CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Linda Tripp: 5 Things About The Whistleblower Sarah Paulson Is Playing On ‘Impeachment: ACS’

By Jenna Lemoncelli, Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30M2Re_0OhHjP3x00
Dennis Cook/AP/Shutterstock

Linda Tripp is one of the key figures of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ and Sarah Paulson is playing the woman who helped expose Monica Lewinsky’s relationship with President Clinton.

The latest season of American Crime Story focuses on the series of scandals that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Linda Tripp was one of the central figures in the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson completely transforms into Linda Tripp.

The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal was covered extensively in the 1990s, and now American Crime Story is exploring what happened with a fresh lens. From Linda’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky to her later years, here’s what you need to know about Linda Tripp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xy0qe_0OhHjP3x00
Sarah Paulson (right) stars as Linda Tripp (left) in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story.’ (KURT ISWARIENKO/FX / DENNIS COOK/AP/SHUTTERSTOCK)

1. Linda secretly recorded phone calls with Monica Lewinsky.

Linda was a whistleblower, known for her prominent role in the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. Monica, a former White House intern, confided in Linda after they met while working at the Pentagon, with Linda later recording her private phone calls with Monica. In those phone calls, Monica spoke explicitly about her relationship with President Clinton. Linda encouraged Monica to save the blue dress that had President Clinton’s semen on it. Monica did not know their conversations were being recorded. Linda handed the tapes over to special prosecutor Ken Starr, who was investigating Clinton, in exchange for immunity from wiretapping charges. Linda’s actions helped lead to Clinton’s impeachment. He was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 1998 but later acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

2. Linda worked at the White House and at the Pentagon.

Linda started out as a secretary in Army Intelligence at Fort Meade. She was transferred to the Pentagon in 1987 and later went to the White House to work in the President George H.W. Bush administration. She kept that job when Clinton was elected, but she was later sent to work at the public affairs office in the Pentagon in 1994. She met Monica after being transferred to the Pentagon.

3. Linda only had one regret when it came to exposing the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

On Slate’s Slow Burn podcast in 2018, Linda said her only regret about telling Ken Starr about the Clinton-Lewinsky relationship was “not having to guts to do it sooner.” She explained her view of the situation as an abuse of power. “How it was presented to the country initially is how it continues to be referred to today, which is an affair, the Lewinsky affair. But by virtue of using that word, one assumes it was in some way an actual relationship of sorts—romantic, physical, whatever, it was a relationship—which couldn’t be farther from the truth. What it was was a series of encounters to address a physical need, a use of a young girl, and then the sort of cold, hard dismissal of her on any human level,” Linda said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3meP7i_0OhHjP3x00
Linda Tripp in the 1990s. (Dennis Cook/AP/Shutterstock)

4. She was married twice.

Linda married Bruce Tripp in 1971. They had two children together. Linda and Bruce divorced in 1990. Linda went on to marry Dieter Rausch in 2004.

5. Linda died in 2020.

Linda revealed she had breast cancer in 2003. She died on April 8, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. She was 70 years old. Upon hearing about Linda’s condition before her death, Monica tweeted, “No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

Comments / 1

Related
People

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky Have Secret Late Night Phone Call in New Impeachment Trailer

Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering Sept. 7 on FX, will see Clive Owen star as Bill Clinton opposite Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. As the premiere date for Impeachment: American Crime Story draws near, fans are getting another glimpse into Ryan Murphy's take on the infamous affair between White House intern Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky should be seen ‘in a different light’ after being ‘silenced,’ ‘Impeachment’ star says

Beanie Feldstein never expected to get close to Monica Lewinsky as she prepared to revisit one of the darkest moments of the former White House intern’s life. The actress, who connected with the anti-bullying activist while playing her in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," told People (the TV show!) that she hopes the 48-year-old will finally be seen in "a different light."
CELEBRITIES
leedaily.com

As ‘impeachment’ Approaches, Chelsea Clinton Goes Into Covering Up In The Hamptons

