Free Hulu Trial for 30 Days!!

moneysavingmom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can currently get a FREE Hulu trial for 30 days!. {Don’t miss our HUGE round-up of 50 other FREEBIES you can currently take...

SPY

Stay in this Weekend with the Best Streaming Services with Free Trials

When you buy a car, you get to take it out for a test drive. So why shouldn’t you be able to take a free cruise through all of the movies, TV shows and documentaries you’re considering paying for on the daily/weekly/monthly? Okay, so one investment is a little larger than the other, but with so many streaming services out there right now, you want to make sure that you’re adding valuable content to your library before committing to them all, right? These days, with people cutting the cord and relying on more online content than ever, streaming services have evolved...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Squid Game’ Begins its Reign of Nielsen’s Streaming Viewership Rankings

Netflix has touted the massive success of its “Squid Game” drama for several weeks, and now there are third-party numbers to back up the success of the fall TV hit nobody saw coming. Nielsen’s latest report on the most viewed streaming TV shows of the week, which was based on data from September 20 to September 26, stated that “Squid Game” was viewed for 1.91 billion minutes, making it the most-viewed show of the week by a considerable margin. Netflix’s “Lucifer,” a consistently popular fantasy series that regularly tops Nielsen’s reports, ranked second, with 860 million minutes viewed. “Squid Game” has been...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

What kind of Surfshark free trial is available?

If you're on the hunt for the best VPN then chances are you're going to want to do more than just read reviews before you pick the one for you. Surfshark may have come up in your searching so far, but it's the Surfshark free trial that's going to help you take the next step.
TECHNOLOGY
#Freebies#Round Up#Free Hulu
attackofthefanboy.com

Riders Republic Free Trial: How to Download and Play

Riders Republic is an upcoming Ubisoft title and has fans of the Steep series excited. All of these excited fans will get a trial week to play with the game a week before release. From the gameplay trailers that have been shown the game seems to be similar to Steep but adds bicycles as a new sport to partake in. The other major selling point of Riders Republic is the addition of 50 players connected to the same world at once. Along with the ability for 50 players to be in the open world together, races also support up to 50 people participating in the race.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Walmart Deals for Days preview starts tonight — here are the best early sales

Retailers have been launching early Black Friday deals all week and now it's Walmart's turn. The mega-retailer is kicking off its holiday sales with the Walmart Deals for Days sale. These Walmart Black Friday deals will begin online on Wednesday, November 3 with two additional sales events on November 10 and at a later (undisclosed date) in November.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tom's Guide

Lowe's Black Friday deals — best early sales in 2021

Lowe's Black Friday deals are starting early with gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Like most retailers, Lowe's is releasing a sneak peek of its holiday deals. While these aren't official Black Friday deals yet, there are plenty of savings to be had right now. For instance, one of...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
WGAU

Black Friday 2021: Best Buy, Target, others announce early holiday sales

Stores are preparing for a busy holiday season, so they’re not even waiting for the traditional start of the shopping season to get here. Industry experts, you may want to focus on in-store shopping instead of doing all your shopping online because of slower mail service and supply chain issues, Good Morning America reported.
SHOPPING
CNET

Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' kicks off on Nov. 3

Walmart on Monday said its Black Friday deals will kick off at the beginning of November, with early access for members of its subscription delivery service Walmart Plus. The retailer will have three shopping events spread throughout the month, with deals available online and in stores. "Our customers count on...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING

