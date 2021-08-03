Cancel
10 best cordless drills and drivers that will take the drama out of DIY

We can’t talk about drills without talking about torque, as the more you have, the easier it will be to drill into harder materials (iStock/The Independent)

If most of the jobs on your list of DIY tasks that just require a screwdriver are done then you’re probably eyeing up some of the bigger projects you’ve been putting off for a while. With this in mind, we've been busy testing a variety of cordless drills and drivers that will take the stress out of renovating your home.

It used to be that cordless drills were heavy and underpowered, but with lithium batteries as standard they are now a surefire way to take the hassle and hard work out of a range of home improvement jobs.

However, your weapon of choice will depend on what you’re going to be drilling into. Combi drills are so called because of their ability to drill into wood, metal and masonry along with high torque ratings for driving in long screws.

Ready to shop now? Our current best buy is the Bosch advanced impact 18 (£159.72, Amazon.co.uk)

We can’t talk about drills without talking about torque, which translates to the turning force that the tool can deliver – the more torque you have, the easier it will be for you to drill into harder materials, like masonry.

Ultimately, drills are all about power and the more you have at your disposal the more torque you will be able to muster, which is why 18V drills are ideally suited to heavy duty projects.

However, there are some 12V options that are great kitchen-drawer drills that are light and easily employed to deal with quick fixings around the house.

All of the drills featured here are powered by brushless motors, which provide more power, durability and usability.

We tested these tools on a range of drill materials and projects to see how they performed as well as getting each model to sink plenty of 3in screws to simulate bigger construction jobs, like fencing or a tree house for the kids. Once the dust settled, we were left with the best handhelds to help get the job done.

The best cordless drills to buy in 2021 are:

  • Best cordless drill – Bosch advanced impact 18: £159.72, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for screwing tasks – Ryobi one+ 18V impact driver: £140.52, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best value for money – Wickes 18V combi drill: £45, Wickes.co.uk
  • Best for comfort –Dewalt DCD778M2T 18V brushless cordless combi drill: £184.90, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for wood and masonry – Worx WX373.9 20v max combi drill: £30, Diy.com
  • Best for hardy tasks – Hikoki DS36DAX 36V multi-volt cordless drill/driver: £433.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best multipurpose drill – Makita DLX2283TJ 2PC 18V combo kit:£375, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best battery power – Bosch PSB 18V LI-2 ergonomic combi drill: £70, Diy.com
  • Best lightweight drill – Milwaukee M18 CBLPD 18V brushless cordless combi drill: £199.99, Screwfix.com
  • Best for household jobs – Black + Decker 18V hammer drill: £48, Homebase.co.uk

Bosch advanced impact 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuone_0Oi5yl9a00

Best: Overall cordless drill

This is a nicely compact, ergonomic tool with a brushless motor that delivered real power to jobs in wood, plastic, brick, metal and even limestone. We found the central switch on top made it easy to change working modes from screwdriving to drilling and the two LED lights indicate whether the drill is spinning forwards or backwards so you’re always working in the right direction.

The drill is loaded with innovative features like a magnetised base, which holds screws and bits so you’re not constantly scrabbling around for them mid-job. There’s also a magnetic cap at the chuck head, which holds screws in place, freeing up your other hand to hold whatever object you’re trying to fix. The package also includes three different attachments so that nowhere is out of bounds for drilling and you can use the tool in tight spaces and close to edges.

Ryobi one+ 18V impact driver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Grcp_0Oi5yl9a00

Best for: Screwing tasks

The whole point of an impact driver is that it’s designed to power through screwing tasks that are too much for lesser drills. We used it to install 5in timber screws in solid wood, which it did it with ease. Also, if you’re taking stuff apart, rather than putting it together this tool will save you a whole lot of wrist ache. Added features include a good ergonomic handle, three LED lights to illuminate your job site, and the battery is compatible with the One+ system and can be used in a range of other Ryobi products. ​

Wickes 18V combi drill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE3nV_0Oi5yl9a00

Best: Value for money

This excellent value for money option is more than adequate for all your occasional household jobs, from putting up hooks to taking the pain out of your latest flat-pack purchase. We didn’t experience any of the kickback when drilling into walls that you do tend to get with some of the cheaper models – where the drill rides up clockwise when the screw goes tight. An LED light, battery, charger and carry case are all included in the price.

Dewalt DCD778M2T 18V brushless cordless combi drill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lfDL_0Oi5yl9a00

Best for: Comfort

This was one of the most ergonomic and comfortable drills on test, with good performance and power for a range of tasks around the house from flat packing to shelf hanging. The drill was also more than adequate when we needed it to up its game and be a bit more aggressive as we turned our hand to some decking repairs. Good LED positioning meant that we were never drilling in the dark and the soft-grip handle was well contoured and added to the overall usability.

Worx WX373.9 20v max combi drill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiTXR_0Oi5yl9a00

Best for: Wood and masonry

A good all-rounder that delivers an impressive amount of power for tougher jobs in wood and masonry. The LED light illuminated the work area well and the tool was lightweight and well balanced so it was easy to work with over extended periods. It never stalled or struggled and was also sturdy enough for jobs that required a little more aggression – for example, when using the tool’s hammer drill function.