Chelsea Clinton was seen in a jog mood this fresh morning in the Hamptons as spotted by paparazzi. Throughout the Virus outbreak, the daughter of the ex-president has managed to be lowkey and rarely seen on the streets. Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter was photographed wearing a red and grey cap, a Hill Country Barbecue Market t-shirt, grey cycling shorts, and blue Brooks sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Starr
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bill Clinton
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: When does it air and how to watch it?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a dramatisation of the events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. The anthology series previously dedicated its first season to OJ Simpson’s murder trial, and its second instalment to the killing of Gianni Versace. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Acs#American Crime Story#Senate#The White House#Army Intelligence#Pentagon
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky recalls Clinton’s ‘lethal charm’ that left her ‘intoxicated’: ‘I was enamored with him'

After retreating from the spotlight, Monica Lewinsky is ready to reclaim her story. The 48-year-old serves as a producer on the FX series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which premiered on Tuesday night. It follows the story of the former White House intern’s affair with President Bill Clinton and the subsequent impeachment trial that came about in December 1998.
POTUS
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky says Bill Clinton should want to apologize for infamous affair, says she's moved on regardless

Monica Lewinsky got candid about her feelings toward Bill Clinton ahead of the premiere of the dramatization of their affair in "Impeachment: American Crime Story." The former White House intern found herself at the heart of an impeachment scandal and public ridicule in 1998 after a friend, Linda Tripp, released details of their affair to the public. Now, the story is coming to life by way of FX’s "American Crime Story" on which Lewinsky is both the subject and a producer.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Distractify

Where Is Clinton Investigation Whistleblower Linda Tripp Now?

Ryan Murphy's latest television miniseries, American Crime Story: Impeachment, focuses on the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton and his affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky. But there were other key members of the Clinton investigation, including whistleblower Linda Tripp. Article continues below advertisement. Where is Linda Tripp now? And who...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

American Crime Story: Why Vince Foster’s Suicide Was a Turning Point for Linda Tripp

In the years since Linda Tripp secretly recorded Monica Lewinsky, setting the stage for Bill Clinton’s impeachment and Lewinsky’s public humiliation, people have struggled to understand why Tripp would betray a friend so profoundly. One theory was that Tripp had simply been angling for a book deal throughout her acquaintance with Lewinsky, and took advice from conservative literary agent Lucianne Goldberg to record the conversations for evidence. But Tripp herself claimed that idea was outrageous—she would not have “chose[n] to turn the world upside down to sell books.”
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

The risible Impeachment: American Crime Story is an insult to Monica Lewinsky

The Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal had it all: sex, secrecy, lies and abuse of power. A quarter of a century on, the hounding of Lewinsky – whose life was destroyed while that of Clinton was not – also provides a chilling insight into institutionalised misogyny and the way women were perceived, and expected to conduct themselves, in the Nineties (prompting the inevitable question as to whether things have changed all that much).
U.S. POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Chelsea Clinton Spotted For The First Time Days After Her Dad Bill Clinton's Affair With Monica Lewinsky Reemerges

Chelsea Clinton was seen for the first time just days after the infamous affair between her dad, the former President Bill Clinton, and Monica Lewinsky resurfaced. The mom of three went for a jog by herself around the Hamptons neighborhood. She was seen sporting a shirt from Hillside Country, a red hat, bike shorts, and Brooks running shoes while getting her workout in on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Monica Lewinsky talks about Clinton affair, TV dramatization and more

With the TV series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” of which she is a co-producer, premiering Tuesday night, Monica Lewinsky joins TODAY for an exclusive live interview. “As a producer, I’m very proud of the project,” she says. “It is a dramatization, but there is an enormous amount of emotional truth.”Sept. 7, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
thefocus.news

ACS Impeachment: Who was Linda Tripp’s boss, Vince Foster?

Season 3 of American Crime Story, which tells the story of the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal and has Linda Tripp (played by Sarah Paulson) at its centre, aired yesterday on FX. Who was Linda Tripp’s boss, Vince Foster, and what effect did his suicide have on Tripp?. What is Impeachment: American Crime...
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy