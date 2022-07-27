Best unlimited data plans in 2022

Having the best unlimited data plan is still in reach, even if you're looking to keep your monthly expenses down. That hasn't always been the case, as plans offering unlimited data used to be among the most expensive options out there, but options are more plentiful these days at many of the best phone carriers .

Yes, unlimited data plans can still be pricey, especially if you get your service from one of the major carriers and opt for one of their perk-heavy plans. But the very best unlimited data plans are more affordable while still dangling benefits like complimentary streaming services and hotspot data. Give up those perks, and you can get unlimited data for even less. If you look beyond the Big Three carriers, you can find unlimited data among the best cheap cell phone plans , with several carriers now offering limitless data for less than $40 per month.

It's good to know what the best unlimited data plans are right now, since carriers often require you to sign up for one of their plans to take advantage of their best phone deals . But even if you don't need to buy a phone right now, taking a look at all the options available might reveal a better plan than the one you have right now.

By looking at the different options for best unlimited plans, you could wind up with a new plan that has better perks than what you're enjoying — side benefits like hotspot data, the ability to use your plan when you travel overseas and HD video streaming to go with that unlimited talk, text and data. Top unlimited plans also include 5G coverage, which is critical if you've got one of the best 5G phones on hand.

We’ve studied the unlimited data plans offered by AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon to assess which one best fits the needs of different types of users. In addition, we can also highlight lower-priced options among the best prepaid phone plans from Mint Mobile, Visible and others that we consider among the best unlimited data plans.

The best unlimited data plans you can get today

The best unlimited data plan on a budget

Mint Mobile | Unlimited data | $30/month - Unlimited data on a budget

If you don't want to pay big bucks for lots of data, Mint Mobile is the carrier to turn to. Unlimited data is especially attractive, as it costs just $30 a month. Note that this is an introductory offer for the first three months of service — after that, you've got to sign up for a full year to keep that $30 monthly rate. At that price, you get 5G access — on T-Mobile's network no less — and no limits on your speeds, usage or video quality.



Pros: One of the cheapest overall unlimited plans, 5G speeds

Cons: Speed restrictions, price increases after 3 months unless you commit to a full year of service View Deal

The best unlimited data plan overall

Verizon | 5G Play More | $80/month - Best unlimited plan overall

Unlimited plans at Verizon have become especially appealing with the wider availability of Verizon's super-fast Ultra Wideband network . The 5G Play More option remains the best choice among Verizon's four unlimited plan options, even though its $80/month cost is much more than what you'd pay at Mint. You get a feature-packed plan that includes access to fast 5G, plus subscriptions to Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus and 25GB of LTE hotspot data. In addition to those perks, you also get subscriptions for Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for streaming gaming and six-month trials at Apple Music and Discovery Plus. Use more than 50GB of premium data, and Verizon may throttle your speeds. The $90/month 5G Get More plan removes that limitation and adds other perks.



Is $80 too rich for your blood? Verizon's Welcome Unlimited plan costs $65/month, stripping out all the perks of Verizon's other unlimited plans.



Pros: Excellent coverage, free streaming subscriptions, 5G access

Cons: Not the cheapest View Deal

The best value unlimited data plan

Visible | Unlimited data | $40/month - The best unlimited data prepaid on a budget

While Mint Mobile offers the cheapest price for unlimited data , Visible's unlimited option is also a great value. You get unlimited 5G data that makes use of Verizon's coverage and speeds, unlimited hotspot data and no caps on LTE speeds. (5G speeds are currently capped at 200 Mbps.) The other major benefit of Visible's unlimited plan is the 'Party Pay' setup. This allows you to cut down the cost if friends or families join a plan with you. All of the contracts will be separate and you each pay your own bill. This can get your bill down to just $25 per month. Visible now offers a free 15-day trial where you can test the service using your current phone and the best Visible deals give you other chances to save.



Pros: Very affordable, 5G unlimited data, group paying scheme

Cons: Not many added benefits View Deal

The best value unlimited from a main carrier

T-Mobile Magenta | Unlimited data | $70/month - Best value unlimited plan from a main carrier

T-Mobile's Magenta plan has a lot going for it. You get 100GB of priority data — that means your data speed won't be slowed until you consume a lot of data every month. T-Mobile's unlimited plan also includes 5GB of LTE hotspot data with unlimited hotspotting data at 3G speeds. While Magenta doesn't have quite as many features as the Verizon option above, it is cheaper and actually sees its best value when combined with other lines. Plus, you get plenty of perks like a free year of both Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus with T-Mobile's unlimited data plan.



Pros: Attractive perks, affordable price, benefits for additional lines

Cons: HD video streaming costs extra View Deal

The best unlimited plan for Comcast customers

Xfinity Mobile | Unlimited plan | $45/month - Best unlimited plan for Comcast customers

If you're already getting internet service from Comcast — and there's a good chance you are, since it's the nation's largest ISP — consider bundling in phone service through Xfinity Mobile. The price is certainly right, at $45 a month for unlimited data on a single line. (The per-line cost drops as you add extra lines to your plan — with four lines of unlimited data, you'd pay $30 per line at Xfinity.) And for months where you know you won't use that much data, you can switch to by-the-gig pricing.



Pros: Low cost, uses Verizon's network

Cons: Only available to Xfinity internet customers View Deal

AT&T's most affordable unlimited data plan

AT&T | Value Plus Plan | $50/month - AT&T's best price on unlimited data

AT&T touts three main unlimited plans, but there's a fourth option that's the most affordable of the bunch, and even less expensive than Verizon's $65 Welcome Unlimited option,. AT&T's Value Plus Plan costs $50 a month — $15 cheaper than a single line of AT&T's Unlimited Starter plan. As with that offering, Value Plus Plan subscribers can see their speeds slowed if there's a lot of traffic on AT&T's network. You also give up perks like hotspot data, though with AT&T no longer offering free HBO Max if you sign up for its most expensive plan, maybe that's not much of a sacrifice. Value Plus is only available for single lines, so families will need to look elsewhere.

Pros: Low-cost unlimited plan, includes 5G, can use service

Cons: Can't add multiple lines, no hotspot data



View Deal

The cheapest unlimited data plan

Tello | Unlimited data | $29/month — The absolute cheapest unlimited plan

Tello essentially matches Mint Mobile's price on unlimited data, but without the 12-month commitment to guarantee the best price. That makes Tello's revamped unlimited plan one to consider if you want the best possible price for your monthly wireless plan. Don't expect many perks — you can make free calls to 60-plus countries and use your phone as a hotspot, but that's about it. If you don't need unlimited data, Tello offers even cheaper plans.



Pros: The lowest cost for unlimited data, includes free calling to 60-plus countries

Cons: Not many perks



View Deal

Best unlimited data plan for travelers

Google Fi | Unlimited Plus plan | $65/month - Best unlimited plan for traveling

Google Fi's main unlimited plan is not one of the most affordable plans, though Google did just cut $5 off the price. Still, for travelers, the Unlimited Plus plan is the perfect option. Google doesn't charge you extra for texting or using data in more than 200 countries. There are other benefits to Google Fi's plan too, but they're limited to Google phones like the Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a as well as select devices from Samsung and Motorola. Use one of these phones, and you'll be able to switch seamlessly between cellular networks and Google's Wi-Fi hotspots. However, any handset can use Google Fi and any 5G-enabled phone can connect to the faster network where available. If $65 a month is too much, Google features a $50 plan, though you give up the international coverage; that cheaper plan just added 5GB of hotspot data.



Pros: Great international coverage, supports lots of phones now

Cons: Some features limited to select phones View Deal

Best alternative prepaid unlimited plan

Cricket Wireless | Unlimited + 15GB Mobile Hotspot | $60/month - Best alternative prepaid unlimited plan

Among prepaid carriers, Metro by T-Mobile charges less than Cricket with an unlimited plan starting at $40 a month. Yet, we like Cricket's plan because you can reduce the cost by $5/month when you enroll in autopay. This Cricket plan also comes with perks like 15GB of hotspot data, 150GB of cloud storage and access to HBO Max with ads.(That's not even available from AT&T any more.) Just as Metro customers enjoy T-Mobile's 5G network, Cricket subscribers can access 5G coverage from AT&T.



Pros: Uses AT&T's network, good perks for a prepaid plan

Cons: Expensive for a prepaid option

How to pick the best unlimited data plan for you

Besides making sure to choose a carrier that offers good service in your area — check out our guide to the fastest wireless networks in addition to asking friends and family about coverage — consider both price and perks. With the best unlimited data plans from major carriers ranging in price from $60 to $90 per month, pick the plan that fits in your budget or turn to a discount carrier like Mint or Visible. Also consider what benefits each wireless carrier includes with their different tiers of unlimited data.

Wondering if you need unlimited data? Unless you’re streaming video and music fairly regularly, you probably can get away with a tiered data plan, like the ones offered by AT&T and Verizon.

Are unlimited data plans truly unlimited?

That depends. While you do technically get unlimited data on all of these plans, many of them will impose a restriction somewhere in the plan to limit you slightly.

AT&T reserves the right to start throttling data at 50GB for Unlimited Extra; Unlimited Starter customers can be throttled at any time. Unlimited Elite customers no longer have to worry about caps, though, as AT&T has removed that limitation from its most expensive plan. Verizon is able to slow data after 50GB are used by Do More, Play More and Get More customers. T-Mobile also lets you use 100GB of data before throttling can begin, though if you opt for the more expensive Magenta Max plan, there's no cap on data usage at all.

There could also be limits on the quality of video you can stream — some plans restrict video streaming to 480p, requiring you to pay more for HD video streaming. Many plans also impose limits on hotspot data, only allotting a limited amount of high-speed hotspot data. This isn't really as big of an issue as it sounds. For the average person, hotspotting is simply an added benefit and you won't really lose out too much by being limited on it.

