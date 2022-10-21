Being able to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 is fairly simple. First, you’ll need to bake a cake, pop some candles on, get your toddler to blow out the candles, and you’ve got yourself a Sims child. Happy birthday! It’s an essential part of developing your Sims family so whilst we may have called it a simple step, it’s also a very important one. After all, you don’t want your Sim stuck in that The Sims 4 mid-point between babies and children.

Ageing up your baby to a toddler, though, and you open up a whole new world of reward traits and skills that you’ll need to focus on levelling up to ensure your toddler becomes the best child they can be. So, if you’re looking to be the best Sim parent, here's how to age up a toddler in The Sims 4.

How to age up a toddler in The Sims 4

(Image: © EA)

In order to age up a toddler in the Sims 4 you just need to get one of your adult sims to bake a cake. Once you have one, click on it to select it and choose the 'add candles' option and 'have [toddler's name] blow out candles.' You'll then see a pop up informing you the toddler has aged up, it will also let you know if you've earned any reward traits by raising them well.

How to earn toddler reward traits in The Sims 4

(Image credit: EA)

To increase your chance of earning toddler reward traits, you'll need to focus on helping your toddler with five different life skills: Imagination, Communication, Movement, Potty, and Thinking. Potty is important for obvious reasons, and the other four all correspond to a skill for the next stage in life, child. For example a toddler with good Thinking skills will have better Mental skills as a child. Building these skills is really just a case of good toddler care - make sure they are clean, fed and watered, and interact with them a lot. Read to them, lecture them when they misbehave, and fill your house with toys.

There are three skills levels for Potty, and five for Imagination, Communication, Movement, and Thinking. If you get all of your toddler traits to at least a level 3 you will get the happy toddler reward trait when you age up to a child. This makes Sims learn new skills faster, which is a handy buff whatever your future aspirations may be.

If you get Imagination, Communication, Movement, and Thinking to level 5 (and Potty to level 3), this will earn you the top-notch toddler reward trait when the Sim ages up to a child, and will make them learn new skills even faster than with the happy toddler reward trait. You can also skip all the hard work with some Sims 4 skill cheats that let you manually alter toddler skill levels.

