Newest TCF Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

Headquartered in Detroit, TCF is a full-service bank with 475 banking centers across the country. Its primary service area is in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. However, the bank also has a presence in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

In June of 2021, TCF and Huntington announced they had completed their merger. TCF customers will be transferred to Huntington by the end of the year. Thus, promotional opportunities for TCF are winding down. But, if you live within their service area, you can still open an account online.

There are no TCF Bank bonuses available for checking and savings accounts for July , but that doesn’t mean you should skip the bank. Explore the products and services the bank has to offer.

TCF Free Checking

TCF offers four checking accounts. The TCF Free Checking account comes with standard features like access to digital banking, online bill pay , paper checks and overdraft services . You never pay a monthly maintenance fee on this account. Compare this to banks that charge monthly maintenance fees for similar accounts. You can save $144 or more per year — all without TCF Bank coupons.

TCF Free Savings

TCF also offers a similarly affordable savings account when you open a Free Checking account. With TCF’s Classic Savings account, you earn interest starting from your first penny. The minimum deposit to open is just $25 and there’s no monthly maintenance fee. Linking your savings to your checking means you’ll save on fees should you risk overdrawing your account.

TCF Certificate of Deposit Promotional Rate

Stash your money in a TCF CD account and you’ll get a promotional rate of 0.05% APY for the first six months. There’s a range of terms available from three months to 10 years and you need just $100 to open (of course, the more you deposit, the more interest you will earn). To get the promotional rate, you must open your account in-branch, and the funds deposited must be new money to the bank. Refer to the bank’s service area to see if there’s a location near you.

How To Open a TCF Bank Account

You can open a bank account with TCF in three ways — through the mobile app, by visiting a branch or by opening an account online . You’ll have to be at least 18 years old and provide the following:

Government-issued photo IDs such as a valid driver’s license, state ID, military ID, passport or residence permit

Social Security number or taxpayer identification number

Money to fund the account either through a credit or debit card or, for a bank transfer, the routing number and account number of your current bank

Now that you know the information you’ll need, here are the steps to open the account:

Step-by-Step Guide Choose the account you want to open. Enter your ZIP code or click “Open Online” to start the application. Decide to manually enter your information or upload a photo of your ID to pre-fill information on the form. Follow the on-screen prompt to complete the application. Set up online account access and fund the account.

TCF Bank offers online and mobile banking options that let you handle numerous tasks, such as monitoring your account activity, making bank transfers, scheduling bill payments and depositing checks remotely. When you need to make an ATM withdrawal or get personalized attention, you have access to 500 bank branches and a network of ATMs.

Is TCF Bank Worth Considering?

It’s still worth your time to consider TCF Bank even though there’s only one TCF Bank promotion available this month. TCF Bank offers a full lineup of personal and business banking services and loans, so it’s a good option for customers who live in the service area and enjoy the combination of both branch and digital banking.

It’s nice to have some free money, but it’s more important to find a bank that gives you the products and services you need to reach your financial goals. Take a closer look at TCF Bank’s offerings, including individual accounts and their features, branch access and fee schedules, so you can make an informed decision.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of June 29, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

This content is not provided by TCF Bank. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by TCF Bank.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest TCF Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021