This Sauna Blanket Is Basically A Spa Treatment & Workout In One, So Sign Us Up

Oh, how many of us long for the days when we could head the gym, do a quick workout and then sit in the sauna for a while, sweating out all the toxins in our bodies. Unfortunately, since you’re likely stuck at home, you can’t use your gym membership—or all the amenities that come along with it. Rather than attempting to create a sauna in your bathroom, though, you might want to try HigherDOSE’s Infrared Sauna Blanket first. Not only does it use infrared technology to create a sauna experience inside of a blanket, but it can also burn calories in the process. In fact, you may not even want to renew your gym membership after you’ve tried a sauna blanket. It’s basically a spa treatment and workout in one—and you don’t even have to do anything except lay on your floor and relax.

Yes, this sauna blanket is an investment piece, but if it replaces your gym membership for the time being, then consider that payment. And remember, treating your body to wellness experiences is a form of self-care, and can be a good way to keep your mental health in check as well.

Plus, for a limited time, HigherDOSE is having a 20 percent off sale, going on through Cyber Monday. During this time, all items will be on sale for 20 percent off, with the exception of at-home saunas. Here are a bit of the deals you can find below.

Infrared Sauna Blanket

This is the staple at HigherDOSE, and normally this sauna blanket retails for nearly $600. When you shop today, you’ll get it for just under $480.

Red Light Face Mask

Red light therapy is used for stimulating collagen production in the skin, which over time and continued use, tightens the skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Infrared PEMF Mat

This is like a grounding mat that’s taken to the next level. You’ll get the healing properties of grounding with earth’s magnetic field, and the addition of infrared heat makes you feel the effects even deeper.

