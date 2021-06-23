Cancel
Animals

How to Raise Happy Chickens

By Caroline Collins McKenzie
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackyards have gone to the birds! Everyone from A-list celebs (we're looking at you, Jennifer Garner and Lady Gaga) to city slickers has taken to raising hens in the name of having farm-fresh eggs at the ready. If you’ve been thinking about joining the chicken-keeping contingency, there’s no need to wing it. Before you get started, check out some DIY chicken coop ideas or you can consider chicken coops you can buy right now. Then outfit your coop with all the necessary accessories from our chicken coop buying guide. You should also do some homework about the different types of chicken breeds. Once you've studied up on all that, check out these helpful tips from a panel of grade-A poultry experts. Here, they answer some of your most pressing questions about raising chickens, from time commitment and costs to safety and, yes, even how to get those pretty blue eggs.