Hikoki DS36DAX 36V multi-volt cordless drill/driver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbnlA_0Oi5yl9a00

Best for: Hardy tasks

This drill/driver was light and comfortable to use and packed a powerful punch when we had to drill into harder materials. It felt good in the hand and the chuck bit down well, even on thinner drill bits, so it could handle a range of drilling duties around the home or in the workshop. For tougher tasks we used the side handle attachment which meant less fatigue, but more control. Manoeuvrable and nicely weighted, this is a real workhorse of a drill with the 36V battery providing the power of a corded tool with the flexibility of cordless.

Makita DLX2283TJ 2PC 18V combo kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAzLs_0Oi5yl9a00

Best: Multipurpose drill

Bundled into a hard-wearing case are these two powerful drills, which will have you covered whether you’re putting down decking or putting up a fence. The kit features a high-powered 18V combi drill and a specialist impact driver both of which are robust enough to stand up to drops and knocks while being light enough to use all day without feeling like your arm is about to drop off.

Both drills have LED lights and the impressive torque outputs meant that we never had to worry about any kind of kickback that would throw us off balance while working – which is a real plus if you’re up a ladder trying to screw something at arm’s length. If you wince a little at the price, be advised that the kit also includes two powerful 5Ah lithium batteries and a fast charger that will restore the drained battery (which we found was more than adequate for a day’s work) back to 100 per cent in 45 minutes. With this kit you’ll never need to buy another drill again.

Bosch PSB 18V LI-2 ergonomic combi drill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbqVp_0Oi5yl9a00

Best: Battery power

What this combi lacks in torque it more than makes up for in design and the dual grip means that you can really lean in on a tough screwing task, like masonry.

Even with the battery on board, the drill only weighs in at 1.25kg, which means that it’s good for those jobs that take some time. The 18V lithium battery dishes out a very ample 2.5Ah and can be charged to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. You only get one for your money, but a single charge was more than enough for us to get through a range of jobs both inside and out. An added bonus is that the battery is part of Bosch’s “Power4All” system, so it can be used on 15 other Bosch tools.

Milwaukee M18 CBLPD 18V brushless cordless combi drill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5ruL_0Oi5yl9a00

Best: Lightweight drill

A nicely powered drill that can switch effortlessly between easier tasks, like tightening up some hinges, to bigger projects, like fixing some guttering. It’s a lightweight tool that will avoid aching arms and wrists if you’re using it for a couple of hours straight. The manufacturer has also got the details right with a nicely tapered handle; good balance and well-positioned LED work light.

Black + Decker 18V hammer drill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRnXb_0Oi5yl9a00

Best for: Household jobs

A good value for money option that is a lot more than just a kitchen drawer drill and is more than capable of completing most medium-sized household jobs, from putting up hooks to installing some baby gates. The drill includes an automatic LED work light and comes with a sturdy kit box and a 1.5Ah lithium battery. Even though there is a three-hour charge time it kept its charge well when not in use.

Cordless drill features to look out for

  • Battery length – Consider the size of the project you have and where you will be using the drill, as these factors will help determine how much battery power you will need. If you’re somewhere without a mains outlet to charge your drill, you’ll want to make sure it won’t cut out mid-way through your task.
  • Charge time – All cordless drills will need charging before, so if you want to use it for hours, pick one with a fast charging time so your work won’t be interrupted for long. If you have more time to spare and aren't on a tight deadline with a construction project, a longer charging time will be just fine.
  • Voltage – The voltage you need depends on the size of the job. Four to eight volts are usually sufficient for light-duty cordless screwdrivers.
  • Maximum torque – Torque is the force the drill produces to turn an object. The more torque settings your drill has, the more control you have over your work. For smaller screwdriver tasks, 4 to 15 newton metres (Nm) will work well, but for all-round jobs using medium-sized screws, 15 to 35Nm will suit best.
  • Chuck size – The chuck refers to the slot where the drill bit is inserted. Most cordless drills have a chuck size of 10mm or 13mm.
  • LED light – When working in tight corners and small nooks and crannies, an LED light will prove invaluable to guide your drill and ensure you don't accidentally drill too deep.
  • Drill bits included – While many cordless drills come with accessories, you can also buy extra bits according to the specific task you’re undertaking. These can include different screw lengths, bits for different materials such as wood, metal or masonry, or household essentials for DIY jobs around the house, even if they don’t require the use of a drill at all.
  • Modes/power settings available – Before investing in a cordless drill, make sure you’re aware of what settings or modes you may need to complete the task. Look at the numbers which indicate the rotary power, which action mode you want to engage (drilling, driving screws or hammer), and the reverse switch function.

The verdict: Cordless drills

The Bosch advanced impact 18 is a supremely innovative drill with lots of really handy features that take the hassle out of small, fiddly jobs, while providing plenty of power to make sure that the bigger jobs don’t get the better of you. It's well priced for a versatile tool that will perform well during any looming lockdown DIY projects.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

