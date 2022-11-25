This Sauna Blanket Is Basically A Spa Treatment & Workout In One, So Sign Us Up
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
Oh, how many of us long for the days when we could head the gym, do a quick workout and then sit in the sauna for a while, sweating out all the toxins in our bodies. Unfortunately, since you’re likely stuck at home, you can’t use your gym membership—or all the amenities that come along with it. Rather than attempting to create a sauna in your bathroom, though, you might want to try HigherDOSE’s Infrared Sauna Blanket first. Not only does it use infrared technology to create a sauna experience inside of a blanket, but it can also burn calories in the process. In fact, you may not even want to renew your gym membership after you’ve tried a sauna blanket. It’s basically a spa treatment and workout in one—and you don’t even have to do anything except lay on your floor and relax.
Yes, this sauna blanket is an investment piece, but if it replaces your gym membership for the time being, then consider that payment. And remember, treating your body to wellness experiences is a form of self-care, and can be a good way to keep your mental health in check as well.
Plus, for a limited time, HigherDOSE is having a 20 percent off sale, going on through Cyber Monday. During this time, all items will be on sale for 20 percent off, with the exception of at-home saunas. Here are a bit of the deals you can find below.
Infrared Sauna Blanket
This is the staple at HigherDOSE, and normally this sauna blanket retails for nearly $600. When you shop today, you’ll get it for just under $480.
Infrared Sauna Blanket $479.20 (originally $599)
Buy Now
Red Light Face Mask
Red light therapy is used for stimulating collagen production in the skin, which over time and continued use, tightens the skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.
Red Light Face Mask $239.29 (originally $299)
Buy Now
Infrared PEMF Mat
This is like a grounding mat that’s taken to the next level. You’ll get the healing properties of grounding with earth’s magnetic field, and the addition of infrared heat makes you feel the effects even deeper.
Infrared PEMF Mat $876 (originally $1095)
Buy Now
More Shopping Options:
If you’re ready to be a sauna blanket queen, we also rounded up a few more options for all your in-home relaxation and spa needs. Some of these aren’t quite as high-tech as the Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket, but they’re comforting and can help save a little cash if your budget is lower these days.
Sauna Blanket
This grey sauna blanket is available for under $200.
Sauna Blanket $174.73
Buy Now
Digital Heat Sauna Blanket
Another option is this digital heat sauna blanket, which uses infrared rays.
Digital Heat Sauna Blanket $139
Buy Now
Weighted Blanket
For an even less expensive option, you can treat yourself to a weighted blanket. It’s not a sauna blanket, but it can help you relax if you’re feeling anxious.
Digital Heat Sauna Blanket $54.90 (originally $59.90)
Buy Now
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.More from StyleCaster
- Shoppers Say This Glowy Moisturizer Brightened Acne Scars After 'Only A Few Weeks' & It's 40% Off
- I Tested 'The Holy Grail of Acne Serums' & It Cleared Up My Face in a Week--Get It For 30% Off
- The Murad Wrinkle-Smoother That Mimics Botox Is on Major Discount For Black Friday
Comments / 0