Best family cell phone plan in 2022

Finding the best family cell phone plan can get your monthly expenses under control — at least when it comes to what you're spending for wireless phone service. There are several ways you can save money on your cell phone bill , and lining up a good family plan is a key step.

By turning to one of the plans below, you might be able to cut down on what you and the rest of your family pay for unlimited data. At the very least, you can find a plan that delivers more value in the form of perks and benefits.

The best family cell phone plans at a glance

1. Best overall family plan: T-Mobile

2. Best for coverage and speeds: Verizon

3. Best group plan for non-families: Visible

4. Best plan for bargain hunters: Mint

5. Best family plan for streaming: AT&T

You have reasons other than rising costs for considering the best family cell phone plan. Anytime a hot new phone comes out, the best cell phone deals available from carriers usually require you to commit to a wireless service. Examining what each plan delivers for families can help you find a great deal.

But even if you're not changing wireless carriers, it's helpful to see what options are out there. Phone carriers are often shaking up their options so the best family cell phone plan from a few months ago may have already been overtaken.

We can help you track down the right plan with multiple lines of data. We've studied all the different options from carriers big and small and can point your toward the best family cell phone plan based on your needs. Unlimited data is usually the way to go for families, so that you're not having to keep an eye on who's gobbling up all the data in your plan. Because carriers offer different perks and benefits with their best unlimited data plans , you'll want to consider how much you're willing to speed, if you need hotspot data and a number of other different factors.

Families of four can expect to pay between $120 to $220 a month for four lines from the major wireless carriers, with some discount services offering even lower prices. If that seems like a wide range, that’s because benefits can increase on higher-priced plans. Here’s a closer look at the best family cell phone plans depending on your needs.

The best family cell phone plans

Best family cell phone plan value

T-Mobile Magenta | 4-line family plan | $160/month - Best value family plan

T-Mobile is arguably the best overall value family plan you can get. That's because every family member will get unlimited 5G data on all the plans. And despite this, T-Mobile really isn't that expensive. The first line will cost $70 if you sign up for auto-pay then the second costs $50 and any extra lines costs just $20. That totals $160, which also reflects a discount for enrolling in autopay, and taxes and fees are included in the price as well. Note that T-Mobile occasionally waives the $20 monthly cost on the third line of data, allowing you to save on your monthly bill, so check to see if this deal is in place when shopping for the best family cell phone plan. On multi-line plans, T-Mobile will cover the cost of a $9 Netflix subscription and throw in a free year of both Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus. You also get 5GB of LTE hotspot data with the Magenta plan.



Pros: Third line for free, free Netflix, 5G available

Cons: Can’t mix-and-match unlimited plans View Deal

Best family cell phone plan for coverage and speeds

Verizon 5G Play More | 4-line family plan | $180/month - Best family plan for coverage

It's not the least expensive plan Verizon offers — more on that below — but the 5G Play More plan easily has the best perks. Play More subscribers get access to Disney's streaming services as part of their plan, along with an online gaming subscription from either Apple or Google. There's a six-month Apple Music trial, too. Even better, you get 5G coverage, which includes access to Verizon's faster Ultra Wideband service, which now reaches more customers with the launch of C-Band 5G this year. Verizon does reserve the right to throttle your data if you go over 50GB on this plan, so it that restriction is too much, sign up for 5G Get More, which offers truly unlimited data, plus other perks at a higher rate. The 5G Start Plan at Verizon lowers the total to $140/month for 4 lines, but with far fewer perks.



Pros: Excellent coverage, unlimited hotspot on all plans

Cons: T-Mobile's plan offers more value View Deal

An alternative option for families and friends

Visible Party Pay | 4-line plan | $100/month - A family plan for non-families

Visible's family plan stands out because it's not necessarily for families. Visible's Party Pay plan allows you to bundle up with multiple Visible users — whether they're related to you or not —getting a discount on all your lines. Each person gets their own bill which makes it very flexible for both families and groups of friends. The savings can get pretty impressive with prices dropping all the way down to just $25 a month. (For just a single line of unlimited data, Visible charges $40 and there's a free 15-day trial to test out Visible using your current phone .) Under a Bring a Friend promotion, you can pay just $5 a month for the month after you refer a new customer to Visible.



Pros: Big discounts available, don't have to be a family

Cons: 5G speeds are capped View Deal

Best family cell phone plan for bargain hunters

Mint Mobile | 4-line 4GB plan | $75/month - Cheapest family plan, with a catch

Mint doesn't offer escalating discounts as you add lines of data to your plan, making it different from most of the other best family cell phone plan options. Instead, each line of data gets the same discount that Mint offers, meaning everyone who signs up for a 4GB plan through the discount carrier pays $15 per line each month. To keep that price after a three-month trial period, you need to commit (and pay for) a year of service, but the discount is substantial. And Mint also lets families mix and match its different plans.



