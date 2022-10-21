There's no official Sims 4 multiplayer but you can mod it in

Sims 4 multiplayer is one of the game’s most requested features, probably even more so now it's free to play. Right now though, the only way to do that is by using Sims 4 mods to play online with other people.

There’s been previous attempts made at bringing in online elements to the game, but when it comes to multiplayer as a whole, there’s still no official way that regions in The Sims 4 can connect up. With the Sims 5 official announcement hinting at “collaborative play” there’s rumours around multiplayer becoming a reality, but for now, we’ll have to stick to telling you everything we know about EA’s plans for Sims 4 multiplayer. Plus, what you can do to make it a reality, unofficially, in your Sims world.

(Image credit: EA)

What EA has said about Sims 4 multiplayer

If comments from EA's CEO Andrew Wilson are any indication - and you have to hope they would be - an online future is something that the company is considering. This statement is from EA's third quarter of FY2020 earnings call.

"As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation – cross-platforms and a cloud of a neighborhood world, you should imagine while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement, motivations – that this notion of social interactions and competition like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many many years ago – that they will start to become a part of The Sims experience in the years to come.

We are very excited. This is a game that really doesn’t have any competition in its category for delivering and fulfilling these motivations for players and we think of the tremendous growth opportunities for us for many many years to come."

How to use The Sims 4 multiplayer mod

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims community has created a serious mod to bring multiplayer to The Sims 4. The Sims 4 Multiplayer mod is designed to let you play with other people in real-time on a local network. The mod basically uses one PC as a server, which allows up to 12 players to join the same game. You can check out the mod at sims-multiplayer.com and there's a Patreon if you want to support the project

Remember, this isn't an official EA product, so you'll want to be careful when downloading and installing.

