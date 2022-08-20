ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato’s Sweetest Pics With 4 Kids: Family Album

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbqkK_0Om9kEZp00

Family of five! Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato , tied the knot in March 2011 and have been sharing their major family milestones ever since.

The couple welcomed their son, Noah , the year after their nuptials, and he became a big brother when Elias and Vida arrived in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

In 2016, news broke that the pair’s eldest had been diagnosed with liver cancer . “Cancer is a horrible illness, but we have faith in Noah being able to overcome this,” the Grammy winner’s sister-in-law, Daniela Lopilato , told Argentinian magazine Gente at the time. “We know he will. The time to start a long and very difficult treatment has come, but it’s got to be done.”

After Noah’s diagnosis, the “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” singer wasn’t sure he’d ever return to music, Bublé told the Herald Sun in July 2018. “Family is what matters,” the Canadian star explained at the time. “The health of my children is No. 1. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily No. 1.”

The American Music Award winner went on to tell the outlet: “ I’ve been to hell . And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

Three months later, Bublé emotionally told James Corden during a Carpool Karaoke appearance that his life had “ended” with the news. Although Noah recovered after chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the "Save the Last Dance for Me" singer admitted he still wasn’t “OK.”

He explained, “My wife honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive … and when they got it out, and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s OK,’ I just fell. I fell and my wife picks me up now.”

The “I’ll Never Not Love You” crooner and Lopilato announced in February 2022 that they were adding another baby to their brood . Daughter Cielo was born that August .

Bublé and Luisana have been through a lot with their brood. Keep scrolling to see their best moments with Noah, Elias and Vida, from pregnancy announcements to family trips.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Michael Bublé & His Wife Welcome Fourth Child, Reveal Heartwarming Photo

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world, finally sharing the little girl’s name with fans!. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially the parents of four, after welcoming their baby girl, Cielo into the world recently. Additionally, the I’ll Never Not Love You singer took to Instagram shortly after her birth, sharing with fans on social media a sweet message for the newest addition to their family. The post has an extra surprise, too, as the proud parents share their new little girl’s unique name, Cielo.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics

Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luisana Lopilato
Person
Michael Bubl
Person
James Corden
Person
Michael Buble
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Jon Gosselin Alleges ‘Disgusting’ Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Is Living Off Their Children’s Money

Jon Gosselin alleged in an explosive interview that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has been living off their children’s money. “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” the Jon & Kate Plus Eight patriarch, 45, told The Sun on Thursday, August 18. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Argentinian#The Herald Sun#Canadian#American
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen’s Quotes About Her and John Legend’s Late Son Jack

In memoriam. Chrissy Teigen has been transparent about her grieving process since suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020. The Cravings author and her husband, John Legend, named their late son Jack, honoring his death the following month with an Instagram post. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

190K+
Followers
21K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy