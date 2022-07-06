ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get a Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass and how it works

By Ford James
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass is a nifty item that lets players participate in Raids from anywhere. And we mean anywhere. Pokemon Go trainers can battle a Legendary Pokemon from their couch or in the middle of the woods thanks to a Remote Raid Pass.

Of course, this was introduced by Niantic during the height of the pandemic when meeting up with large groups of people was not encouraged. However, as restrictions have eased, the opposite has happened to access to Remote Raid Passes. We’ll get into that more in a bit, but for now this is everything trainers need to know about Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass

A Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass, as we stated above, is an item that allows trainers to participate in Raids from anywhere. Used like a normal Raid Pass, trainers can use these to enter a Raid and battle Pokemon. You only need one to battle, but there are some drawbacks. The power of your Pokemon is weakened when you’re using a Remote Raid Pass - one way Niantic incentivizes trainers going out to meet with others - and is a bit limited in where you can use it.

Of course, trainers can use it in Raids near their location. Simply pressing the “Nearby” screen in the bottom right corner will allow you to see which Raids are available. However, the best part of Remote Raids are when you’re invited to one by a friend. If a friend invites you to a Raid, you are automatically transported to their Raid if you accept and have a Remote Raid Pass in hand. This is a great way to participate in a Raid from anywhere in the world.

It should be noted that only five trainers who are using a Remote Raid Pass can be in the same Raid at one time.

How to get a Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass

The access to these passes has been limited. During the height of the pandemic, trainers could get one every day for one PokeCoin. This was a great way to be sure you had one in hand.

Niantic has since gotten rid of this daily perk and now trainers can purchase one in the in-game shop for 100 coins or a pack of three for 300 - down from 250.

There are also special events or ways to get these items but they are now few and far between. We suggest checking the Pokemon Go social channels for any updates on where to get more.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

11 Monster Hunter Rise tips to know before you hunt

Even the most seasoned pro will want some Monster Hunter Rise tips before they head out to take on a monster 10 times their size. With a bunch of new features to learn - Monster Hunter Rise wirebugs being the most prominent - there's always something new to learn. This is a series famous for a steep learning curve so out help will help you climb that hill. So, before you set out to save Kamura, read these Monster Hunter Rise tips and make sure you get your hunt off to a good start.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The Red Dead Online community is in mourning after Rockstar announces no more major updates

Red Dead Online fans are officially in mourning after Rockstar announces that it is no longer going to be rolling out any "major" updates on the game to focus on GTA 6. Yesterday, Rockstar put the final nail in the coffin for Red Dead Online after it announced in a new blog post (opens in new tab) that it was "making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online." According to the post, there will be no more "major themed content updates like in previous years" but the developer will still "build upon existing modes and new telegram missions."
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Web 3 Gaming Console Announced

Web 3 gaming company Polium has announced the Polium One, "the world's first multi-chain gaming console," capable of running games built on different blockchains. The announcement has already met criticism from gamers for its ties to the blockchain. Polium says its system will be "powerful enough to run high-performance games...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Legendary Pokemon#How It Works#Video Game#Niantic
Engadget

Grab 'The Matrix Awakens' Unreal demo before it's delisted on July 9th

Time is running out to download Epic Games’ The Matrix Awakens. The free open-world interactive demo made with Unreal Engine 5 will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox stores on July 9th. Luckily, players can still access the game an unlimited amount of times once it’s downloaded. The tie-in experience to The Matrix Resurrections debuted last year, and was one of the first examples of what Epic’s next generation game engine can do. UE5 has since been released to the wider developer community.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
knowtechie.com

God of War Ragnarök is coming on Nov. 9 – watch the new trailer here

Confirming rumors that surfaced early last month, PlayStation has revealed an official November 9 release date for the highly anticipated upcoming title, God of War Ragnarök. Fans have been waiting for this announcement since the game’s predecessor came out back in 2018. And the wait is finally over as Santa Monica Studio finally reveals an official release date in a PlayStation Blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

13 Best VR Workout Games in 2022

Let’s make it clear, working out in home can sometimes get plain boring. The workout may feel claustrophobic and monotonous. You cannot stick with your workout routine. As a result, various game developers have created a wide variety of VR workout games that allow you to work out with fun in the comfort of your own home.
FITNESS
dotesports.com

Is Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel free-to-play?

The next iteration of digital Yu-Gi-Oh! experience is here, with Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel shadow dropping on mobile devices on July 6, surprising players with a staggered rollout after months of very little news. Cross Duel is an entirely unique take on the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! card game format, bringing yet another...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

You’ll Need Cheats and Creative Mode Turned On to Get Command Blocks in ‘Minecraft'

It's kind of nuts to think that a game that started off as a virtual Lego simulator ended up morphing into one of the most beloved games on the planet: Minecraft. A reported 141 million people enjoy the title and that's because there really is something for everyone. Like building cool digital worlds? It's got you covered. Want to breed and tame axolotls? Yep, you can do that too. Craft balloons and other various and sundry items? Sure thing.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter: best builds and a complete skill overview

The Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter is for players who think the best strategy to defeat evil is by hitting it hard and fast. At the same time, things can get pretty chaotic while you're shooting your way through waves of demons, so ask yourself, is your aim sharp enough to face the challenges of Hell?
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Go Zapdos Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Another legendary Pokemon has returned in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary bird Zapdos is appearing as a five-star raid boss again until July 14. Not only is this a good opportunity to add one to your collection if you previously missed it, but you'll also have a chance to catch a shiny Zapdos if you're lucky.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy