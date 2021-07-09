Whatever Happened to Frito Bandito?

There have been dozens of weight loss stories featured on My 600-Lb Life since the show premiered almost a decade ago. Ashley Bratcher’s is arguably one of the most memorable. When she appeared on the show, she was 27 years old and weighed in at 725 pounds making her one of the heaviest people to ever be featured on the show. Her weight was taking a serious toll on her both mentally and physically. She knew that if she didn’t seek help soon, she wouldn’t be around much longer and she feared leaving her son without a mother. She knew that if anyone could help, it was well-known bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.