buy an iPhone SE at Xfinity, the carrier will give you up to $350 back provided you activate a new line with Xfinity and bring over a phone number from another carrier. You'll get your credits for the free phone over 24 months. View Deal

iPhone SE deals at the Apple Store

As a reminder, the iPhone SE costs $399 for the 64GB model or $449 for the 128GB model. However, if you have an older iPhone you're willing to trade in, Apple will give you a trade-in credit toward the purchase of your iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE houses an A13 Bionic chip, 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID sensor, and wireless charging. Although there's only one camera on the front and back, they get a boost from Apple's machine learning tricks to capture portraits. Face ID fans will also be bummed to learn that the new iPhone SE doesn't support that feature. Despite those few limitations, it's still an excellent phone if you don't require

the cutting-edge horsepower we found in our iPhone 13 review . (Also make sure to follow our iPhone 12 deals coverage for sales on Apple's other smartphones).