Pros: Big discounts relative to other family plans, you can mix and match plans

Cons: Requires a year commitment for best price View Deal

Best family plan for Comcast customers

Xfinity Mobile | 4-line plan | $120/month - A good deal for Comcast customers

Xfinity Mobile just became a much more attractive option for families by offering discounts when you add multiple lines on its unlimited plan. A single line of unlimited data normally costs $45, but escalating discounts reduce the cost for a family of four to $30 per line, or $120 total each month. Xfinity uses Verizon's network, including that carrier's expanding 5G network, so you can expect fast coverage.



Pros: Discounts on multiple lines, uses Verizon's network

Cons: Only available to Xfinity internet customers View Deal

AT&T's best family cell phone plan

AT&T | Unlimited Extra 4 line plan | $160/month - AT&Ts best family plan

We previously recommended AT&T's Unlimited Elite plan because it included an HBO Max subscription as a free perk. But AT&T replaced that offering with a new Unlimited Premium plan that drops the HBO Max subscription. Instead, AT&T customers should consider the carrier's Unlimited Extra plan, which includes some benefits like 15GB of hotspot data and the promise that your speeds won't be slowed unless you use more than 50GB of data in a month. AT&T's cheapest plan for families — Unlimited Starter — slows your speeds at any time.



Pros: 15GB of hotspot data, unlimited data when traveling in Mexico and Canada

Cons: No more HBO Max, speeds can be slowed after 50GB of use View Deal

Cheapest family plan on AT&T's network

Cricket Wireless | Unlimited + 15 GB Mobile Hotspot | $130/month - Unlimited data for less on AT&T's network

Cricket Wireless is AT&T's prepaid subsidiary, meaning it uses the same network, including 5G coverage. But Cricket plans cost much less, as you can see with this unlimited offering, where four lines of data will cost you $33 per line. This plan even comes with perks, which is a rarity, even among the best prepaid phone plans . You get 15GB of hotspot data, and unlike AT&T, Cricket's plan still includes HBO Max among its benefits. (Be aware it is the ad-supported tier of the streaming service.) Cricket is a great way to enjoy the benefits of AT&T but without paying for that carrier's most expensive plan.



Pros: 5G coverage included, cheaper than AT&T plans, includes HBO Max

Cons: AT&T can slow data if there's lot of network traffic, HBO Max features ads









Verizon's cheapest family plan

Verizon Welcome Unlimited | 4-line family plan | $120/month - Cheapest Verizon family plan

As much as we like the 5G Play More plan, it is pretty expensive at $180 for a family of four. Verizon has lowered the cost of unlimited data, especially for families, with its Welcome Unlimited plan. That costs $120/month for four lines of data — or $60 less than what that same family would pay for 5G Play More. The perks are gone — no streaming service subscriptions or hotspot data — but you do get access to Verizon's nationwide 5G service, so this is a good bare-bones option.



Pros: Verizon's cheapest unlimited plan, includes 5G coverage

Cons: No mixing and matching with other Verizon unlimited plans, no perks View Deal

How to pick the best family cell phone plans

Picking the right cell phone plan comes down to balancing the costs of multiple lines of data with the perks each carrier offers. If you do a lot of video streaming, for example, you’ll want to pick a plan that not only throws in a streaming service as a perk (Netflix with T-Mobile, multiple streaming services with Verizon or HBO Max with AT&T's priciest plan) but also doesn’t slow your data if you consume a lot of data in a given month.

Because the thing about unlimited data is that, with the exception of one plan, it’s not truly unlimited. AT&T's Unlimited Extra customers will enjoy a 50GB cap, just like three of Verizon's four unlimited plans. T-Mobile has doubled the cap on its Magenta plan to 100GB, while the more expensive Magenta Max plan does away with caps entirely for a truly unlimited plan; AT&T followed Magenta Max's lead with its Unlimited Elite plan.

The lowest-priced plans at Verizon (Start Unlimited) and AT&T (Unlimited Starter) allow your data speeds to be slowed whenever there's network congestion. As for Visible, we've noted that its speeds don't always match Verizon's in the same away, as traffic can be slowed when the Verizon network is congested; Visible no longer caps data speeds outside of hotspot usage and 5G.

We’ve focused on unlimited plans, but both AT&T and Verizon offer tiered data options, too. AT&T offers a single 4GB plan, while Verizon lets you choose between 5GB and 10GB tiers. Families draw from the same pool of data at both carriers. Unless you’re only adding two lines and don’t need a lot of data, the costs savings from unlimited data plans aren’t really substantial. For example, four lines of Verizon's 10GB data plan will cost you $140 a month, which is the same amount as four lines of the carrier's Start Unlimited plan.

